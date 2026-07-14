ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Single 30-Second Hack Can Undo The Damage of A Whole Day of Sitting

Sitting at your desk all day will give you back pain and rounded shoulders ( Getty Images )

Let's play a quick game. How many hours have you been sitting today? If you're reading this at your office desk or while lounging on the sofa, the answer is probably “too many.” Modern Indians spend a surprising amount of time sitting. We sit in traffic, at work, during meals, and then we sit some more while binge-watching our favourite shows. Our bodies, however, weren't designed for this kind of lifestyle.

As a result, tight hips, rounded shoulders, back pain, stiff necks and poor posture have become so common that many people think they're just a part of growing older. Your body doesn't need an hour-long workout to start feeling better. Sometimes, one simple exercise can make a noticeable difference.

We are talking about the reverse plank.

What Is A Reverse Plank?

Most people have heard of the regular plank, where you face the floor while balancing on your forearms or hands. The reverse plank flips the position. Instead of facing the ground, you face the ceiling. You support your body with your hands and heels while lifting your hips off the floor until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your feet.

It looks simple. Then you try it. Within seconds, you'll discover muscles you forgot existed!

Why Is It Good For People Who Sit All Day?

When we spend hours sitting, the muscles at the front of the body (especially the chest and hip flexors) become tight. At the same time, the muscles at the back of the body, such as the glutes, upper back and hamstrings, become weaker because we don't use them enough.

The reverse plank helps reverse this imbalance. It opens up the chest, stretches the shoulders and hips, and strengthens the muscles along the back of your body. Think of it as pressing the reset button after your desk job has spent eight hours pulling your posture in the opposite direction.