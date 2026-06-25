ETV Bharat / lifestyle

DMT, Mescaline And Psilocybin May Have Evolved In Nature As Ecological Tools, Not Chemical Accidents

Natural hallucinogens such as psilocybin, mescaline, N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and related compounds have generally received attention for their effects on human perception, emotion, and cognition. Recently, interest in these compounds has expanded to include their potential roles in psychiatric treatment, neuroplasticity research, and the study of consciousness.

Yet their ecological origins remain poorly understood. Why have unrelated plants, fungi, and animals repeatedly evolved molecules capable of strongly modulating animal nervous systems? Now, researchers led by Prof. WANG Xiaohui from the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have proposed that natural hallucinogens may have primarily evolved as ecological tools that help organisms survive, defend themselves, and interact with other species. The research was discussed in a Perspective published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) on June 24, 2026.

The study integrates chemical ecology, comparative genomics, biosynthesis, neuropharmacology, and evolutionary biology to create an ecological and evolutionary framework for understanding psychoactive natural products. The researchers argue that natural hallucinogens should be viewed as products of chemical ecology (the study of how organisms use chemicals to interact with one another and with their environment) and of convergent evolution, in which similar traits evolve independently in unrelated organisms because they face similar environmental challenges.

According to the study, these hallucinogenic compounds are not accidental “chemical anomalies.” Rather, they may represent ecological tools shaped by interactions among producer organisms and their consumers, predators, competitors, or symbiotic partners. Across biological kingdoms, organisms repeatedly use a limited set of metabolic building blocks and enzymatic transformations, including hydroxylation, methylation, phosphorylation, and prenylation, to generate structurally diverse psychoactive molecules.

These molecules may contribute to predator defence, feeding deterrence, symbiotic regulation, cross-kingdom communication, and responses to environmental stress. Because animals share ancient and highly conserved neurotransmitter systems, particularly serotonin signaling pathways, organisms may be able to influence the behaviour of other species by producing small amounts of such compounds that target these pathways.