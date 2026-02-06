ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Odia Food Comes To Hyderabad At The Odisha Food and Craft Mela 2026

For the uninitiated, Odia cuisine is one of India’s most underrated food traditions. It doesn’t scream for attention like Punjabi food or arrive with a PR team like South Indian dosas. It’s subtler, and confident enough to let flavours speak for themselves.

This mela understands Hyderabad’s love language: food first, everything else later. Most of us arrive at a “craft mela” with lofty intentions: “I will admire the art, understand the culture, maybe buy a handwoven saree.” Ten minutes later, we’re standing in line for something fried or sweet. Of the 65 stalls at the mela, a significant chunk is dedicated to Odia food: authentic food, cooked by people who know what it’s supposed to taste like, not watered-down “pan-Indian” versions.

From February 6 to 8, Shilparamam, Hitech City, is turning into a mini Odisha—minus the Bay of Bengal humidity, thankfully—as the Odisha Food and Craft Mela 2026 rolls into town. This is the mela’s fourth edition, and like most things that survive four years in a city spoilt for choice, it has learned one important lesson: if you want Hyderabadis to show up in large numbers, you don’t just offer culture but also food, stories, art, and a little bit of theatre. Luckily, Odisha delivers on all fronts.

If you live in Hyderabad long enough, you develop a sixth sense for food festivals. You can smell them before you see the posters. This weekend, that smell is unmistakably Odia.

Take Dahibara, for instance. On paper, it sounds simple: vada soaked in curd, topped with spices. In reality, it’s a textural masterpiece. The vada is soft but never soggy, the curd tangy but balanced, and the final hit of spice sneaks up on you like a plot twist. At this mela, it’s also likely to be the first stall you stop at.

Then there’s the legendary Salepur Roshogulla. If you think all rasgullas are the same, Odisha disagrees. The Salepur version is softer, less sugary, and feels lighter even as you eat your third one. Every cuisine has that one dish that was probably created by mistake and later celebrated as genius. For Odisha, that dish is Chenna Poda. Chenna Poda literally means “burnt cheese,” which is not the most appetising name if you think about it. But one bite, and you understand why Odias get emotional about it. Made by slow-roasting chenna (fresh cottage cheese) with sugar and cardamom, it has a caramelised crust and a soft, rich centre. People ask questions: Why is it brown? Is it supposed to taste like this? And then they go quiet, because chewing requires full concentration.

Odia non-vegetarian dishes don’t try to overpower you with spice. They rely on technique, timing, and respect for ingredients. Baripada Mudhi Mansa is a perfect example. Originating from northern Odisha, this dish pairs puffed rice (mudhi) with spicy mutton curry. It sounds odd until you try it. The mudhi absorbs the gravy just enough to carry the flavour without turning mushy. Then there’s Chakuli Chicken Kasa, a comfort dish that feels like it belongs in a home kitchen rather than a restaurant menu. Chakuli (a soft rice pancake) is paired with slow-cooked chicken gravy that’s rich without being heavy.

That’s the magic of Odia food: it doesn’t try to impress strangers. It tries to feed family. Hyderabadis, of course, are happy to be adopted for three days.

Craft From The State

Away from the food stalls, the craft section of the mela offers a visual reminder that Odisha’s artistry runs deep. Handmade artifacts, traditional textiles, intricate art pieces, and home décor items fill the space with colour and detail. These aren’t factory-perfect objects. They have slight imperfections, which is exactly what makes them valuable. Each piece feels like it comes with a backstory. For shoppers tired of mass-produced décor, this is where you pause, touch the fabric, and imagine it in your living room.

The stage comes alive after sunset. The food coma sets in, the lights come on, and the stage takes over. Odissi dance performances bring a different energy to the space. Graceful, controlled, and expressive, Odissi dance is about storytelling through movement. Even if you don’t understand the narrative, you feel the devotion and discipline behind every gesture. Music lovers are in for a treat too. Amruta Nayak, the Saregama fame singer from Cuttack, is set to perform live, promising an evening of soulful melodies that feel intimate even in a public space. Alongside her, several cultural groups will keep the energy high with performances that range from classical to folk.

Over the last three years, the Odia Food and Craft Mela has built a loyal following in Hyderabad. It’s not just Odias who show up but also young professionals, food explorers, and people who just want to do something different over the weekend. In a city like Hyderabad (already a beautiful mix of cultures), this mela fits right in. So if you’re looking for a weekend plan that involves good food, meaningful art, live performances, and the comforting chaos of a mela, Shilparamam is where you should be.