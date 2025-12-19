ETV Bharat / lifestyle

An Era In Elegance Comes To A Close, Remembering The First-Ever Miss India Meher Castelino Who Taught Indians How To Understand Fashion

The passing of Meher Castelino at the age of 81 feels like the closing of a door that had been left open for six decades: open to light, possibility, discipline, and a particular kind of elegance that did not shout for attention but earned it. With her death, the Indian fashion world loses not merely its first Miss India, crowned in 1964, but one of its most articulate witnesses and architects: a woman who saw the industry being born, helped it grow up, and then stayed behind to write its history.

When Meher Castelino won the Femina Miss India title in 1964, India itself was young, hopeful, and still learning how to carry its modern ambitions without shedding its inherited grace. Beauty contests then were not factories of instant celebrity but cautious experiments. Castelino, fresh from Lawrence School, Lovedale, stepped through that window with a composure that would come to define her life. She became the first Miss India chosen by Femina to represent the country internationally, at the Miss Universe pageant in Miami Beach and the Miss United Nations contest in Majorca.

What followed was a modelling career of astonishing scale and seriousness. Over 14 years, Castelino walked in more than 2,000 live fashion shows, many of which she herself conceived and directed. She was not merely a mannequin for designers’ dreams; she was a collaborator, a planner, a silent authority backstage. Her work took her across countries (Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Yugoslavia) often representing the Government of India. At a time when “Indian fashion” abroad was still an emerging idea, she carried it with dignity, understanding that representation was as much about restraint as spectacle.

Yet it would be a mistake to remember Meher Castelino only for the symmetry of her face or the assurance of her walk. Her true legacy lies in how deliberately she moved away from the centre of the spotlight without ever leaving the stage. Long before “second careers” became fashionable, Castelino turned to education, institution-building, and writing. She headed design departments in export and local fashion houses, served on advisory boards of leading institutes (from Le Mark Institute of Art and Fashion in Mumbai to the School of Fashion Technology in Pune and Whistling Woods Fashion Institute) and became visiting faculty to design schools across India. Students remember her not for flamboyance but for precision: an insistence on knowing one’s textiles, one’s cuts, one’s references.