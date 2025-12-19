An Era In Elegance Comes To A Close, Remembering The First-Ever Miss India Meher Castelino Who Taught Indians How To Understand Fashion
The Indian fashion world has lost not merely its first Miss India but one of its most articulate witnesses and architects.
The passing of Meher Castelino at the age of 81 feels like the closing of a door that had been left open for six decades: open to light, possibility, discipline, and a particular kind of elegance that did not shout for attention but earned it. With her death, the Indian fashion world loses not merely its first Miss India, crowned in 1964, but one of its most articulate witnesses and architects: a woman who saw the industry being born, helped it grow up, and then stayed behind to write its history.
When Meher Castelino won the Femina Miss India title in 1964, India itself was young, hopeful, and still learning how to carry its modern ambitions without shedding its inherited grace. Beauty contests then were not factories of instant celebrity but cautious experiments. Castelino, fresh from Lawrence School, Lovedale, stepped through that window with a composure that would come to define her life. She became the first Miss India chosen by Femina to represent the country internationally, at the Miss Universe pageant in Miami Beach and the Miss United Nations contest in Majorca.
What followed was a modelling career of astonishing scale and seriousness. Over 14 years, Castelino walked in more than 2,000 live fashion shows, many of which she herself conceived and directed. She was not merely a mannequin for designers’ dreams; she was a collaborator, a planner, a silent authority backstage. Her work took her across countries (Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Yugoslavia) often representing the Government of India. At a time when “Indian fashion” abroad was still an emerging idea, she carried it with dignity, understanding that representation was as much about restraint as spectacle.
Yet it would be a mistake to remember Meher Castelino only for the symmetry of her face or the assurance of her walk. Her true legacy lies in how deliberately she moved away from the centre of the spotlight without ever leaving the stage. Long before “second careers” became fashionable, Castelino turned to education, institution-building, and writing. She headed design departments in export and local fashion houses, served on advisory boards of leading institutes (from Le Mark Institute of Art and Fashion in Mumbai to the School of Fashion Technology in Pune and Whistling Woods Fashion Institute) and became visiting faculty to design schools across India. Students remember her not for flamboyance but for precision: an insistence on knowing one’s textiles, one’s cuts, one’s references.
Her foray into journalism, beginning with an article in Eve’s Weekly in 1973, marked another turn. Indian fashion journalism then was sparse, often ornamental, rarely analytical. Castelino brought to it memory, method, and context. Over the years, her writing appeared in nearly 130 national and international publications, making her one of the most widely syndicated fashion columnists the country has known. She wrote not as a cheerleader but as a chronicler; attentive to shifts in silhouette, sensibility, and society. Designers trusted her because she understood process; readers trusted her because she respected intelligence.
Her books remain landmarks. Manstyle (1987), the only book on men’s fashion in India at the time, treated male dressing not as vanity but as language. Fashion Kaleidoscope (1994) traced Indian high fashion from 1960 to 1990, offering future historians a map of influences, experiments, and turning points. These were not coffee-table indulgences but documents of record, written with the calm authority of someone who had been there.
Castelino’s pen became an institutional presence. She was the official fashion writer for Wills India Fashion Week, Aamby Valley India Bridal Week, India Beach Fashion Week, Myntra Fashion Week, and the India International Jewellery Week, and from 2006 onwards, for Lakmé Fashion Week (an association that lasted nearly two decades). To generations of designers, her reviews were rites of passage. She also served as judge for leading fashion institutes and the CMAI/APEX Awards for over 20 years, and was a sought-after speaker at seminars, where her deep knowledge of textiles and global fashion history set her apart. Beyond fashion, she brought her judgement and steadiness to the corporate world, serving on the boards of VIP Clothing Ltd and Rossari Biotech Ltd, with whom she shared a relationship spanning over two decades.
Meher Castelino believed that fashion was culture made visible—and therefore deserved to be treated with seriousness, memory, and respect. She believed that beauty, once crowned, must learn to think. In mourning her, the Indian fashion fraternity mourns not just a pioneer but a conscience. Someone who understood that to shape an industry, one must be willing to serve it long after the applause fades.
Meher Castelino leaves behind no single successor, because she was not a template. In that sense, she does not quite leave us at all. She steps, with her characteristic grace, into the pages she helped write, and remains there: poised, observant, and enduring.
