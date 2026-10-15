ETV Bharat / lifestyle

3 Chef-Approved Navratri Special Recipes You Can Make At Home

The nine days of Navratri call for special dishes. These recipes not only respect the sacred festival but also taste delicious and are easy to prepare.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Ranjan Majumdar, Executive Chef, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati

Ingredients:

White rice - 240 gm

Freshly scraped coconut - 100 gm

Jaggery powder - 40 gm

Cardamom powder - 5 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Method:

Wash rice nicely, drain and spread on a tray to dry. Grind the soaked rice to make a powder and pass through a sieve. Dry roast the sieved powder on medium heat until its fragrant. Don't overroast it. Transfer to a big mixing bowl and add salt. Boil sufficient water. With the help of the hot water, make a semi-soft dough (note that you have to use boiling water only to make the dough). Cover and set aside for 15 minutes. In the meantime, make the stuffing. Dry roast scraped coconut on medium-low heat for a couple of minutes. This will enhance the taste and flavour of coconut. Add in jaggery and cardamom powder. Mix well until the jaggery melts completely. Remove from heat and set aside.

Bhapa Pitha (Image courtesy Mayfair Spring Valley Resort)

From the dough, take a lemon-sized portion. Make a patty first and then make a cavity. Stuff 1 tablespoon of the sweet coconut mixture. Fold and shape it into a gujiya. Chef Ranjan Majumdar adds, “I made the pithas with my cookie mould just to give them a new style. You can make the pithas without stuffing also.”

Place the pithas in a steamer. Cover and steam them for about 20 minutes. Transfer the steamed pithas to a colander and pour some cold water over them. This will prevent the pithas from sticking to each other.

2. Lauki Ka Halwa

Recipe courtesy: Chef Umesh Singh, Executive Chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre.

Lauki Ka Halwa (Getty Images)

Ingredients