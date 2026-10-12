ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Navratri Fasting: Dos And Don'ts To Balance Your Faith With Good Health

Eat foods which are either boiled, steamed or sauteed during your Navratri fast ( Getty Images )

Navratri is one of the most loved festivals of India. It marks the victory of good over evil, and honours Goddess Durga through her nine incarnations. For many people, Navratri is a period of worshipping, praying and fasting for nine days. Fasting was originally intended to subdue the senses, promote self-restraint, enhance discipline and create an atmosphere conducive to inner reflection.

Says Dr. Archana Pate, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, “Studies have shown that fasting triggers a series of biological shifts that transition the body from burning sugar to utilizing stored fat, activating cellular repair mechanisms, and improving metabolic resilience. But it is important to take care of our health during this period. The effect of fasting on the body depends on how it is followed. It does not necessarily make a person healthy; rather, it is crucial to know what the body requires over the course of these nine days.”