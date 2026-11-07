ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cancer Awareness Day 2026: Oncologist Shares Everyday Habits That Can Help Lower Cancer Risk

Not smoking tobacco and avoiding second-hand smoke are important steps to reducing your risk of cancer ( Getty Images )

On Cancer Awareness Day 2026, oncologist Dr. Ravikumar Wategaonkar says that awareness leads to cancer prevention, and that actionable lifestyle changes are the beginning. “Some risk factors such as age, genetics and family history are out of your control, but you can protect yourself by staying tobacco-free, eating a healthy diet, staying physically active and getting recommended screenings,” says Dr. Ravikumar Wategaonkar, MD, DM, Consultant Medical Oncologist, TGH ONCO LIFE Cancer Centre, Talegaon, Maharashtra.

Running, swimming and other activities appropriate for your fitness level can help reduce the risk of cancer (Getty Images)

Excess body fat is linked to an increased risk of breast (especially after menopause), colorectal and endometrial (uterine) cancers. Eating well and exercising regularly to keep a healthy weight can lower this risk. “Instead of fad diets or quick weight loss methods, people should focus on sustainable lifestyle changes and seek professional advice when necessary,” says the oncologist.

Tobacco is a major, preventable cause of cancer . Cigarette and beedi smoking and smokeless tobacco products such as gutka and chewing tobacco can increase the risk for many cancers including mouth, throat and lung cancers. Not smoking tobacco and avoiding second-hand smoke are important steps to reducing your risk of cancer, says Dr. Wategaonkar.

Avoid Drinking Alcohol

“Alcohol consumption is associated with several cancers, including those of the breast, liver, mouth and esophagus. The risk increases depending on the amount that is consumed. So, the best way to reduce your risk of cancer from alcohol is to avoid alcohol altogether,” says Dr. Wategaonkar.

Screen, Vaccinate And Heed Warning Signs

Recommended cancer screening can find some cancers or precancerous changes at an early stage.

Women should discuss appropriate breast and cervical cancer screening with their doctors.

Women with a higher risk for other cancers may require special evaluations.

Vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B can prevent some cancer-causing infections.

Any unexplained symptom such as a lump, abnormal bleeding, a sore that does not heal or a change in bowel habits that does not improve should be checked out by a medical professional.

You can lower your cancer risk by not smoking, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, maintaining a normal weight, and getting the recommended screenings and vaccinations.

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