ETV Bharat / lifestyle

No Headliners From Abroad, No Apologies Either: NH7 Weekender Bets On Indian Music For Its Comeback 2026 Edition

Singers Aditya Gadhvi and Prateek Kuhad are headlining Iconiq White NH7 Weekender 2026 ( Image courtesy the artistes )

There was a time (roughly a decade and a half ago) when going to NH7 Weekender felt like joining a secret society. You were saying, 'I believe Indian audiences deserve better sound and better curation'. You were also saying, 'Yes, I will happily stand in a field for nine hours to watch a band I’ve only heard on Bandcamp.' Then life happened. Festivals grew bigger. People grew older, pickier, more back-pain aware. And NH7 Weekender slowly slipped out of routine. Which is why its return (now officially titled Iconiq White NH7 Weekender) from March 13 to 15 at Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune, feels familiar. This edition has made a bold choice: no international headliners, no borrowed cool. Just Indian artists. The Festival That Refused To Disappear Founded in 2010, NH7 Weekender was once synonymous with those magical moments when Indian fans discovered artists like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, and Cigarettes After Sex live, often for the first time, while standing next to someone who would later become an ex. Over the years, it became a rite of passage: your first crowd surf, your first festival crush. The last few years, however, have been complicated. The 15th edition, scheduled for December 2024, was cancelled at the last minute. But instead of disappearing, NH7 tested the waters with day-long editions in Delhi NCR, Indore and Jaipur in March 2025, almost like checking whether the audience was still listening. Turns out, we were! Now comes the comeback edition. Bigger. Three days. Pune again. A lineup that reads more like a carefully curated snapshot of where Indian music is right now. A Lineup That Understands The Assignment