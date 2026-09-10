ETV Bharat / lifestyle

By Popular Demand, AR Rahman Is Bringing 'The Wonderment Tour' Back To Mumbai And Delhi. Find Out When And Where To Buy Tickets

AR Rahman's live show will revisit songs from the films Roja, Bombay and Dil Se among other highlights from his career ( By special arrangement )

There are musicians whose concerts are essentially an argument with your memory, such as AR Rahman. Mention Roja, and someone will remember where they first heard Chinna Chinna Aasai. Mention Bombay, and there is a good chance Tu Hi Re starts playing somewhere in their head. Say Dil Se, and an entire generation has been transported to a train, a college canteen or some other place they haven't visited in years. Rahman is returning to that catalogue with 'The Wonderment Tour', having added Mumbai and Delhi to this year's schedule.

What Are The Dates And Venues?

He performs at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on November 1, followed by a Delhi show at Backyard Sports Club on November 21. The tour is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

Rahman first launched The Wonderment Tour in India in 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where more than 50,000 people turned up. Delhi didn't get a date on that tour back then. The November 21 concert will mark the tour's Delhi debut, while Mumbai gets another opportunity to hear the show after its first outing.

Concert details (ETV Bharat)

The set is expected to run for around three hours, which sounds excessive until you remember how many soundtracks Rahman has accumulated over the past three decades. There are the songs people grew up with (from films like Roja, Slumdog Millionaire, Bombay and Dil Se) alongside music from his more recent work and his international career. This is less a concert built around one particular record and more an evening spent moving through different versions of Rahman. the musician who has been collaborating across languages, countries and musical traditions.

When Do Tickets Go Live?