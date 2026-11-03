ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Could Consciousness Begin Deep In The Brain? Researchers Make The Case

A new hypothesis proposes that our basic sense of being conscious (the “me inside”) originates in the brainstem, an evolutionarily ancient part of the brain. Drawing on evidence from pain research, brain injuries and anesthesia, the researchers suggest that the cerebral cortex processes much of the information we experience, while brainstem circuits make that information consciously felt. The paper offers a different direction for investigating one of science’s most enduring mysteries.

Close your eyes and cover your ears. Much of the world around you disappears from view and hearing, yet your sense of being present, of being conscious, remains. What creates that basic feeling of being “you”? A hypothesis paper published in The Neuroscientist by Prof. Marshall Devor of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Dr. Mark Baron of the Hebrew University and Harvard Medical School proposes that the answer lies deep in the brainstem.

Their argument challenges approaches that place the source of conscious experience primarily in the cerebral cortex: the brain’s folded outer layer, responsible for complex functions including language, recognition and planning. Instead, they suggest that the basic capacity to feel and experience originates in older “primitive” brainstem circuitry. The paper brings together existing experimental findings and clinical observations to develop this theory. It does not claim to establish a proven mechanism for consciousness.

Under this model, the cortex supplies detailed information about the world, and brainstem mechanisms shine the light of subjective experience (Getty Images)

Why Pain May Hold A Clue

The researchers build their argument around a familiar experience: pain. Detecting a harmful stimulus and feeling pain are different things. The nervous system can trigger an automatic "reflexive" withdrawal from danger, but pain also involves a subjective experience: it hurts.

Devor and Baron argue that evidence from brain stimulation, epileptic seizures, neurological injuries and other research suggests that this feeling does not depend on the cortex in the same way that complex visual or auditory experiences do. For example, they point out that even extensive cortical damage usually leaves pain experience intact, or even increased, while such damage can severely degrade vision and hearing. Loss of consciousness is rare. In contrast, damage to particular brainstem regions consistently causes coma. In their interpretation, these differences suggest that the brainstem may do more than just keep the cortex awake: it may generate the basic capacity for conscious experience of pain, and by extension also the other senses.

Processing Information, And Consciously Experiencing It

The theory distinguishes between the information the brain processes robotically, like a self-driving car, and the feeling of consciously experiencing that information. Recognizing a face, understanding a sentence, or identifying that an animal might attack, requires sophisticated processing. The researchers propose that the cortex performs most of this work. In addition, the cortex evaluates what benefit or danger might ensue. Based on this information, brainstem circuitry adjudicates which sensory streams should enter conscious experience and receive priority attention from “you” and which should remain unattended.