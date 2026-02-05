ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Regional Art Becomes A Civilisational Conversation In Upcoming Group Show 'Orange To Pearl', With Vidarbha’s Artists Displaying Their Gems In Hyderabad

Artists Prakash Betawar and (right) Bijay Biswal are among the select Vidarbha artists whose works will be on display ( ETV Bharat )

Art is not decoration added after history happens but rather one of the ways history thinks about itself. In this sense, Orange To Pearl (Orange Expression To Pearl Perfection), an art exhibition opening in Hyderabad tomorrow, is not merely a regional showcase. It is a small but significant moment in the long story of how cultures speak to one another.

From February 6 to 9, 2026, the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Hyderabad, will host this exhibition and artist workshop, bringing together works by 15 contemporary artists from Vidarbha in Maharashtra. Organised by Mahakalpa Artist Academy, Nagpur, in collaboration with Chitramayi – State Gallery of Art, the exhibition seeks to give Vidarbha’s artistic voices a national platform while strengthening cultural dialogue between Maharashtra and Telangana. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

The participating artists are Bijay Biswal, Ashish Bodde, Prakash Betawar, Dr. Sadanand Chaudhary, Vijay Farkase, Prof. Abdul Gaffar, Prof. Sanjay Jathar, Prof. Nandkishor Mankar, Dr. Muktadevi Mohite, Vinayak Nitturkar, Dr. Prof. Vishwanath Sable, Sharad Sahare, Prof. Ganesh Tayde, Omibaba, and Dr. Harish Walke. They represent a wide range of experiences, pedagogies, and visual approaches. Together, they form not a single style, but a collective statement: that Vidarbha’s artistic imagination is alive, complex, and evolving.

The title Orange to Pearl works as both metaphor and method. Vidarbha is often associated with its orange orchards: raw, vivid, sunlit symbols of the region’s soil and labour. The “orange” here stands for origin: place, memory, lived experience, and emotional intensity. The “pearl” represents refinement: time, discipline, and the slow transformation of expression into something enduring. Host Hyderabad is also known as the city of pearls. Together, the phrase suggests a journey that mirrors human creativity itself: from emotion to form.