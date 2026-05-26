ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Zebra Striping Is The New Partying Trend That Keeps Hangovers Away

According to Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant- Nephrology, Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, “Zebra striping ranks high in terms of effectiveness when it comes to consuming alcoholic drinks socially while ensuring that safety is not compromised along the way.” He points out that responsible partying does not mean denying yourself fun; instead, it means making choices that allow the night to stay memorable for the right reasons.

Can you enjoy alcohol without overdoing it? Can you socialise and still feel human the next morning? Apparently, yes.

The appeal of zebra striping lies in damage control. For years, social drinking operated on a strange mythology. Fun was measured in rounds ordered, blurry photographs, and stories beginning with, “I don’t really remember what happened after that…” But younger adults and exhausted older ones are changing the story. Wellness culture has marched into nightlife carrying a reusable water bottle and asking difficult questions:

You wake up after a night out, and your head feels like someone held a rock concert inside it while your body feels out of balance. Enter zebra striping, a social drinking trend that sounds like something one does to a pedestrian crossing. However, it is the increasingly popular practice of alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic beverages while partying: think water, soda, mocktails, coconut water, lemonade. Like stripes on a zebra, hence the name.

The Science Behind It

The science behind zebra striping is surprisingly sensible. Alcohol dehydrates the body. It persuades your system to lose more fluid than it retains, which explains why you wake up the next day feeling like an abandoned raisin.

Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon explains, “Since alcohol causes dehydration, drinking other beverages between alcoholic drinks can help maintain hydration and reduce side effects commonly associated with drinking, such as headaches, fatigue and dizziness the next day.”

So, the glass of water your sensible friend keeps forcing on you at parties might actually be the hero of the evening. But before zebra striping is crowned the patron saint of guilt-free partying, there is a catch. Dr Tayal cautions that this strategy cannot completely prevent a hangover or erase alcohol-related risks. The amount of alcohol consumed still matters. So do food intake, sleep quality, and personal tolerance. Some people can emerge from three drinks glowing while others resemble Victorian ghosts after one cocktail.

Slows You Down

Zebra striping works particularly well because it slows you down. Having a non-alcoholic drink between alcoholic ones naturally spaces things out, giving your body more time to process alcohol. You are less likely to accidentally sprint toward intoxication simply because everyone ordered “one more.”

Socially, it has another unexpected benefit: nobody really notices. A sparkling water with lime looks suspiciously festive. A mocktail can feel delightfully theatrical. You still participate in the ritual of drinking without sabotaging the next morning. That is probably why zebra striping feels very “now”. It belongs to a generation increasingly suspicious of extremes. We still want fun. We still want Friday nights and celebrations and badly sung karaoke. But we also want functioning kidneys, decent sleep, and the ability to answer emails without a hangover.