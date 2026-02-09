No Headliners From Abroad, No Apologies Either: NH7 Weekender Bets On Indian Music For Its Comeback 2026 Edition
This is not a lineup trying to impress international press. It’s trying to make Indian fans feel seen.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
There was a time (roughly a decade and a half ago) when going to NH7 Weekender felt like joining a secret society. You were saying, 'I believe Indian audiences deserve better sound and better curation'. You were also saying, 'Yes, I will happily stand in a field for nine hours to watch a band I’ve only heard on Bandcamp.'
Then life happened. Festivals grew bigger. People grew older, pickier, more back-pain aware. And NH7 Weekender slowly slipped out of routine. Which is why its return (now officially titled Iconiq White NH7 Weekender) from March 13 to 15 at Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune, feels familiar. This edition has made a bold choice: no international headliners, no borrowed cool. Just Indian artists.
The Festival That Refused To Disappear
Founded in 2010, NH7 Weekender was once synonymous with those magical moments when Indian fans discovered artists like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, and Cigarettes After Sex live, often for the first time, while standing next to someone who would later become an ex. Over the years, it became a rite of passage: your first crowd surf, your first festival crush.
The last few years, however, have been complicated. The 15th edition, scheduled for December 2024, was cancelled at the last minute. But instead of disappearing, NH7 tested the waters with day-long editions in Delhi NCR, Indore and Jaipur in March 2025, almost like checking whether the audience was still listening. Turns out, we were! Now comes the comeback edition. Bigger. Three days. Pune again. A lineup that reads more like a carefully curated snapshot of where Indian music is right now.
A Lineup That Understands The Assignment
Prateek Kuhad, for one, continues to occupy that rare space where heartbreak feels communal. His songs have been played at weddings, breakups, road trips, and probably at least one ill-advised situationship. Then there’s Talwiinder, representing a new wave of Punjabi pop that is global without trying too hard. Aditya Gadhvi, the Gujarati hitmaker whose songs have made regional pride sound effortlessly cool, adds another layer. NH7 has always been good at bringing languages together without turning it into a token exercise.
Raftaar x KR$NA, sharing the stage means Indian hip-hop has matured enough to fill festival grounds with bars, beef, bravado, and genuine skill. The fact that this feels normal now says everything about how far the scene has come. King, straddling pop and hip-hop with stadium-ready confidence. Indian Ocean, still reminding everyone that fusion doesn’t age. Nucleya, with a specially curated set and guests, promising the kind of bass-heavy chaos that makes you forget you complained about crowds five minutes earlier.
The New And The Regional
One of Weekender’s greatest strengths has always been its undercard: the artists you wander into accidentally and end up loving forever. This year, that tradition is alive and well. There’s Faheem Abdullah, bringing Kashmiri narratives to a national stage. Reble, flying in from Meghalaya, representing a hip-hop scene that has never waited for permission. Pho, blurring R&B and hip-hop with confidence. Kushagra, performing with Tanishka, reminding us that collaborations don’t have to be marketing gimmicks.
The lineup also leans comfortably into regional and genre diversity: Kratex, the Marathi house DJ-producer who understands dance floors better than most algorithms. Bharat Chauhan, whose songwriting feels like reading someone’s journal and realising it’s uncomfortably close to your own thoughts. Gini, Maan Panu, Sudan, Bombay the Artist—names that suggest intimacy rather than spectacle.
Then there are the artists arriving with fresh albums in tow, which is always a good sign. Naalayak, hot off their album Marammat, brings pop-rock energy. Nanku, performing soon after releasing Pyaar N Stuff, alongside longtime collaborator Karun, represents Delhi hip-hop in its most emotionally self-aware phase. Add to that The Bandish Projekt, Vichaar, Shia OG x Zero Chill, and the DL91 rap crew, and you get a lineup that feels less like a hierarchy.
It would be easy to frame this as a cost-cutting move. No international acts, after all. But that would miss the point entirely. This edition of NH7 Weekender feels like an admission: That Indian audiences have changed. That tastes have widened. That the hunger now is for representation, not replication. It’s acknowledging that the audience that once moshed to foreign bands now also wants to hear verses in Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kashmiri, Marathi.
