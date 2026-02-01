ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Saree: Traditional Kanjeevaram Sarees For The Powerful Women Who Wear History

There is a particular kind of woman who chooses a Kanjeevaram saree. Nita Ambani is often seen in exquisite Kanjeevarams. She prefers rich jewel tones, temple borders, heirloom weaves. In princely wardrobes, these sarees are affirmations of taste, patronage, and cultural stewardship. Baroda's Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad celebrated Padvo, the Gujarati new year in a classic coffee brown Kanjeevaram.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showed up to present the Union Budget, one thing held our nation’s attention. Draped around her was a maroon Kanjeevaram saree from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. It was her statement of belonging to the state, which is also bracing for legislative assembly elections.

Then there is Rekha. If the Kanjeevaram had a muse, it would be her. Through decades of cinema and self-invention, Rekha has returned again and again to the Kanjeevaram: ivory with gold, deep maroon, burnished red. On her, the saree becomes something cinematic. Rekha does not wear the Kanjeevaram to blend in. She wears it to stand apart. The Kanjeevaram does not overshadow these women but amplifies what already exists. Top South actresses Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are claiming tradition and individuality in similar ensembles.

Born In Kanchipuram

Known as one of the seven sacred cities of India, Kanchipuram is a place where temples rise with grace and silkworms spin futures. Here, the Kanjeevaram saree is born with the seriousness of rituals. Traditionally woven from pure mulberry silk and real zari (silver threads dipped in gold), the Kanjeevaram saree is engineered as much as it is imagined. The body, border, and pallu are often woven separately and interlocked with a technique so strong that even if the saree tears, the zari will hold.

Motifs draw from temple architecture, mythology, and nature. Checks inspired by the chessboard-like corridors of South Indian temples, peacocks that seem mid-strut, lotus blooms frozen in silk. Each saree takes weeks, sometimes months, to complete.

The Kanjeevaram Never Follows Trends

The Kanjeevaram saree does not chase trends because it does not need to. The weight of the silk, the architectural borders, the sheen are not designed to flatter fleetingly but to endure ceremonially. This is perhaps why it appears unfailingly at life’s most consequential moments: weddings, investitures, milestones, and farewells. The saree understands occasion. It rises to it. Unlike most garments, a Kanjeevaram saree improves with age. These sarees are folded into trunks, brought out years later, worn by daughters who recognise the weight of their mothers’ choices.

When a woman of substance chooses it—whether she is standing in a temple, a palace, a film premiere, or Parliament—it is conviction she is wearing, woven in silk.