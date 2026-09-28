ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Kailash Kher: “The vocal landscape of 'Mahabali' demands a raw, earth-shattering spiritual energy that matches the cosmic power of Lord Hanuman”

This Dussehra, theatre enthusiasts and cultural aficionados will witness a theatrical spectacle. Producers Randhir Ranjan Roy and Abhishek Narayan have officially announced their latest play, Mahabali , a grand Broadway-style mythological musical that reimagines the timeless epic, the Ramayana , entirely from the perspective of Lord Hanuman. Conceptualised as a visual and musical odyssey, the production serves as a theatrical exploration of India’s ancient traditions, indigenous martial arts and folklore.

Adds popular singer Shaan, “The music of Mahabali is designed to evoke deep devotion while maintaining the theatrical momentum of a Broadway show. Every track serves as an emotional heartbeat for Hanuman’s journey.”

Says singer Kailash Kher, “The vocal landscape of Mahabali demands a raw, earth-shattering spiritual energy that matches the cosmic power of Lord Hanuman. Through this soundtrack, we have infused ancient mantras and powerful rhythms to create a sonic experience that doesn't just entertain, but transports the audience straight into the heart of the heavens. It is a musical awakening born out of absolute devotion.”

The epic scale of the performance is further elevated by an extraordinary audio landscape, featuring original musical playbacks by India’s legendary vocal powerhouses Kailash Kher, Shaan, Raghu Dixit and Amit Gupta.

At its core, Mahabali transcends standard mythological retellings to look at the emotional and spiritual depth of Hanuman. Revered as one of the Chiranjivis (immortal beings), Hanuman is portrayed not just as a divine warrior of unmatched cosmic strength, but as the ultimate symbol of humility who dedicated every victory entirely to Lord Rama. The narrative explores how true greatness thrives in devotion rather than pride, creating a timeless inspiration that continues to guide seekers across generations.

Says producer Randhir Ranjan Roy, “With Mahabali, our goal is to elevate Indian mythological theatre to global production standards. By blending powerhouse storytelling, stagecraft and a breathtaking audio video technique, we are reviving India’s rich cultural heritage in a format that speaks directly to modern, multi-generational audiences.”

Show Dates And Timings

The production is scheduled for a double-premier tour, starting in Mumbai on October 18 with shows at 4:02 pm and 7:29 pm at the prestigious Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA. The celebrations continue through the heart of the festive week on October 24 with identical show timings at the Nehru Centre, Worli, before moving to Bengaluru on November 14. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

To translate this immense spiritual and physical scale onto the stage, the producers have brought together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Aankiet Mohan in the title role of Hanuman, Arya Babbar portraying Ravan, Saanand Verma as Vistarvachie, and Pankaj Berry as Kaal Drishti, supported by stellar performances from Mukul Nag and Aadesh Bharadwaj.

Says actor Aankiet Mohan, “Bringing a character as emotionally complex and physically imposing as Hanuman to a live Broadway-style stage is both the greatest honour and challenge of my career. We are steering away from two-dimensional tropes to show his immense strength side-by-side with his profound, absolute humility.” Adds actor Arya Babbar, “Playing Ravan opposite a narrative centered on Hanuman shifts the entire dramatic friction of the story. It allows us to explore the epic clashes with a fresh, gripping intensity that live audiences have never felt before.”