Arpita Singh, Iconic Figure Of Contemporary Indian Art, Has Breathed Her Last At Age 89
A Padma Bhushan and Lalit Kala Akademi awardee, artist Arpita Singh's work was mostly centred around everyday Indian women.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Artist Arpita Singh, who passed away at 89 from age-related ailments at a hospital in New Delhi, was never in the business of neat packaging. If you’ve ever looked at one of her paintings, you know the feeling. It’s like stepping into a living room where someone has left the television on the news on high volume, but there’s also a vase of flowers on the table, a cup of tea getting cold, and maybe a toy car parked inexplicably near the edge of a rug. It’s true to how life actually feels when you’re trying to make sense of it.
Born in 1937 in Baranagar, Bengal, Singh came of age during a time when India was figuring out what it meant to be modern, and art was figuring out what it meant to be Indian. But while a lot of her contemporaries were busy making grand, monumental statements with capital-A Art, Singh took a different route. She went to work at the Weavers’ Service Centre, messing around with textiles, patterns, and contours. You can trace a direct line from those early days straight into her canvases: that obsessed, rhythmic repetition of dots, lines, and fabrics that somehow made a watercolour feel as sturdy and layered as a woven quilt.
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What made her brilliant was the view from where she stood. Singh’s world was mostly centred on women. Not idealized heroines or abstract symbols, but middle-aged women standing around in everyday spaces, carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders. Around them, she’d scatter maps, cars, guns, flowers, and handwritten notes. She painted the middle of the storm: the strange intersection where domestic routine collides with political turmoil and pure, chaotic chance.
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When you read critics calling her work “a bridge between the abstract and the figurative,” or celebrating her Padma Bhushan and Lalit Kala Akademi accolades, it’s easy to slip into the usual solemn hushed tones reserved for dead masters. But solemnity misses the point of Arpita Singh entirely. Her work had real wit. It had a playful, restless curiosity that refused to settle down or play safe, right up until the end. Even after facing unimaginable personal loss (like the death of her artist daughter, Anjum Singh, in 2020), she just kept painting, putting brush to paper because that was how she processed being alive.
We lose artists all the time, and the world keeps spinning. But losing someone who could look at a world full of violence, tea cups, flowers, and maps, and stitch it all together into something that makes you pause and breathe... that leaves a specific kind of quiet behind. Arpita Singh gave us a brilliant, messy, wonderful map of our own lives, and we were lucky to have her around to draw it.
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