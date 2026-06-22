ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Can Design Beat The Monsoon Blues? Mood-Boosting Office Interiors Are Having A Moment

Anyone who has worked in an office during the rainy season knows the feeling. You arrive with damp shoes. Your coffee cools faster than your enthusiasm. By three in the afternoon, it feels like six in the evening. It's easy to blame the weather. The monsoon, after all, is cinematic when viewed from a café window, hot coffee in hand. It is less romantic when you're trying to finish a presentation while staring at a sky the colour of unwashed socks.

For years, workplaces treated this seasonal mood shift as inevitable. Now, however, designers are asking a different question: what if the space itself could help? What if offices could compensate for the gloom outside by creating warmth, light, connection... even a sense of optimism indoors? There is growing evidence that our surroundings influence how we feel, think and work. Increasingly, companies are paying attention. The office is no longer merely a place where work happens. It is becoming a place designed to support mood.

The Problem With Grey Skies

Monsoon changes more than the weather forecast. Many employees spend more time indoors and have fewer opportunities to step outside during breaks. Suddenly, a workspace that felt perfectly functional in April can feel surprisingly dull in July.

According to Sapna Khakaria, Principal Architect at The Canvas, ANJ Group, the conversation around interiors is changing significantly. “Monsoon has a way of changing our mood without us even noticing it,” she says. “Darker skies, less sunlight and spending more time indoors can leave people feeling low on energy. That is why the conversation around interiors is shifting from how a space looks to how it makes people feel.”

For decades, workplace design focused heavily on appearance. Companies wanted impressive reception areas, sleek furniture and conference rooms that looked good in annual reports. Today, many organisations are asking whether those same spaces actually help people feel comfortable, engaged and productive. The answer, increasingly, lies in psychology as much as aesthetics.

The Secret Weapon: Warmth

One of the easiest ways to counteract monsoon gloom is through materials that create visual warmth.