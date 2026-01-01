ETV Bharat / lifestyle

No More Gym Or Fitness Resolutions, Gen Z’s Goals In 2026 Are About Mental And Spiritual Well-being

Recently, when singer Billie Eilish spoke about choosing rest over relentless productivity, it struck a chord with many, and the internet nodded along. Actor Ananya Panday also spoke about therapy, anxiety and learning to slow down. For a generation that grew up watching celebrities chase perfection in every sphere - toned bodies despite packed schedules, and picture-perfect lives - Gen Z seems to be choosing something very different in 2026. Mental clarity, emotional balance and spiritual grounding are on their priority list over achieving big goals.

The New Year resolutions have changed from joining a gym, cutting carbs, and ticking off a grid checklist; Gen Z is focusing inward. Fitness and career matter to them, but not at the cost of burnout. Success counts for them, but not without their peace of mind.

“It was about looking good, but now I am feeling okay just the way I am. In school and college days, my resolutions were about being more productive, finishing swimming classes, getting a dance class certificate, but this year, I just want to be less anxious and more present in the moment,” says Aditi Sharma, a psychology intern from Mumbai.

A generation that denies burnout

Technically, Gen Z grew up amid a pandemic with economic uncertainty, climate anxiety and nonstop social media exposure. This shaped Gen Z’s priorities. Many say they have already seen what constant hustle does to people around them.

“I saw my parents burn out trying to ‘have it all’. I don’t want that, and my parents encourage me to do it. My resolution for this year is no toxic work culture, no guilt for resting, and definitely no glorifying overwork,” says 24-year-old Ritik Mehta, a tech professional working for a bitcoin firm.

Now, instead of extreme fitness and fame goals, Gen Z is talking about sleep routines, therapy sessions, journaling, digital detoxes and meditation. Instead of social media and OTT platforms, they have found their inclination for yoga, mindfulness apps and even astrology and tarot that help them find meaning and reassurance.

Spiritual, but on their own terms

The idea of spirituality is fluid and personal for Gen Z. This is in contrast with the older generations, including millennials. For them, it is much deeper – not about religion but about connection to self, nature or energy. “I am not religious, but I am spiritual. My resolution for 2026 is to stop being harsh on myself, I want to feel more powerful than to adapt to any diet plan,” says 21-year-old media student Sagarika Awasthi.

This idea of embracing spirituality without rigid labels is also the result of celebrities speaking up about it. From Alia Bhatt speaking about mindfulness to Virat Kohli sharing his spiritual journey, vulnerability has replaced bravado.