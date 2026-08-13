ETV Bharat / lifestyle

‘Swaraj Cannot End In 1947’: Neville Tuli Wants Us To Rethink Indian History

The purpose is to connect different forms of evidence so that learning itself becomes a process of discovery. That is why in SWARAJ, a matchbox cover can matter alongside a major painting. A photograph may reveal something the written record does not. SWARAJ does not say, “Here is the final history of India.” It says: you think you know India? Look again.

If I am teaching you about Tata Steel and the industrialisation of India, a date and a paragraph are not enough. What did that India look like? What were the newspapers saying? What were workers experiencing? What was happening politically? What did the architecture, advertising and public life of that period look like? Only then does information begin becoming knowledge. That is also central to T.R.I.S.

Because the real issue is not political history alone. It is the way we have been taught to learn. For generations, we have assumed that if we read enough books, we understand history. But where is the visual knowledge? Where is the audio knowledge? Where are the photographs, posters, ads, cinema images, newspapers and everyday objects through which people actually experienced their time? For me, knowledge has to work at four levels — textual, visual, audio and contextual.

Q 1. You have brought together everything from paintings and photographs to everyday objects for this exhibition. Why was it important for you to move beyond conventional historical documents and tell India's political story through such a wide visual archive?

It is this larger, messier and more visual idea of history that Neville Tuli brings to 'SWARAJ: Revisualising India’s Political History', presented by The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (T.R.I.S.) at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Running until August 16, the exhibition arrives just before Independence Day. For renowned curator and archivist Tuli, however, the exhibition is not just an attempt to retell India's political history through a collection of rare objects. It is an argument about how we learn history in the first place. “Because the real issue is not political history alone. It is the way we have been taught to learn,” he tells ETV Bharat. Excerpts from an insightful interview:

However, a country is never only the story contained in its textbooks. It is also the matchbox cover carrying a nationalist image. The cinema hoarding that towered over a street. The photograph kept in a family album. The political cartoon that made somebody laugh, or angered someone else. The song heard repeatedly on the radio. The painting that attempted to make sense of a political moment before historians had decided what that moment meant.

There are many ways of remembering India. There are dates, for a start: 1857, 1947, 1950, and the long procession of years that followed. There are names that schoolchildren learn, battles that textbooks compress into paragraphs, speeches that acquire the weight of quotations, and photographs that become so familiar that we eventually stop looking at them.

Q 2. The exhibition moves from the Bengal Renaissance and 1857 through the freedom movement to contemporary political memory. How did you decide which moments and personalities were essential to this visual history and which stories could not be left out?

You can never show everything about India. That itself is the first thing to understand. The purpose was not to make a checklist of famous leaders and events. It was to show how ideas evolve, how one moment connects to another and how political history is inseparable from cultural, intellectual and visual history.

So, you move from the Bengal Renaissance and 1857 to print culture, political propaganda, Swadeshi, Bharat Mata, the Tiranga and Gandhi as both a political leader and an extraordinary visual and moral force. You encounter Swami Vivekananda, Dadabhai Naoroji, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Rash Behari Bose, Annie Besant, C. Rajagopalachari, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and many others. But India does not stop on August 15, 1947. There is Partition, the Constitution, integration of the princely states, wars, the Emergency, communal tensions, protests, people’s movements and contemporary India. They are all part of the same journey.

India also demands multiplicity. I often use cinema as an example. The Indian public was never satisfied with only Dilip Kumar; it needed Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand too. It was not enough to have Satyajit Ray; there was Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen. Why? Because one energy never completes India. The same is true of history. One hero is not India. One ideology is not India. The challenge is to allow different strands to speak to each other without forcing them into one convenient answer.

Poster of the film Mangal Pandey: The Rising starring Aamir Khan (Image courtesy T.R.I.S.)

Q 3. You have described the exhibition as a journey towards both political self-rule and self-discovery. Having spent years studying and collecting India's visual history, what do you think we still misunderstand about the idea of Swaraj today?

We misunderstand Swaraj if we think it had one fixed meaning. Dayanand Saraswati’s understanding was different from Dadabhai Naoroji’s. Tilak took it further. Gandhi enlarged it again. Nehru had another understanding. Why did it keep changing? Because as you travel, you learn. And as you learn, everything you thought you knew has to be re-examined. You begin saying: “This is not enough. I want to go deeper.” That is how an individual life develops too. You experience love, failure, betrayal, support, success, mistakes. All of that changes you.

Freedom evolves in the same way. We can ask the questions we ask today because we stand on the shoulders of those who asked them before us. If I do not understand their journey, how can I go beyond it? For me, Swaraj today comes back to perhaps the oldest question: “Who am I?” Every individual has to ask it. India has been asking herself the same question for thousands of years.

India’s challenge is immense because she contains extraordinary diversity: philosophies, communities, languages, traditions, values, contradictions and experiences. How do you allow all of them to remain themselves while still creating a whole? How do you preserve diversity without constantly saying: you think like this, live like this, become like this? That is still Swaraj.

Political independence was an extraordinary achievement, but it cannot be the final stage of freedom. There is intellectual freedom, cultural freedom, economic independence, the freedom to think, the freedom to know yourself and the freedom to allow another person to be himself or herself. Swaraj cannot end in 1947. Every generation has to discover what freedom demands from it.

Chittaprosad | Quit Asia | Brush & ink on paper, 1947 (Image courtesy T.R.I.S.)

Q 4. A major part of the exhibition speaks to young Indians and connects their questions and frustrations with those of earlier generations. What do you hope a young visitor, who may encounter some of these photographs, artworks and political objects for the first time, takes away from SWARAJ?

An exhibition can only give you energy. It can inspire you to go to the next level of your own motivation. You may stand before a 70-year-old photograph and ask: how are the tones in this photograph still so brilliant? I have all this technology today and I cannot get that. Wonderful. Now you have begun. Who took it? How was it made? What was happening at that time? What did India look like? What else was being photographed or written? One question has started a learning process.

The Last Days of Mahatma Gandhiji's Life as captured by the French photo-journalist Henri Cartier-Bresson during the last week of January 1948 (Image courtesy T.R.I.S.)

That is what I want SWARAJ to do. I do not want a young person to walk out saying, “Now I know India.” I want the opposite. You honestly think you know India? You have no clue. None of us does. Even serious scholarship has often been built on an archival base that was too narrow. Visual knowledge was insufficiently used. Audio knowledge was barely integrated. Objects and popular imagery were often ignored. Any scholarship with wisdom must be willing to revise itself. That is why primary archival material matters so much today, especially when social media can change a narrative in hours.

What I want a young person to take home from SWARAJ is one line: Open your mind to the responsibility of being alive. You have been given an extraordinary gift: access to knowledge, experience, love, imagination, creativity and beauty. But don't assume you already have the answers when you have barely seen, heard, experienced or questioned enough.

Ask questions. For nearly 30 years, one of my central concerns has been: how do you deepen the introspective nature of the human spirit? Every good question may give you an answer. But that answer matters only if it gives you a better question. No answer is of much consequence if it does not take you deeper. I do not want SWARAJ to tell a young Indian what to think about India. I want it to give that young person enough energy to ask: What does India mean to me? What does freedom mean to me? What have I inherited? What am I capable of becoming? And what am I going to do with the freedom and the life I have been given? That is the purpose.

'SWARAJ: Revisualising India’s Political History' is on view till August 16 at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi