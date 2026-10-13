Smart Ways To Keep Your Family Safe In The Scorching October Heat
If you are out for some time or sweat heavily, you may need to replace fluids and electrolytes, says emergency medicine specialist Dr. Behzad Bhandari.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
October is linked to mornings, festive celebrations and the shift towards winter. Yet this year, October is bringing intense heat, high humidity and uncomfortable temperatures to parts of India due to El Nino and global warming. For children, adults and people with existing health conditions, this mix raises the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and other heat-related problems.
“The problem is that October heat can catch people off guard. After monsoon, we might think the worst of summer is over and become less careful about staying hydrated and protecting ourselves from the sun. Staying comfortable and safe needs simple consistent precautions,” says Dr. Behzad Bhandari, Associate Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai. He shares a family checklist for the October heat.
Don't Wait Until You Feel Thirsty
Thirst is not always a sign of dehydration. Children in particular may forget to drink water when they’re busy playing or studying. Make hydration a part of your daily routine. Water should be the ideal choice. Drinks like lemon water, buttermilk or coconut water are highly hydrating. If you are out for some time or sweat heavily, you may need to replace fluids and electrolytes depending on your health and situation. Sugary soft drinks and caffeinated beverages should not replace water as the main source of hydration.
Dress For The Weather
Clothing can make a difference when October heat rises. Lightweight, loose-fitting and breathable fabrics are best for weather. Light-coloured clothing can also cut down heat absorption. While playing outside, children should preferably wear cotton clothing and carry a water bottle for hydration. A hat or cap can add protection when spending time outdoors.
Also read: Extreme Heat Putting Pregnant Women, Newborns At Risk: UN Climate Chief
Time Their Outdoor Activities
Children need not stop outdoor exercises or cut down on playtime because of the October heat. However, the timing matters. Parents and schools can try to limit outdoor activity for kids during the hottest part of the day. Early morning or late afternoons/ evening can feel more comfortable. Children playing sports should take breaks and have easy access to fluids. Parents and coaches should look for signs that a child is struggling with the October heat and not push them to keep playing just to finish training.
Recognise The Warning Signs
Heat-related illness can get worse if early symptoms are ignored. Excessive sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps and unusual tiredness can signal heat exhaustion. If a child experiences confusion, faints, has a seizure, develops hot skin, or shows altered consciousness, you must treat it as a medical emergency. Move the child to a cool place and seek medical help right away.
Also read: Odisha’s Coastal Cities Record Unusual October Heat, Puri Logs 36.6 Degrees Celsius
Food Safety Matters Too
Hot weather can impact food safety especially when cooked food is left at room temperature for a long time. In October, families need to be extra careful about how they store, prepare and eat food. Properly store freshly cooked food. Don’t leave food items out for long periods of time. Wash fruits and vegetables well before eating. If you have a stomach infection, that can add to the dehydration risk during hot months, particularly among young children and older adults.
Protect Vulnerable Persons And Elders
Older adults may be more vulnerable to heat illness, particularly if they have underlying conditions or are on medications that affect balance. They should also check in with family members often, encourage fluid consumption and make sure living spaces are well ventilated and cool.
Sleep and indoor warmth matter, too. Heat doesn’t only affect kids when they’re outside. Rooms with good ventilation can stay warm after dark and can interfere with sleep. Keep rooms well-ventilated, use fans wisely and cut back on heat sources inside. If you have air conditioning, be sure to set the temperature at a comfortable level. Remember to service the air conditioners regularly.
October Heat Action Checklist
October heat is not the same as summer heat, but precautions need to be taken to keep children safe. Dr. Behzad Bhandari has some tips:
- Hydrate regularly – Make kids carry a water bottle and hydrate at intervals throughout the day instead of waiting till they feel thirsty or reach home.
- Dress Light – Wear comfortable, loose clothing and a cap or hat when outdoors.
- Time your activity – When possible avoid outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.
- Take breaks – When you're exercising, travelling or working outside, stop for a few minutes in a cool place before you carry on.
- Watch children carefully – Ensure children drink fluids and take regular breaks in the shade during playtime or sports practice.
- Check on older adults – Check on older adults to ensure they are drinking fluids regularly and keeping their living spaces cool and well ventilated.
- Keep food safe – Refrigerate foods that are not eaten quickly, and tell everyone at home not to eat food that’s been sitting out in the heat for a long time.
- Know the red flags – Severe dizziness, confusion, fainting, seizures or altered consciousness are signs that urgent medical help is needed.
October may signal the end of balmy days on the calendar, but the body reacts to the temperature outside, not the month. When the temperature is hotter, staying smart and aware is important until cooler days set in. With a few good habits, families can enjoy the festive season without letting the heat damage their health.
Also read:
- Asthma Or Something More Serious? How Parents Can Tell When A Child’s Breathing Symptoms Need Further Evaluation
- Parents Play Important Role In India’s Dental Health Future
- Heavy School Bags Are Causing Everything From Poor Posture To Curved Spines In Children, Warn Specialists
- Is Your Stomach Uneasy In The Summer Heat? Here Are the Foods And Drinks You Should Consume For Smooth Digestion