How The Interiors Of Your Office Shape Your Mood, Energy And Mental Health

Take lighting . Natural light is essentially free therapy. Sit near a window and suddenly you remember there is a world outside. Move that same person into a cubicle lit by fluorescent tubes that flicker like a low-budget horror film, and within hours they’re questioning their career choices.

It sounds obvious once someone says it out loud. Of course natural light matters. Of course bad acoustics are annoying. Of course, sitting in a chair that feels like it was designed by a medieval torturer will affect your mood. And yet, we’ve spent decades designing offices as if human beings were minor accessories to computers and filing cabinets.

According to Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director and CEO of Eleganz Interiors, factors such as natural light, acoustics, air quality, spatial flow, and ergonomics play a direct role in mood, energy levels, and mental wellbeing. “Poor lighting or noisy environments can create fatigue and stress, while thoughtfully designed spaces can improve focus, collaboration, and emotional balance,” he says.

For years, we’ve blamed ourselves for that feeling. Not enough sleep. Not enough coffee. Not enough grit. But what if it’s the office? What’s rarely discussed is how these spaces shape our mood, energy, and mental health long before we notice it happening.

There’s a particular kind of tiredness that has nothing to do with deadlines or emails. It’s the tiredness that creeps up on you around 3:17 pm, when the tubelights have been humming above your head for six hours straight and the air feels like it’s been recycled since the 90s. You haven’t done anything especially strenuous and yet, you feel drained.

Or acoustics. “Open-plan offices were supposed to democratise space and encourage collaboration. What they often encourage is a low-level state of irritation. The constant buzz of conversations you’re not part of. The keyboard clatter. It’s not dramatic enough to complain about, but it’s relentless enough to wear you down,” says office-oriented interior designer Rohit Suraj. Air quality is another invisible character in this drama. Stale air makes you sluggish. Poor ventilation makes you foggy.

Then there’s ergonomics. The way you sit, the height of your desk, the angle of your screen — all of it affects not just your spine but your stamina. Discomfort chips away at concentration. It makes you irritable. You may think you’re annoyed at your colleague; in reality, you’re annoyed at your chair.

Pakvasa points out: “As work cultures have evolved, there’s been a clear shift in how organisations approach office interiors. There is greater awareness that design is not just about aesthetics, but also about supporting human behaviour and mental health.” For years, office design was a performance. It was about impressing clients. Shiny reception desks. Dramatic lighting. The actual employees were tucked behind, under fluorescent lights. Now, companies are slowly realising that the real audience for office design is the people who spend eight to ten hours there every day.

Biophilic design and retreat spaces make workspaces more welcoming (ETV Bharat)

Flexible layouts, quiet zones, wellness rooms, and biophilic elements are becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity. Biophilic is one of those words that sounds like it belongs in a science fiction novel, but it simply means bringing nature indoors: plants, natural materials, views of greenery. Think about the difference between a meeting room with no windows, beige walls, and a flickering tube light, versus one with natural light, decent chairs, a bit of greenery, and enough space to breathe.

Spatial flow matters too. Ever worked in an office where getting to the printer feels like navigating an airport terminal? Or where departments are so siloed that you’d need a map and a visa to visit marketing? Layout affects behaviour. If collaboration requires a trek, people simply won’t bother. On the other hand, thoughtfully arranged spaces — where informal chats can happen naturally, where there are corners to retreat to — subtly encourage healthier work patterns, says Suraj.

Wellness rooms are another fascinating development. Ten years ago, the idea that an office would dedicate space for rest, prayer, or mental reset would have seemed indulgent. Now it feels essential. As companies rethink how and where people work — especially in the age of hybrid models — the role of interior design becomes even more critical. If employees can work from home in pyjamas with natural light and their own kettle, the office has to offer something better than a rigid desk and stale air.

We spend a significant portion of our lives at work. If our surroundings are draining us before the work even begins, we’re fighting a battle on two fronts. But if our environment supports us — through light, air, sound, comfort, and thoughtful design — then half the struggle dissolves.