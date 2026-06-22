Can Design Beat The Monsoon Blues? Mood-Boosting Office Interiors Are Having A Moment
Office décor matters more during the rainy season, which is notorious for making desk workers gloomy and less productive.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Anyone who has worked in an office during the rainy season knows the feeling. You arrive with damp shoes. Your coffee cools faster than your enthusiasm. By three in the afternoon, it feels like six in the evening. It's easy to blame the weather. The monsoon, after all, is cinematic when viewed from a café window, hot coffee in hand. It is less romantic when you're trying to finish a presentation while staring at a sky the colour of unwashed socks.
For years, workplaces treated this seasonal mood shift as inevitable. Now, however, designers are asking a different question: what if the space itself could help? What if offices could compensate for the gloom outside by creating warmth, light, connection... even a sense of optimism indoors? There is growing evidence that our surroundings influence how we feel, think and work. Increasingly, companies are paying attention. The office is no longer merely a place where work happens. It is becoming a place designed to support mood.
The Problem With Grey Skies
Monsoon changes more than the weather forecast. Many employees spend more time indoors and have fewer opportunities to step outside during breaks. Suddenly, a workspace that felt perfectly functional in April can feel surprisingly dull in July.
According to Sapna Khakaria, Principal Architect at The Canvas, ANJ Group, the conversation around interiors is changing significantly. “Monsoon has a way of changing our mood without us even noticing it,” she says. “Darker skies, less sunlight and spending more time indoors can leave people feeling low on energy. That is why the conversation around interiors is shifting from how a space looks to how it makes people feel.”
For decades, workplace design focused heavily on appearance. Companies wanted impressive reception areas, sleek furniture and conference rooms that looked good in annual reports. Today, many organisations are asking whether those same spaces actually help people feel comfortable, engaged and productive. The answer, increasingly, lies in psychology as much as aesthetics.
The Secret Weapon: Warmth
One of the easiest ways to counteract monsoon gloom is through materials that create visual warmth.
Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director of Euro Pratik, believes wood-inspired interiors play a particularly important role. “Wood panelling has evolved beyond a decorative element to become a design tool that shapes the energy of a workplace,” he explains. There is something reassuring about wood. Perhaps it reminds us of nature. Perhaps it simply softens environments that might otherwise feel cold and corporate. Either way, warm textures and earthy tones can dramatically alter how a space feels.
Singhvi notes that earthy colours and wood textures help reduce the dull effects often associated with the rainy season. Strategic arrangements of panels and textured surfaces can also create an illusion of greater depth and light, making even smaller spaces feel more open.
The Great Indoor Nature Revival
If there is one trend dominating workplace design today, it is biophilia. A decade ago, biophilic design often meant placing a potted plant near the photocopier and congratulating yourself on your commitment to nature. Today, it is considerably more sophisticated. Khakaria explains that modern biophilic design extends beyond greenery. It includes natural materials, tactile finishes, daylight, nature-inspired textures and wellness-focused environments that help people feel connected to their surroundings.
Many contemporary workplaces now incorporate greenery, daylight-filled common areas, acoustic treatments and social spaces from the earliest stages of design. Human beings evolved outdoors. Asking them to spend eight or nine hours every day in sterile boxes illuminated by artificial light may not be the masterstroke of productivity we once imagined. Designers are increasingly trying to bridge that gap.
Light Matters More Than Ever
Perhaps the most important design element during monsoon is also the most obvious: Light. Or rather, the lack of it.
Dnyanesh Madgavkar, Studio Head at Eleganz Interiors, points out that the impact of physical surroundings becomes especially noticeable during periods of reduced sunlight. “The design elements such as biophilia, warmth and layering of the light, break-out zones, and appropriate colour schemes can impact the mood and comfort level of individuals,” he says.
Layered lighting has become particularly important. Rather than relying on a single overhead source, designers use multiple forms of illumination to create a brighter, more welcoming atmosphere. The goal is not to recreate a football stadium but to create visual comfort, helping spaces feel lively even when the weather outside resembles a black-and-white film.
One reason mood-boosting interiors are gaining popularity is that they acknowledge something obvious yet frequently forgotten: People are not machines. Employees need places to think, collaborate, relax and occasionally escape the person conducting a loud video call three desks away. Modern offices increasingly include breakout areas, social zones, silent corners and collaborative spaces that accommodate different moods and work styles.
Madgavkar believes flexibility is essential: “Design that provides mobility and interactions with other employees can assist people in feeling free and comfortable, especially during bad weather when it is hard for them to go outside.” A comfortable chair and a thoughtfully designed common area may sometimes achieve more than another motivational poster. He adds that while design cannot change external conditions, it can absolutely influence how people perceive their surroundings. Design cannot stop the rain nor cannot produce sunshine on demand. It cannot prevent traffic jams or wet umbrellas. What it can do is create spaces that feel warmer, brighter and more human.
The monsoon will always arrive with its clouds, puddles and unpredictability. But if the latest generation of designers is right, the spaces where we spend our daylight hours no longer have to share its mood.
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