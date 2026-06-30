No Land, Little Water: Grow Veggies, Fruits On Your Balcony With This Modern Farming Method
Coriander, fenugreek, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, and strawberries: You can grow all of them with this technique | Ritesh Tamboli reports.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
You don't need an acre of land or a massive water bill to grow your own food. You don't even need soil. If you have a sunny apartment balcony and a few spare square feet, a modern farming revolution called hydroponics is about to turn your concrete outdoor space into a lush, high-yield grocery aisle.
ETV Bharat spoke to Senior Scientist at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University in Raipur, Dr Ghanshyam Sahu, who explained hydroponic farming and why farmers and even other people can reap greater benefits with less effort.
Water paucity is one of the challenges faced by farmers in the wake of El Niño, threatening a weak monsoon in India this year. According to Sahu, hydroponics can help mitigate this challenge.
Hydroponic farming, he explains, is a method of growing plants without soil while utilising water-based mineral nutrient solutions instead. It has emerged as a new and smart alternative for farmers.
In a country like India that has a growing population, shrinking agricultural land and increasing pressure on water resources, the need for new and sustainable farming techniques is being felt increasingly.
"Nowadays, global warming is resulting in high summer temperatures. Keeping such circumstances in mind, off-season crops can be grown using hydroponic technology while saving and protecting the plants in a controlled environment," he said.
While traditional farming is done in fields and is nature-based, hydroponic agriculture is practised in a controlled environment and requires some capital investment and infrastructure.
"If you live in the city and want to grow something, you can use hydroponics on your balcony to cultivate crops. Hydroponic cultivation can also be done in 10 to 20 layers," he said.
He also pointed towards aeroponic cultivation, which is a type of hydroponics where the plant's roots are watered with a sprinkler, providing nutrients through it.
While hydroponics and aeroponics are both advanced, soil-less growing methods, they differ in how they deliver nutrients. Hydroponics submerges or continuously flows plant roots in a nutrient-rich water solution, often using a growing medium. Aeroponics, on the other hand, suspends roots in mid-air within an enclosed chamber and sprays them with a precise, high-pressure nutrient mist.
The agricultural expert said that his University implemented models of hydroponics and vertical farming in 2024.
Terming hydroponics as the future of agriculture, Sahu said that if someone wants green vegetables, they can grow them with hydroponics on their balcony.
"Spices like coriander and fenugreek can be grown year-round with hydroponics. When it comes to fruits, strawberries, blueberries and golden berries can also be grown with this technique. For small families in urban environments where markets are far away, organic fruits and vegetables can be harvested at home using hydroponics,” he said.
Explaining the mechanics of hydroponic agriculture, Sahu said a large pot frame is used for seeding in cocopeat medium or with the help of the nutrient film technique (NFT).
“Many plants can be planted in very little space using this technology. You can also grow exotic vegetables and fruits like figs. The most commonly used soluble fertiliser in hydroponic systems is 19-19-19, along with zinc and boron. Macro and micronutrients are dissolved and mixed in the hydroponic tank in a soluble form. This technique requires 16 types of nutrients,” he added.
19-19-19 is a balanced, 100% water-soluble fertiliser containing equal parts Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium.
Talking about his experience at the University, Sahu said that in 2024, strawberries were the best crop grown with the technique.
"Strawberries can be harvested very easily. We can grow cucumbers and cherry tomatoes very well with hydroponics. Mint can be planted through the tower system. Apart from this, Malabar spinach and sweet potatoes can be grown. There is a lot of demand for both these vegetables in the market and farmers also get good rates," he said.
Along with this, sour vegetables, fenugreek, and coriander can be grown very easily using the hydroponics technique, he said, while adding that even orchids can be grown with hydroponics.
On the economics of setting up a hydroponic unit, Sahu disclosed that the cost depends on the frames or racks to be used for cultivation. "Each rack can hold 200 to 250 plants. This requires a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe, along with an iron or bamboo frame. The tower system can also be used for growing 200 plants. This technology uses an electrical system. Installing five hydroponic units in 100 sq metres will cost around Rs 80,000. The larger the structure, the higher the cost,” he said.
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