Interview | Dipali Mathur Dayal Won Mrs India 2025 At 44 Years, And Accidentally Exposed A Lot Of Outdated Rules

Dipali Mathur Dayal has somehow managed to collect more titles than most people collect unread newsletters: Banker. Entrepreneur. CEO. Boardroom heavyweight. Clean beauty disruptor. Luxury salon co-founder. Mother. Mentor. Mrs India 2025 at 44, which is the age society usually hands women a cardigan and a list of things they should stop wanting. Dipali read that list, smiled, and used it as fuel.

This is not an interview about “having it all”. It’s about having range. Dipali’s journey zigzags from private banking boardrooms at HSBC and Standard Chartered to building Gen Z’s first toxin-free personal care brand, from scaling luxury salons to steering experiential businesses, and finally, to walking onto a pageant stage not to prove anything but to celebrate the power of being comfortable in your own skin.

Dipali Mathur Dayal is a banker and entrepreneur (ETV Bharat)

What makes Dipali compelling isn’t just the résumé flex. It’s the way she talks about ambition as something that compounds with time, like interest or confidence... or good skincare. She doesn’t sell hustle culture or age-defying nonsense. She sells alignment, financial independence, strength over shrinking, and the idea that women don’t expire after hitting a certain birthday. They actually get better Wi-Fi, clearer boundaries, and far less patience for nonsense.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Dipali unpacks fitness beyond weight loss, wellness beyond green smoothies, ageing without fear, and success beyond timelines that were never designed for women anyway.

Q 1. Winning Mrs India at 44 was a powerful cultural moment. Did you feel you were breaking a stereotype or simply ignoring one?

I didn’t feel I was breaking a stereotype when I signed up; I was simply doing something for myself. Physically, I don’t feel limited or different from how I’ve ever felt; if anything, with age, I’ve grown more confident and comfortable in my own skin. That said, winning did take on a larger meaning. It challenged a long-held belief that beauty diminishes with age and showed that confidence, presence and grace often deepen with time.

Q 2. Fitness for women over 40 is often framed around weight loss. How do you personally define fitness at this stage of life?

I won’t deny that, for me, fitness did start with weight loss that’s often where the journey begins for many women. But over time, my understanding of fitness has evolved. Today, eating well isn’t just about managing weight, though that’s important for me because I do tend to gain weight easily. It’s also about keeping my health markers in check and feeling balanced.

I work out now to build strength and muscle, to stay active, and to ensure I can lead a good, independent life as I grow older. What began as a goal to lose weight has become a way of life, and it means far more to me today than it ever did earlier.

Q 3. Did preparing for Mrs India 2025 change your relationship with your body in terms of strength, stamina, or self-trust?

Most people don’t believe me when I say this, but I didn’t prepare specifically for Mrs India. Staying fit, eating mindfully and taking care of myself has been a way of life for me for almost a decade now. It was only in my late 30s, and even more so in my 40s, that I truly became confident in my own skin, accepting my flaws and recognising my strengths. That sense of comfort and self-assurance is what made me want to celebrate this unshakeable feeling of feeling beautiful by participating in a beauty pageant.

Q 4. Consistency is harder than motivation. What keeps you disciplined when schedules, travel, and responsibilities pile up?

It isn’t easy, and there are definitely days when pushing myself to get to the gym feels like a real struggle especially when travel, long work hours or home responsibilities pile up. Over time, I’ve also learned when my body needs rest, and I’m okay taking a break when required. While consistency matters, listening to your body matters even more. That said, I’ve realised that I don’t feel my best when I stop working out for too long, so I naturally find my way back to it. At this point, it’s less about motivation and more about habit.