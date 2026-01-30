Interview | Dipali Mathur Dayal Won Mrs India 2025 At 44 Years, And Accidentally Exposed A Lot Of Outdated Rules
Banker, beauty pageant winner and brand builder Dipali Mathur Dayal advocates for representation and women's financial independence.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Dipali Mathur Dayal has somehow managed to collect more titles than most people collect unread newsletters: Banker. Entrepreneur. CEO. Boardroom heavyweight. Clean beauty disruptor. Luxury salon co-founder. Mother. Mentor. Mrs India 2025 at 44, which is the age society usually hands women a cardigan and a list of things they should stop wanting. Dipali read that list, smiled, and used it as fuel.
This is not an interview about “having it all”. It’s about having range. Dipali’s journey zigzags from private banking boardrooms at HSBC and Standard Chartered to building Gen Z’s first toxin-free personal care brand, from scaling luxury salons to steering experiential businesses, and finally, to walking onto a pageant stage not to prove anything but to celebrate the power of being comfortable in your own skin.
What makes Dipali compelling isn’t just the résumé flex. It’s the way she talks about ambition as something that compounds with time, like interest or confidence... or good skincare. She doesn’t sell hustle culture or age-defying nonsense. She sells alignment, financial independence, strength over shrinking, and the idea that women don’t expire after hitting a certain birthday. They actually get better Wi-Fi, clearer boundaries, and far less patience for nonsense.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dipali unpacks fitness beyond weight loss, wellness beyond green smoothies, ageing without fear, and success beyond timelines that were never designed for women anyway.
Q 1. Winning Mrs India at 44 was a powerful cultural moment. Did you feel you were breaking a stereotype or simply ignoring one?
I didn’t feel I was breaking a stereotype when I signed up; I was simply doing something for myself. Physically, I don’t feel limited or different from how I’ve ever felt; if anything, with age, I’ve grown more confident and comfortable in my own skin. That said, winning did take on a larger meaning. It challenged a long-held belief that beauty diminishes with age and showed that confidence, presence and grace often deepen with time.
Q 2. Fitness for women over 40 is often framed around weight loss. How do you personally define fitness at this stage of life?
I won’t deny that, for me, fitness did start with weight loss that’s often where the journey begins for many women. But over time, my understanding of fitness has evolved. Today, eating well isn’t just about managing weight, though that’s important for me because I do tend to gain weight easily. It’s also about keeping my health markers in check and feeling balanced.
I work out now to build strength and muscle, to stay active, and to ensure I can lead a good, independent life as I grow older. What began as a goal to lose weight has become a way of life, and it means far more to me today than it ever did earlier.
Q 3. Did preparing for Mrs India 2025 change your relationship with your body in terms of strength, stamina, or self-trust?
Most people don’t believe me when I say this, but I didn’t prepare specifically for Mrs India. Staying fit, eating mindfully and taking care of myself has been a way of life for me for almost a decade now. It was only in my late 30s, and even more so in my 40s, that I truly became confident in my own skin, accepting my flaws and recognising my strengths. That sense of comfort and self-assurance is what made me want to celebrate this unshakeable feeling of feeling beautiful by participating in a beauty pageant.
Q 4. Consistency is harder than motivation. What keeps you disciplined when schedules, travel, and responsibilities pile up?
It isn’t easy, and there are definitely days when pushing myself to get to the gym feels like a real struggle especially when travel, long work hours or home responsibilities pile up. Over time, I’ve also learned when my body needs rest, and I’m okay taking a break when required. While consistency matters, listening to your body matters even more. That said, I’ve realised that I don’t feel my best when I stop working out for too long, so I naturally find my way back to it. At this point, it’s less about motivation and more about habit.
Q 5. Indian women are often told life milestones must follow a rigid timeline. How did you learn to detach self-worth from timelines?
For the longest time, I didn’t. I followed every stereotype because I didn’t know any better: education, early marriage at 23, and becoming a mother before 30. I checked all the boxes exactly when I was “supposed to.” The shift came much later, as I grew professionally and slowly found the courage to voice my opinions.
Life experience successes, failures, education, and self-awareness made me realise that this invisible timeline I had tied my worth to didn’t actually exist. Letting go of it felt incredibly freeing.
Today, I truly believe that ambition and dreams are age-agnostic, so there’s no reason we should ever stop dreaming.
Q 6. Financial independence is a cause you advocate strongly for. Why do you believe money conversations are still uncomfortable but essential for women?
Money has always been at the core of power structures, which is why patriarchy has survived for so long. For generations, women were financially dependent—first on their parents and then on their husbands’ families—and that dependency shaped every equation, from household roles to decision-making and dignity.
When a woman is educated and financially independent, marriage becomes a partnership of equals, and that alone begins to shift power dynamics. Having your own money (and the ability to manage and grow it) gives you confidence, agency, and real choice.
These conversations don’t come naturally to women because there’s very little historical precedent, but that’s exactly why they’re essential today.
Q 7. You lead a toxin-free Gen Z personal care brand, Super Smelly, yet you also wear the Mrs India crown in your 40s. How has your personal definition of beauty evolved over the years?
I started my career as a banker and spent over a decade there before taking a leap of faith to chase purpose. I founded my first venture in 2015, then Super Smelly in 2018, and was humbled to be named among BW 40 Under 40 in 2021. Today, I lead Kestone Utsav as CEO and, most recently, wear the Mrs India crown in my 40s.
My lived experience has taught me two things very clearly: success is non-linear, and beauty was never meant to fit into a template. Over the years, my definition of beauty has shifted from appearance to alignment: being comfortable in my own skin, standing by my choices, and having the courage to evolve.
Today, beauty for me is confidence, purpose, health, and the freedom to be many things at once, at any age.
Q 8. Clean beauty has moved from niche to necessity. As someone building in this space, what ingredients or practices do you believe Indian consumers should actively start questioning?
I have exited the Super Smelly business, but my perspective on clean beauty remains strong. Building Super Smelly made me deeply aware of how loosely terms like “natural” and “herbal” are used in India without real accountability. Consumers should actively question vague claims, undisclosed fragrances, hormone-disrupting chemicals, and greenwashing practices. Clean beauty must be backed by transparent ingredient lists, credible toxin-free certifications, clinical testing, and ethical practices... especially when products are designed for young, developing bodies.
Q 9. With social media constantly amplifying flawless skin and filtered perfection, how does one cultivate beauty confidence without falling into comparison traps?
It’s definitely easier said than done, but it starts with conscious effort. We often forget that our feeds and algorithms are actually in our control. Anything that makes us feel inadequate or small doesn’t deserve our attention. Instead, we need to be intentional about consuming content that inspires, educates, and uplifts us; and keep doubling down on what makes us feel stronger, more confident, and more like ourselves.
Q 10. From private banking to entrepreneurship to the Mrs India stage, your wardrobe must have transformed dramatically. How would you describe your fashion identity today?
I’ve always loved fashion. No matter the role I’ve been in—banker, entrepreneur, CEO, or now Mrs India—I’ve enjoyed being a fashionable version of myself. My wardrobe has evolved with each phase, but the joy of dressing well has stayed constant. I naturally move between power dressing and glamour, and dressing sharp has always been a part of my identity, not something I put on for a title
Pageants are really a balance of glamour and gravitas. Looking good can get you noticed, it may be your foot in the door, but it doesn’t take you very far on its own. What truly carries you forward is depth, authenticity, thought leadership, and a sense of genuine purpose.
For me, fashion became a tool to express who I am, not to seek validation, but to stand confidently in my own voice.
Q 11. You’ve balanced high-pressure banking roles, multiple businesses, motherhood, and now public visibility. What does wellness realistically look like in a life that’s full?
For me, wellness is a state of mind more than a perfectly balanced schedule. It comes from being self-assured and letting go of the need to be perfect. It’s about knowing your strengths, accepting your shortcomings, and being comfortable with the fact that you’re always a work in progress.
When you give yourself the freedom to show up as you are: flawed, evolving, and real, the pressure lifts, and that’s when you truly begin to live well.
Q 12. Hormonal health, sleep, and stress are rarely spoken about openly by Indian women leaders. How important is it to normalise these conversations now?
It’s incredibly important to normalise these conversations, because silence is what keeps stigma and ignorance alive. When we talk openly about hormonal health, sleep, and stress at home, in our workplaces, and within our communities, we create understanding. With understanding comes better care, better choices, and earlier intervention. These are not “private” issues; they directly impact how women live, work, and lead. Open conversations have the power to inform, empower, and quite literally change lives.
Q 14. Finally, what does thriving in your 40s truly mean to Dipali Mathur Dayal beyond optics, applause, or achievement?
Thriving in my 40s means living with agency and alignment. It’s about waking up comfortable in my own skin, making choices without fear, and measuring success by how grounded and fulfilled I feel, not by applause or titles. It’s having the courage to evolve, the confidence to say no when something doesn’t serve me, and the freedom to keep dreaming without questioning my age. More than anything, it’s about showing up every day as myself: whole, imperfect, and content.
Read more:
- 'Beauty Is Not Just About Looks', Says Miss Forever Universe India 2025 Awardee Dr Srujana Devi
- Record After Retirement: 70-Year-Old Weightlifters From Chhindwara Win Gold For India In Vietnam
- If Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Viral Back Photo Didn't Inspire You, Here Are 6 More Reasons For Women To Start Building Muscle