ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Arpita Singh, Iconic Figure Of Contemporary Indian Art, Has Breathed Her Last At Age 89

File photo of late artist Arpita Singh during an exhibition of her paintings at Vadehra Art Gallery in New Delhi ( Getty Images )

Artist Arpita Singh, who passed away at 89 from age-related ailments at a hospital in New Delhi, was never in the business of neat packaging. If you’ve ever looked at one of her paintings, you know the feeling. It’s like stepping into a living room where someone has left the television on the news on high volume, but there’s also a vase of flowers on the table, a cup of tea getting cold, and maybe a toy car parked inexplicably near the edge of a rug. It’s true to how life actually feels when you’re trying to make sense of it.

Born in 1937 in Baranagar, Bengal, Singh came of age during a time when India was figuring out what it meant to be modern, and art was figuring out what it meant to be Indian. But while a lot of her contemporaries were busy making grand, monumental statements with capital-A Art, Singh took a different route. She went to work at the Weavers’ Service Centre, messing around with textiles, patterns, and contours. You can trace a direct line from those early days straight into her canvases: that obsessed, rhythmic repetition of dots, lines, and fabrics that somehow made a watercolour feel as sturdy and layered as a woven quilt.

Also read: Artist Rekha Rodwittiya: 'The Need To Pigeonhole And Stereotype Women Artists Is Obvious In The Way Art History Has Been Written' What made her brilliant was the view from where she stood. Singh’s world was mostly centred on women. Not idealized heroines or abstract symbols, but middle-aged women standing around in everyday spaces, carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders. Around them, she’d scatter maps, cars, guns, flowers, and handwritten notes. She painted the middle of the storm: the strange intersection where domestic routine collides with political turmoil and pure, chaotic chance. Even after the sudden death of her artist daughter, Anjum Singh in 2020, she just kept painting (Getty Images)