3 Chef-Approved Navratri Special Recipes You Can Make At Home
We asked top chefs for their favourite sweet and savoury Navratri recipes. Try these at home this festive season.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
The nine days of Navratri call for special dishes. These recipes not only respect the sacred festival but also taste delicious and are easy to prepare.
1. Bhapa Pitha
Recipe courtesy: Chef Ranjan Majumdar, Executive Chef, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati
Ingredients:
- White rice - 240 gm
- Freshly scraped coconut - 100 gm
- Jaggery powder - 40 gm
- Cardamom powder - 5 gm
- Salt - 5 gm
Method:
Wash rice nicely, drain and spread on a tray to dry. Grind the soaked rice to make a powder and pass through a sieve. Dry roast the sieved powder on medium heat until its fragrant. Don't overroast it. Transfer to a big mixing bowl and add salt. Boil sufficient water. With the help of the hot water, make a semi-soft dough (note that you have to use boiling water only to make the dough). Cover and set aside for 15 minutes. In the meantime, make the stuffing. Dry roast scraped coconut on medium-low heat for a couple of minutes. This will enhance the taste and flavour of coconut. Add in jaggery and cardamom powder. Mix well until the jaggery melts completely. Remove from heat and set aside.
From the dough, take a lemon-sized portion. Make a patty first and then make a cavity. Stuff 1 tablespoon of the sweet coconut mixture. Fold and shape it into a gujiya. Chef Ranjan Majumdar adds, “I made the pithas with my cookie mould just to give them a new style. You can make the pithas without stuffing also.”
Place the pithas in a steamer. Cover and steam them for about 20 minutes. Transfer the steamed pithas to a colander and pour some cold water over them. This will prevent the pithas from sticking to each other.
2. Lauki Ka Halwa
Recipe courtesy: Chef Umesh Singh, Executive Chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre.
Ingredients
- Grated bottle gourd – 150 gm
- Ghee - 15 gm
- Milk - 100 ml
- Sugar - 30 gm
- Khoya - 30 gm
- Cardamom powder - a pinch
- Almonds - 5 gm
- Pistachio - 5 gm
Method
Heat ghee and sauté the grated lauki for 3-4 minutes. Add milk and cook until the lauki becomes tender and the milk reduces. Add sugar and cook until the mixture thickens. Add khoya and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Finish with cardamom and chopped nuts. Serve warm.
3. Makhania Paneer Makhana Tart
Recipe courtesy: ibis & ibis Styles India
For Makhana Tart Base:
- Roasted makhana (fox nuts) - 2 cups
- Boiled potato (binding) - 2 tbsp
- Arrowroot flour (singhara atta can be used) - 1 tbsp
- Sendha namak - to taste
- Ghee -1 tsp
For Makhania Paneer Filling:
- Paneer (cubed) - 200 gm
- Tomato puree - 1 cup
- Cashew paste - 2 tbsp
- Ginger-chilli paste - 1 tbsp
- Fresh cream - 1 tbsp
- Butter/ghee - 1 tbsp
- Sendha namak to taste
- Sugar (optional) - 1 tsp
- Roasted jeera powder - 1/2 tsp
For the garnish:
- Makhana crumble
- Fresh coriander / microgreens
- Cream swirl
Method:
Grind the roasted makhana into a coarse powder. Mix with boiled potato, arrowroot flour, salt & ghee. Press into tart moulds and shape evenly. Bake at 180°C for 10-12 mins or until crisp (or pan-toast if you don't have an oven).
For the makhania gravy, heat ghee and butter. Add ginger-chilli paste. Add the tomato puree, cook till the fat separates. Add cashew paste, salt, jeera powder, and a pinch of sugar. Finish with cream and paneer cubes. Simmer lightly (keep texture rich and smooth). To assemble, fill the tart shells with hot makhania paneer. Garnish with makhana crumble, cream swirl and microgreens.
Also read:
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- Navratri Fasting: Dos And Don'ts To Balance Your Faith With Good Health
- The Rise Of The Foodie Traveller: How Culinary Experiences Are Shaping India’s Holiday Plans
- Beginner's Cooking Guide: How To Make Chocolate Desserts