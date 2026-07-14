ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Being A Night Owl Could Be Making You Fat And Sick, Here's How

Whether you are an early bird or a night owl, your sleep patterns can tell a lot about a person’s eating habits and subsequently the potential health risks. Professor Rozanne Kruger from Griffith University’s School of Allied Health, Sport and Social Work studied 287 European and Pacific New Zealand women aged between 18-45 years and assessed if they were morning chronotypes (early bird) or an evening chronotype (night owl). The paper titled ‘Chronotype and associations with dietary intake, meal timing, body composition, and metabolic biomarkers’ has been published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

“Chronotypes influences our preferences for food intake, our behaviours and our metabolism,” Professor Kruger said. “Both Morning-types and Evening-types consumed similar amounts of food or energy across the day, but it was the timing of eating that was crucial.”

Evening-types consumed less food between 3 am and 9:59 am but more food between 8 pm and 2:59 am, while the opposite was true for Morning-types. Night owls were more likely to consume lower energy and protein intakes in the morning, and ate foods that were high in energy, carbohydrates and fats late at night. This Evening-type eating and sleeping pattern was associated with greater body fat percentage, belly fat, and higher blood sugar and lipids.