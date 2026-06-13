Nora Fatehi Brought The Heat To FIFA World Cup 2026 In A Fiery Red Cutout Suit
Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy took to the stage to perform their song associated with FIFA's 2026 music project.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Nora Fatehi appeared at the FIFA World Cup 2026 second opening ceremony on Friday. Dressed in a fiery red-and-white cutout suit that seemed engineered to be visible from space, she strode onto the stage at Toronto Stadium with the confidence of someone who knows exactly where every camera in the building is pointed. Her performance was impossible to ignore, whether you were a football fan or a pop music fan.
The ceremony brought together music, culture and enough star power to light up several small countries. The event began with a tribute to the Indigenous communities who first inhabited Canada, grounding the global spectacle in the country's history and heritage. Then came the part where the volume got turned all the way up.
Nora Fatehi, alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy, took to the stage to perform their latest drop Siir Siir, one of the songs associated with FIFA's 2026 music project. Hundreds of dancers joined the performance, transforming the stadium into a coordinated dance party. Nora delivered the track with her trademark combination of high-energy choreography and stage presence, proving once again that standing still has never really been part of her brand.
Also read: Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Siir Siir' Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans
The Toronto performance followed her appearance at the FIFA Countdown Concert, where she had already introduced audiences to Siir Siir. Clips from the event quickly made their way onto social media.
Toronto's celebration was the second of three opening ceremonies spread across the tournament's host nations. A day earlier, Mexico City hosted the first ceremony, headlined by global superstar Shakira and a lineup of international performers. One of the standout moments came when Shakira joined forces with Burna Boy for a performance of Dai Dai, the tournament's official song. The crowd responded with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for last-minute goals and free food. J Balvin and acclaimed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also took the stage, adding to a lineup that felt less like an opening ceremony and more like somebody accidentally opened Spotify's global chart playlist.
This year's World Cup has already made history by staging three separate opening ceremonies across three host nations over two consecutive days, reflecting the unprecedented scale of a tournament being shared by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The biggest show may still be yet to come.
The final and most anticipated opening ceremony is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood ahead of the United States' opening match against Paraguay. The lineup reads like a festival organiser's wish list: Katy Perry, K-pop sensation LISA, Afrobeats star Rema, Brazilian pop icon Anitta and rapper Future. In other words, if the goal was to make the World Cup feel less like a football tournament and more like the biggest entertainment event on the planet, FIFA appears to be succeeding.
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