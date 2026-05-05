ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Isha Ambani Turned Natural Diamond Styling Into Art With Her 2026 Met Gala Look, See Which Other Celebs' Jewels Turned Heads

The 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' as its theme took place May 4th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, bringing together leading figures from across the globe. These tastemakers showcased the most refined and distinctive diamond jewelry looks of the season. Heiress Isha Ambani made the styling of natural diamonds an art form in itself, wearing her own diamond jewelry featuring approximately 150 carats of old mine-cut diamonds, including a three-strand necklace and chandelier earrings, while also incorporating diamonds sewn directly into the bodice of her sari to represent significant moments in her life.

Below, A Diamond is Forever highlights the standout trends from the event.

Desert Diamonds

Desert diamonds emerged as a striking throughline on the Met Gala carpet, with a range of hues in distinctive settings taking focus.