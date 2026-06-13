ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Nora Fatehi Brought The Heat To FIFA World Cup 2026 In A Fiery Red Cutout Suit

Nora Fatehi in the red cutout suit at the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto ( AP Photo )

Nora Fatehi appeared at the FIFA World Cup 2026 second opening ceremony on Friday. Dressed in a fiery red-and-white cutout suit that seemed engineered to be visible from space, she strode onto the stage at Toronto Stadium with the confidence of someone who knows exactly where every camera in the building is pointed. Her performance was impossible to ignore, whether you were a football fan or a pop music fan.

The ceremony brought together music, culture and enough star power to light up several small countries. The event began with a tribute to the Indigenous communities who first inhabited Canada, grounding the global spectacle in the country's history and heritage. Then came the part where the volume got turned all the way up.

Singers Sanjoy, Nora Fatehi and Vegedream (centre from left) perform during the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group B soccer match (AP Photo)

Nora Fatehi, alongside Vegedream and Sanjoy, took to the stage to perform their latest drop Siir Siir, one of the songs associated with FIFA's 2026 music project. Hundreds of dancers joined the performance, transforming the stadium into a coordinated dance party. Nora delivered the track with her trademark combination of high-energy choreography and stage presence, proving once again that standing still has never really been part of her brand.