ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Indoor Meowment, Cats Are Embracing Life At Home And It Keeps Them Safer

Lead author Dr Julia Henning, from Adelaide University’s School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, said the findings challenge the perception that cats cannot adapt to an indoor lifestyle. “Many people worry that keeping a cat indoors will be stressful for their cat, but our findings suggest that the transition was often easier than expected,” Dr Henning said.

The study, published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science , found that while the humans initially worried about their cat's happiness and behaviour, more than two-thirds said the process was easier than expected.

Moving a pet cat from an outdoor lifestyle to living indoors is easier than many owners expect, according to new research that could help improve feline welfare, protect wildlife, and ease concerns about keeping cats contained. Australian and New Zealand researchers surveyed 87 cat parents, revealing that most who transitioned their pets to indoor living reported the change was ultimately worthwhile , with the benefits to both cats and paw-parents outweighing the challenges.

“Owners certainly faced some challenges during the transition, particularly in the first few weeks, but most found these were temporary and that the long-term benefits far outweighed the difficulties.” The research found cat safety was the strongest motivation for moving cats indoors, with pet parents concerned about road traffic, attacks by other animals, disease, parasites, poisoning and cats’ threats to local wildlife, particularly birds. After the transition, these same issues were overwhelmingly cited as the greatest benefits, alongside improved peace of mind.

The benefits of moving pets indoors far outweighed the challenges (Getty Images)

They also reported being better able to monitor their cat's health, spending more quality time with their pet and, in many cases, experiencing closer bonds with their cats. The study found approximately half of the cats adjusted to indoor living within a matter of weeks, while younger cats generally adapted more quickly than older animals. However, the research also identified several common challenges. The kitties were more vocal, scratched at doors and windows, or appeared frustrated during the adjustment period. Cat parents also reported concerns about providing enough environmental enrichment, maintaining litter trays and preventing weight gain. Moving cats indoors increased some costs (including food, litter and household modifications), howkever veterinary costs reduced over time because their cats faced fewer injuries and health risks associated with roaming.

Many pet parents described feelings of guilt about restricting their cat's freedom, despite believing they were making the safest decision for their fur baby. Others worried their cat might become bored or unhappy indoors.

Senior author Dr Susan Hazel, from Adelaide University, said, “Keeping cats indoors offers significant benefits for their safety and welfare, but successful transitions depend on supporting owners as much as their cats.” She added: “Our research shows that owners often need reassurance that the behaviours they see during the transition are temporary and that there are practical strategies – such as providing climbing spaces, scratching posts, toys and opportunities for play – that can help cats adapt successfully.”

The study also found that transitioning cats indoors was often prompted by unexpected events, including injuries, illness, moving house or sudden safety concerns. More than one-third of cat parents reported having little or no time to prepare, while almost half made no preparations before the transition. Despite this, most owners still described the experience as easier than anticipated. Researchers say the findings highlight the need for readily accessible information and practical resources to help cat parents make the transition successfully, particularly when circumstances change unexpectedly. (Adelaide University)

Source:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S016815912600211X