Why A New Mother Can't Stop Looking At Her Baby | Science Says It's How Her Brain Is Rewired
New research has found that a hormone is responsible for making mothers’ interactions with newborns feel rewarding rather than just necessary.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
There is a moment that has played out in Indian homes for centuries. A newborn baby arrives. Grandparents bustle about with advice, neighbours come bearing sweets, and somewhere in the middle of the excitement sits a new mother, unable to take her eyes off the tiny person asleep in her arms. She wakes up at the slightest whimper. She forgets meals, ignores her phone and finds the energy to comfort a crying infant at three in the morning despite barely sleeping herself. People call it “mother's instinct.”
Scientists now have a better idea of where that instinct may come from. A new study by Australia's University of Otago – Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka published in Science Advances suggests that after childbirth, a mother's brain undergoes remarkable changes that make caring for her baby feel emotionally rewarding rather than simply another responsibility.
The research, conducted in mice, found that a hormone called prolactin (best known for helping mothers produce breast milk) also activates a specific pathway in the brain linked to pleasure and motivation. When mothers interact with their babies, this pathway stimulates the brain's reward centre, releasing dopamine, often called the “feel-good” chemical. In simple terms, nature doesn't merely ask a mother to care for her newborn. It rewires her brain so that she wants to.
Researchers found that when they artificially switched on this brain circuit in female mice that had never given birth, they immediately began behaving like attentive mothers. On the other hand, when the pathway was disrupted in the mothers, they were not very interested in their pups. While these results are from animal studies and cannot be directly transferred to humans, they provide important clues in the remarkable biological changes that occur during pregnancy and following childbirth.
For many Indian women, this idea may resonate more than they realise. Pregnancy is often described as a physical journey, but it is equally a neurological one. Hormones fluctuate dramatically, sleep patterns change, emotions become more intense, and priorities shift almost overnight. Many mothers say they don't quite feel like the same person after giving birth. Science increasingly suggests that this isn't simply a feeling but biology at work.
Senior author Associate Professor Rosie Brown, also of the Department of Physiology, says the research is really helpful for mothers to understand why the way they think and feel changes. “The brain is undergoing remarkable change during pregnancy that really shapes the way we think and feel. It’s not surprising that sometimes these changes can be difficult. Mothers and families need support and tools to positively shape this critical period of life,” she says.
While a great deal of attention is paid to the health of the baby post-delivery, the emotional wellbeing of the mother is often neglected. But many women find themselves feeling low after childbirth. Some develop postpartum depression or anxiety, others find it difficult to bond with their newborn, even though they want to desperately. “By understanding how mood and behaviour are regulated in mothers, we can target the cause of disrupted mood and effectively peripartum mood disorders,” she added.
A mother who does not feel an immediate emotional connection to her baby may silently blame herself. Families may assume she is not trying hard enough. This new research offers a more compassionate perspective. Dr Michael Perkinson, one of the study's lead authors, says the findings suggest that difficulty bonding with a baby may not be a personal failing. Instead, it could reflect brain pathways that are not functioning as expected during the postpartum period.
The researchers also believe that understanding how prolactin reshapes the maternal brain could eventually lead to better treatments for pregnancy-related and postpartum mood disorders: therapies designed specifically for women during pregnancy and breastfeeding, when many conventional psychiatric medications may not be suitable. So, the next time you see a new mother instinctively rocking her baby, waking before the infant cries or smiling at a face only a few days old, remember that love is not just written in poetry or celebrated in lullabies. It is literally written into the circuitry of the human brain. (University of Otago)
Source:
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ady6498
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