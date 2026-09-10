By Popular Demand, AR Rahman Is Bringing 'The Wonderment Tour' Back To Mumbai And Delhi. Find Out When And Where To Buy Tickets
The November concert will mark the tour's Delhi debut, while Mumbai gets another opportunity to hear the show from the brilliant composer and singer.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
There are musicians whose concerts are essentially an argument with your memory, such as AR Rahman. Mention Roja, and someone will remember where they first heard Chinna Chinna Aasai. Mention Bombay, and there is a good chance Tu Hi Re starts playing somewhere in their head. Say Dil Se, and an entire generation has been transported to a train, a college canteen or some other place they haven't visited in years. Rahman is returning to that catalogue with 'The Wonderment Tour', having added Mumbai and Delhi to this year's schedule.
What Are The Dates And Venues?
He performs at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on November 1, followed by a Delhi show at Backyard Sports Club on November 21. The tour is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.
Rahman first launched The Wonderment Tour in India in 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where more than 50,000 people turned up. Delhi didn't get a date on that tour back then. The November 21 concert will mark the tour's Delhi debut, while Mumbai gets another opportunity to hear the show after its first outing.
The set is expected to run for around three hours, which sounds excessive until you remember how many soundtracks Rahman has accumulated over the past three decades. There are the songs people grew up with (from films like Roja, Slumdog Millionaire, Bombay and Dil Se) alongside music from his more recent work and his international career. This is less a concert built around one particular record and more an evening spent moving through different versions of Rahman. the musician who has been collaborating across languages, countries and musical traditions.
When Do Tickets Go Live?
The Wonderment Tour comes to Mumbai on November 1 and Delhi on November 21. Tickets are available exclusively through District by Zomato. General ticket sales open September 16, 2026 at 1 pm. The exclusive pre-sale will be available to all Mastercard cardholders from September 12, 2026, 12 pm to September 16, 2026 12 pm.
The 1990s Will Probably Be the Loudest Part
1990s Rahman songs had arrangements that were ambitious, while the rhythms were unfamiliar enough to feel new, and the production often seemed to suggest that Indian film music had discovered an entire new building and intended to use every room.
The interesting thing about a career-spanning concert is that nostalgia can only take you so far. Rahman's career has continued to evolve well beyond the music that made him a household name in the 1990s. His work has moved between Indian cinema, international films, orchestral arrangements, stage productions and collaborations with musicians around the world. The Wonderment Tour brings those worlds into the same performance.
Rahman will be joined by an ensemble of international instrumentalists and singers, allowing the arrangements to be reworked for a large live setting rather than simply reproducing the studio versions.
The Ramayana Connection
There is also a more immediate reason these Mumbai and Delhi shows are attracting attention. The concerts are expected to be the live launchpad for music connected to the upcoming Ramayana film adaptation, with Rahman associated with the film's score. If that happens as anticipated, audiences will hear the first live presentation of music from one of the most closely watched Indian film projects in recent years. It also puts Rahman in familiar territory: taking an enormous cultural story and trying to find a musical language large enough to contain it.
Rahman describes the new shows as another stage in the tour. “The wonderment continues with new wonders of songs, arrangements, and energy,” he says, adding that he is looking forward to sharing the experience with audiences in Mumbai and Delhi alongside his musicians and singers.
This is your chance to hear what happens when three decades of songs are taken out of headphones, television screens and cinema halls and put in front of thousands of people at once.
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