Regional Art Becomes A Civilisational Conversation In Upcoming Group Show 'Orange To Pearl', With Vidarbha’s Artists Displaying Their Gems In Hyderabad
The exhibition seeks to give Vidarbha’s artistic voices a national platform while strengthening cultural dialogue between Maharashtra and Telangana.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Art is not decoration added after history happens but rather one of the ways history thinks about itself. In this sense, Orange To Pearl (Orange Expression To Pearl Perfection), an art exhibition opening in Hyderabad tomorrow, is not merely a regional showcase. It is a small but significant moment in the long story of how cultures speak to one another.
From February 6 to 9, 2026, the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Hyderabad, will host this exhibition and artist workshop, bringing together works by 15 contemporary artists from Vidarbha in Maharashtra. Organised by Mahakalpa Artist Academy, Nagpur, in collaboration with Chitramayi – State Gallery of Art, the exhibition seeks to give Vidarbha’s artistic voices a national platform while strengthening cultural dialogue between Maharashtra and Telangana. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 5:00 pm.
The participating artists are Bijay Biswal, Ashish Bodde, Prakash Betawar, Dr. Sadanand Chaudhary, Vijay Farkase, Prof. Abdul Gaffar, Prof. Sanjay Jathar, Prof. Nandkishor Mankar, Dr. Muktadevi Mohite, Vinayak Nitturkar, Dr. Prof. Vishwanath Sable, Sharad Sahare, Prof. Ganesh Tayde, Omibaba, and Dr. Harish Walke. They represent a wide range of experiences, pedagogies, and visual approaches. Together, they form not a single style, but a collective statement: that Vidarbha’s artistic imagination is alive, complex, and evolving.
The title Orange to Pearl works as both metaphor and method. Vidarbha is often associated with its orange orchards: raw, vivid, sunlit symbols of the region’s soil and labour. The “orange” here stands for origin: place, memory, lived experience, and emotional intensity. The “pearl” represents refinement: time, discipline, and the slow transformation of expression into something enduring. Host Hyderabad is also known as the city of pearls. Together, the phrase suggests a journey that mirrors human creativity itself: from emotion to form.
The artworks on display include contemporary paintings, abstract works, and conceptual expressions. While styles and mediums vary, the underlying thread is an attempt to translate regional sensibility into a visual language that can travel beyond geography.
Why It Is Interesting
What makes Orange to Pearl particularly relevant is its emphasis on dialogue. Vidarbha and Telangana are not just neighbouring regions but cultural ecosystems shaped by different histories, climates, and social rhythms. When artists from Vidarbha exhibit in Hyderabad, viewers bring their own contexts, biases, and interpretations. The exhibition also makes the artistic process visible. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch artists create their work in real time, offering them insight into the emotional and cognitive journey behind the finished piece.
Running alongside the exhibition is an artist workshop designed for art students, young practitioners, and art enthusiasts. These sessions allow participants to engage directly with senior artists: asking questions, receiving guidance, and sharing experiences. Mahakalpa Artist Academy, Nagpur, which has been active for several years in promoting contemporary Indian art, sees this exhibition as part of a larger mission: empowering artists, supporting emerging talent, and ensuring that regional voices are not lost in the noise of metropolitan dominance. The opening ceremony will be attended by industrialist and art patron Srinath Kurra, Managing Director of Alekhya Homes, as Chief Guest. Renowned artist and sculptor B. Nagesh Goud will be the Guest of Honour, while Vispy Tarapore, Founder of Mazda Art, Hyderabad, will be present as Special Guest.
The exhibition will be open to the public from February 7 to 9, 2026, between 11 am and 7 pm. Entry is free.
