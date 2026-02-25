ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Three-Day Literary Celebration National Vanmali Katha Samman Samaroh Begins In Bhopal

Bhopal is hosting the three-day National Vanmali Katha Samman Samaroh 2026, since February 24. This year, eight well-known writers from different literary fields will receive awards for their contribution to contemporary literature.

The National Vanmali Katha Samman aims to bring writers, readers, and thinkers together to celebrate storytelling, debate ideas, and honour excellence in Indian literature. The celebration will be coordinated by National Convener Jyoti Raghuvanshi, with support from several prominent literary and cultural figures. The programme is being organised by Vanmali Srijan Peeth under ‘Vishwarang’, in collaboration with Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), SCOPE Global Skills University, and AISECT Publication. Events will take place across the campuses of RNTU and SCOPE Global Skills University in Bhopal.

Poets at the opening ceremony (ETV Bharat)

The chief guest for the ceremony is Jnanpith Award-winning Odia writer Pratibha Ray. The opening performance featured Kabir Gayan by Padma Shri awardee Prahlad Singh Tipanya. Eight writers have been selected by the jury for their outstanding work.