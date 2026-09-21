ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gandhi-Tolstoy Letters To Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah, 6 New Books Worth A Read

There is a moment every reader knows. You finish a book you have loved, having spent 300 pages with the characters in a particular world, and now you are expected to return to your own life as though nothing has happened. The obvious solution is to start another book immediately. This is how the reading pile grows.

Fortunately, there are great new books arriving to make the problem more enticing. For Indian readers, the coming months bring an especially interesting mix: a deep dive into the making of one of India's most unusual cricketing talents; two intimate titles from one of contemporary fiction's great observers of family and loss; a historic exchange between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy; and a gentle Japanese novel about matcha, strangers and the small encounters that can change a life.

They could hardly be more different, making for an interesting reading list. So, consider this your advance warning system for the bookshelf. Here are six new and upcoming titles from Penguin Random House India that are worth reading, gifting and discussing.

The Boom Effect: Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah (Penguin Random House India)

The Boom Effect: Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah

Authors: Aayush Puthran and Nicholas Brookes

Read this if: You have ever watched Bumrah bowl and thought, 'I understand that he is brilliant, but how exactly is he doing that?'

Jasprit Bumrah is one of those cricketers who has become so familiar that we risk forgetting how unusual his story actually is. No India Under-19 career, conventional fast-bowler's physique or orthodox action. A short run-up that looks almost too casual for someone about to ruin a batsman's afternoon. And yet here we are. The Boom Effect under Penguin Play, goes behind the familiar highlights to investigate how Bumrah became Bumrah. The authors look at his journey from Ahmedabad and gully cricket to Gujarat cricket and Mumbai Indians, and then into India's pace attack. Why add it to your list: If you're a cricket fan, this tome promises the kind of behind-the-scenes detail that can make a familiar player suddenly fascinating again. If you're interested in excellence more generally, it is also a study of how an unconventional talent can turn the things that make him different into an advantage.

Best time to read it: Before the next big India series, when you want to watch Bumrah bowl and feel considerably more knowledgeable about what is actually happening.

Special Bind-up of two novellas by Fredrik Backman (Penguin Random House India)

And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer & The Deal of a Lifetime (Special Bind-up of two novellas)

Author: Fredrik Backman

Read these if: This special bind-up brings together two of Fredrik Backman's intimate novellas about memory, family, sacrifice and the unpleasant fact that time refuses to slow down just because we have finally started appreciating it.

And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer follows an ageing man whose memories are gradually slipping away, bringing him into an emotional conversation with his grandson and son.

The central question is: 'How do you say goodbye to someone who is still here?' The Deal of a Lifetime explores sacrifice and the value of another person's life, asking what we might be willing to give up to save someone else. Both are compact, emotional stories designed to be read slowly and perhaps thought about for considerably longer.

Why add them to your list: If you've enjoyed Backman's ability to find humour and tenderness in ordinary people, this is a quieter version of that gift. It is also a good choice if you're intimidated by enormous novels and would prefer something you can finish in an evening without feeling that you've merely completed the first 7 per cent.

Best time to read them: On a quiet Sunday afternoon, preferably when you have nobody immediately demanding that you quickly do something.

Keep tissues nearby: This is Backman. You've been warned.