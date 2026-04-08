ETV Bharat / lifestyle

New Study Says Your Diet Could Cut Climate Pollution By 35%, When You Swap Meat And Dairy For Plants

Researchers publishing in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health have discovered that replacing meat and dairy with plant-based foods can reduce diet-related greenhouse gas emissions by 35%! In fact, the researchers say the environmental impact of this dietary shift is roughly equivalent to eliminating about 600 miles of driving every year. All you have to do is change what’s on your plate.

The research was led by Hana Kahleova, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Her team examined dietary records from a randomized clinical trial involving postmenopausal women, who were asked to adopt a low-fat vegan diet that included half a cup of soybeans daily for 12 weeks. They connected the participants’ food diaries with environmental databases that measure the greenhouse gas emissions involved in producing different foods. In other words, they looked at the carbon footprint of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Numbers Are Hard To Ignore

The results were fairly dramatic. When participants replaced meat and dairy with plant-based foods, the study found:

Greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 35% Total energy required to produce their food fell by 34%

This reduction in energy demand—known in environmental terms as Cumulative Energy Demand (CED)—includes everything involved in getting food to your plate: growing it, processing it, packaging it, transporting it, storing it, and eventually dealing with waste. Think of it as the full life story of a sandwich. By removing animal products from the diet, participants significantly reduced that entire chain of energy use. According to the researchers, the reduction in energy demand was roughly equivalent to the electricity required to power an average household for about two hours. It might not sound huge at first, but becomes impressive when multiplied across millions of meals.