No More Gym Or Fitness Resolutions, Gen Z’s Goals In 2026 Are About Mental And Spiritual Well-being
As 2026 begins, ETV Bharat speaks to Gen Z and Millennials, who are embracing quieter, more personal resolutions centred on mental wellbeing.
Recently, when singer Billie Eilish spoke about choosing rest over relentless productivity, it struck a chord with many, and the internet nodded along. Actor Ananya Panday also spoke about therapy, anxiety and learning to slow down. For a generation that grew up watching celebrities chase perfection in every sphere - toned bodies despite packed schedules, and picture-perfect lives - Gen Z seems to be choosing something very different in 2026. Mental clarity, emotional balance and spiritual grounding are on their priority list over achieving big goals.
The New Year resolutions have changed from joining a gym, cutting carbs, and ticking off a grid checklist; Gen Z is focusing inward. Fitness and career matter to them, but not at the cost of burnout. Success counts for them, but not without their peace of mind.
“It was about looking good, but now I am feeling okay just the way I am. In school and college days, my resolutions were about being more productive, finishing swimming classes, getting a dance class certificate, but this year, I just want to be less anxious and more present in the moment,” says Aditi Sharma, a psychology intern from Mumbai.
A generation that denies burnout
Technically, Gen Z grew up amid a pandemic with economic uncertainty, climate anxiety and nonstop social media exposure. This shaped Gen Z’s priorities. Many say they have already seen what constant hustle does to people around them.
“I saw my parents burn out trying to ‘have it all’. I don’t want that, and my parents encourage me to do it. My resolution for this year is no toxic work culture, no guilt for resting, and definitely no glorifying overwork,” says 24-year-old Ritik Mehta, a tech professional working for a bitcoin firm.
Now, instead of extreme fitness and fame goals, Gen Z is talking about sleep routines, therapy sessions, journaling, digital detoxes and meditation. Instead of social media and OTT platforms, they have found their inclination for yoga, mindfulness apps and even astrology and tarot that help them find meaning and reassurance.
Spiritual, but on their own terms
The idea of spirituality is fluid and personal for Gen Z. This is in contrast with the older generations, including millennials. For them, it is much deeper – not about religion but about connection to self, nature or energy. “I am not religious, but I am spiritual. My resolution for 2026 is to stop being harsh on myself, I want to feel more powerful than to adapt to any diet plan,” says 21-year-old media student Sagarika Awasthi.
This idea of embracing spirituality without rigid labels is also the result of celebrities speaking up about it. From Alia Bhatt speaking about mindfulness to Virat Kohli sharing his spiritual journey, vulnerability has replaced bravado.
“What we are seeing with Gen Z is a healthy shift from external validation to internal regulation. Earlier resolutions were about appearance, productivity, and social approval. But today, youngsters are prioritising emotional safety, mental resilience and meaning,” confirms counselling psychologist and guidance coach Dr Sudha Gupta.
She explains that wanting peace, boundaries and spiritual grounding is not escapist but a response to chronic stress, uncertainty, and burnout that Gen Z has grown up with,” adds the psychologist.
Mental health over milestones
Interestingly, millennials too, are changing their view about New Year's resolutions. The traditional milestones like marriage, promotions or home ownership no longer dominate their resolution lists.
“I don’t want to rush life. My resolution for this year is to celebrate my singlehood at 37. I am not going to chase the perfect life that’s complete with a man by my side, and stop comparing my journey with people online. Even if that means growing slower, I am okay with it,” says Nirtika Pandita, a media professional in Mumbai.
While Gen Z has been open about therapy and seeking support, millennials are now coming out of that taboo. They are setting emotional boundaries and saying no. They are cutting the draining relationships, and that has been their goal. “I realised I have always been living in a FOMO. I am a yes man because I am scared of losing people. But not anymore. This year is about being with myself, learning to say NO, and knowing my worth,” says Rahul Bairathi, a banker based in Bengaluru.
“Peace is the new success. If I can wake up without dread, that’s a win for me this year,” says Pramath Pandit, a 32-year-old theatre practitioner from Vadodara, Gujarat.
Their resolutions may be evolving from external to internal, but they have not abandoned physical health. The difference is in their approach. Instead of six-pack deadlines, they are prioritising walking, stretching, swimming, or any movement that’s enjoyable for them rather than feeling punished.
“I still want to be fit, but I don’t want my mind completely occupied with fitness goals and diet control. I don’t want anything that feels like a mandate,” says Surabhi Varma, 32-year-old Surabhi Verma, a pharmaceutical professional in Mumbai.
