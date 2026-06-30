ETV Bharat / lifestyle

No Land, Little Water: Grow Veggies, Fruits On Your Balcony With This Modern Farming Method

You don't need an acre of land or a massive water bill to grow your own food. You don't even need soil. If you have a sunny apartment balcony and a few spare square feet, a modern farming revolution called hydroponics is about to turn your concrete outdoor space into a lush, high-yield grocery aisle.

ETV Bharat spoke to Senior Scientist at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University in Raipur, Dr Ghanshyam Sahu, who explained hydroponic farming and why farmers and even other people can reap greater benefits with less effort.

Water paucity is one of the challenges faced by farmers in the wake of El Niño, threatening a weak monsoon in India this year. According to Sahu, hydroponics can help mitigate this challenge.

Hydroponic farming, he explains, is a method of growing plants without soil while utilising water-based mineral nutrient solutions instead. It has emerged as a new and smart alternative for farmers.

Hydroponically-grown lettuce | File photo (AFP)

In a country like India that has a growing population, shrinking agricultural land and increasing pressure on water resources, the need for new and sustainable farming techniques is being felt increasingly.

"Nowadays, global warming is resulting in high summer temperatures. Keeping such circumstances in mind, off-season crops can be grown using hydroponic technology while saving and protecting the plants in a controlled environment," he said.

While traditional farming is done in fields and is nature-based, hydroponic agriculture is practised in a controlled environment and requires some capital investment and infrastructure.

"If you live in the city and want to grow something, you can use hydroponics on your balcony to cultivate crops. Hydroponic cultivation can also be done in 10 to 20 layers," he said.

He also pointed towards aeroponic cultivation, which is a type of hydroponics where the plant's roots are watered with a sprinkler, providing nutrients through it.