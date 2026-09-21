Gandhi-Tolstoy Letters To Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah, 6 New Books Worth A Read
Here are five new and upcoming books that deserve a special place in your reading list.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
There is a moment every reader knows. You finish a book you have loved, having spent 300 pages with the characters in a particular world, and now you are expected to return to your own life as though nothing has happened. The obvious solution is to start another book immediately. This is how the reading pile grows.
Fortunately, there are great new books arriving to make the problem more enticing. For Indian readers, the coming months bring an especially interesting mix: a deep dive into the making of one of India's most unusual cricketing talents; two intimate titles from one of contemporary fiction's great observers of family and loss; a historic exchange between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy; and a gentle Japanese novel about matcha, strangers and the small encounters that can change a life.
They could hardly be more different, making for an interesting reading list. So, consider this your advance warning system for the bookshelf. Here are six new and upcoming titles from Penguin Random House India that are worth reading, gifting and discussing.
The Boom Effect: Decoding the Magic of Jasprit Bumrah
Authors: Aayush Puthran and Nicholas Brookes
Read this if: You have ever watched Bumrah bowl and thought, 'I understand that he is brilliant, but how exactly is he doing that?'
Jasprit Bumrah is one of those cricketers who has become so familiar that we risk forgetting how unusual his story actually is. No India Under-19 career, conventional fast-bowler's physique or orthodox action. A short run-up that looks almost too casual for someone about to ruin a batsman's afternoon. And yet here we are. The Boom Effect under Penguin Play, goes behind the familiar highlights to investigate how Bumrah became Bumrah. The authors look at his journey from Ahmedabad and gully cricket to Gujarat cricket and Mumbai Indians, and then into India's pace attack. Why add it to your list: If you're a cricket fan, this tome promises the kind of behind-the-scenes detail that can make a familiar player suddenly fascinating again. If you're interested in excellence more generally, it is also a study of how an unconventional talent can turn the things that make him different into an advantage.
Best time to read it: Before the next big India series, when you want to watch Bumrah bowl and feel considerably more knowledgeable about what is actually happening.
And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer & The Deal of a Lifetime (Special Bind-up of two novellas)
Author: Fredrik Backman
Read these if: This special bind-up brings together two of Fredrik Backman's intimate novellas about memory, family, sacrifice and the unpleasant fact that time refuses to slow down just because we have finally started appreciating it.
And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer follows an ageing man whose memories are gradually slipping away, bringing him into an emotional conversation with his grandson and son.
The central question is: 'How do you say goodbye to someone who is still here?' The Deal of a Lifetime explores sacrifice and the value of another person's life, asking what we might be willing to give up to save someone else. Both are compact, emotional stories designed to be read slowly and perhaps thought about for considerably longer.
Why add them to your list: If you've enjoyed Backman's ability to find humour and tenderness in ordinary people, this is a quieter version of that gift. It is also a good choice if you're intimidated by enormous novels and would prefer something you can finish in an evening without feeling that you've merely completed the first 7 per cent.
Best time to read them: On a quiet Sunday afternoon, preferably when you have nobody immediately demanding that you quickly do something.
Keep tissues nearby: This is Backman. You've been warned.
Truth and Love: The Gandhi-Tolstoy Letters
Presented by: Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Daniil Tolstoy
Read this if: You like history, philosophy or books that make you stop halfway through a page and think, 'Hang on, that's actually a good question.
This collection of letters is more a conversation between two extraordinary thinkers: Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy. Their correspondence revolved around questions of truth, morality, non-violence, conscience and resistance to injustice. Tolstoy's thinking about non-resistance to evil and moral responsibility influenced Gandhi during an important period in the development of his philosophy. The book brings those letters to contemporary readers through Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Daniil Tolstoy, descendants of the two men.
This exchange still feels relevant because we continue to argue about how societies should respond to injustice; to wrestle with violence, political division and moral responsibility; to ask whether principles can survive contact with the real world.
Why add it to your list: If your idea of a good nonfiction book is one that gives you things to think about rather than only things to know, this should be on your radar.
Best time to read it: When you have the mental space for something thoughtful. Read a letter, then pause. Don't rush through the collection. The pleasure is in following the argument between two minds separated by continents but connected by ideas.
Matcha On Monday
Author: Michiko Aoyama
Read this if: You believe a book should sometimes make you feel better about being alive.
After What You Are Looking For Is in the Library, Michiko Aoyama returns to the Marble Café with Matcha on Monday, a gentle story about strangers, new beginnings and the unexpected ways people can alter one another's lives.
The café sits quietly in a Tokyo neighbourhood and has a Monday ritual involving matcha. Different people arrive carrying different problems. A woman wants to change her outlook, a couple is dealing with a crisis, an artist has lost her sense of direction, a young woman is struggling with family expectations. There are no enormous explosions. Instead, there are conversations, small discoveries and chance encounters.
Why add it to your list: If you like calm Japanese fiction, interconnected stories and books about ordinary people finding small pockets of hope, this is your territory.
Best time to read it: On a rainy day, with a cup of tea beside you. Matcha would obviously be ideal, but nobody is checking. Read this after What You Are Looking For Is in the Library or Hot Chocolate on Thursday if you want to return to Aoyama's particular universe of gentle human connections.
Carl’s Doomsday Scenario
Author: Matt Dinniman
Read this if: You like your apocalypse with monsters, video-game mechanics, alien audiences and a cat who has absolutely no intention of being a supporting character.
Next in Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl series, the training levels are finally over, and Carl and Princess Donut have reached the third floor of the alien-run dungeon. Unfortunately, their growing popularity among the galaxy's viewers has turned their increasingly dangerous journey into a spectacular entertainment show, complete with ratings that keep climbing. Their latest destination is the Over City, a once-thriving metropolis devastated by a mysterious calamity. It looks abandoned, but Carl and Donut soon discover that appearances can be dangerously misleading. What makes Carl's Doomsday Scenario so much fun is the way it throws several genres into the same room and lets them get on with it. There is dark science fiction, fantasy, video-game logic and adventure, all wrapped inside the absurdity of a reality-TV spectacle in which an alien audience is watching Carl's every move.
Why add it to your list: If you enjoy LitRPG fiction, gaming culture or stories that refuse to stay inside one genre, this is an easy book to put on the radar. You don't need to be a gamer to enjoy it, either. At its heart, it is about two unlikely companions trying to understand an absurd world while dealing with rules that keep changing around them. The humour is a big part of its appeal. Author Matt Dinniman is a million-copy Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling writer and artist from Washington in the US.
Best time to read it: When you want something fast, funny and weird. If you've ever played a video game and wondered why nobody thought to explain the rules before throwing you into a dungeon, you may find the whole thing strangely relatable.
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