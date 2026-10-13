ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Smart Ways To Keep Your Family Safe In The Scorching October Heat

October is linked to mornings, festive celebrations and the shift towards winter. Yet this year, October is bringing intense heat, high humidity and uncomfortable temperatures to parts of India due to El Nino and global warming. For children, adults and people with existing health conditions, this mix raises the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and other heat-related problems.

“The problem is that October heat can catch people off guard. After monsoon, we might think the worst of summer is over and become less careful about staying hydrated and protecting ourselves from the sun. Staying comfortable and safe needs simple consistent precautions,” says Dr. Behzad Bhandari, Associate Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai. He shares a family checklist for the October heat.

Don't Wait Until You Feel Thirsty

Thirst is not always a sign of dehydration. Children in particular may forget to drink water when they’re busy playing or studying. Make hydration a part of your daily routine. Water should be the ideal choice. Drinks like lemon water, buttermilk or coconut water are highly hydrating. If you are out for some time or sweat heavily, you may need to replace fluids and electrolytes depending on your health and situation. Sugary soft drinks and caffeinated beverages should not replace water as the main source of hydration.

Dress For The Weather

Clothing can make a difference when October heat rises. Lightweight, loose-fitting and breathable fabrics are best for weather. Light-coloured clothing can also cut down heat absorption. While playing outside, children should preferably wear cotton clothing and carry a water bottle for hydration. A hat or cap can add protection when spending time outdoors.

Wear loose-fitting and breathable fabrics like cotton in the October heat (Getty Images)

Time Their Outdoor Activities

Children need not stop outdoor exercises or cut down on playtime because of the October heat. However, the timing matters. Parents and schools can try to limit outdoor activity for kids during the hottest part of the day. Early morning or late afternoons/ evening can feel more comfortable. Children playing sports should take breaks and have easy access to fluids. Parents and coaches should look for signs that a child is struggling with the October heat and not push them to keep playing just to finish training.

Recognise The Warning Signs

Heat-related illness can get worse if early symptoms are ignored. Excessive sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps and unusual tiredness can signal heat exhaustion. If a child experiences confusion, faints, has a seizure, develops hot skin, or shows altered consciousness, you must treat it as a medical emergency. Move the child to a cool place and seek medical help right away.