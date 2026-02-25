Three-Day Literary Celebration National Vanmali Katha Samman Samaroh Begins In Bhopal
The event honours the memory and literary legacy of renowned writer, teacher and thinker Jagannath Prasad Choubey ‘Vanmali’
Published : February 25, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Bhopal is hosting the three-day National Vanmali Katha Samman Samaroh 2026, since February 24. This year, eight well-known writers from different literary fields will receive awards for their contribution to contemporary literature.
The National Vanmali Katha Samman aims to bring writers, readers, and thinkers together to celebrate storytelling, debate ideas, and honour excellence in Indian literature. The celebration will be coordinated by National Convener Jyoti Raghuvanshi, with support from several prominent literary and cultural figures. The programme is being organised by Vanmali Srijan Peeth under ‘Vishwarang’, in collaboration with Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), SCOPE Global Skills University, and AISECT Publication. Events will take place across the campuses of RNTU and SCOPE Global Skills University in Bhopal.
The chief guest for the ceremony is Jnanpith Award-winning Odia writer Pratibha Ray. The opening performance featured Kabir Gayan by Padma Shri awardee Prahlad Singh Tipanya. Eight writers have been selected by the jury for their outstanding work.
Among the honoured writers are:
- Mridula Garg, known for works like Kathgulab and a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi and Vyas Samman.
- Alka Saraogi, author of Kali-Katha: via Bypass and winner of the Sahitya Akademi Award.
- Yatindra Mishra, whose book Lata: Sur Gatha received the National Film Award.
For the first time, the organisers have introduced a new honour called the Katha Anuvad Samman (Translation Award). It recognises the importance of literary translation in connecting Indian literature to global readers. This award will be presented to writer and translator Jitendra Bhatia.
Literary Discussions and Cultural Events
Apart from the awards, the event will include panel discussions and special sessions on topics such as:
- Classical music in the digital age
- Changing reading habits in the era of social media
- Emotional and social themes in modern short stories
- Two publications will also be launched: the February issue of the literary magazine Vanmali Katha and the Peeth’s newsletter Vanmali Varta.
- On February 25, director Sanjay Mehta's stage adaptation of Santosh Choubey’s story Magar Shakespeare Ko Yaad Rakhna will be performed at Sharda Auditorium.
