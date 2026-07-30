ETV Bharat / lifestyle

WFH + Monsoon + No Sun = Vitamin D Crisis In Pregnant Indian Women

Remember when working from home sounded like the greatest invention since Wi-Fi? No commute. Pajamas all day. Meetings where only the top half of you had to look professional. Then, monsoon arrived. Now your daily commute is from the bed to the dining table, and the only sunlight you've seen this week is the brightness setting on your laptop. If you're pregnant, that combination deserves more attention than your overflowing inbox.

According to Dr. Kaishreen Khan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, “Long hours indoors, work-from-home lifestyles and reduced sunlight during the monsoon are creating the perfect storm for vitamin D deficiency among pregnant women. Unlike forgetting to charge your phone, this isn't something you can fix in 20 minutes.”

Vitamin D is one of those nutrients that does an enormous amount of work behind the scenes. It helps your body absorb calcium, supports your baby's growing bones, and plays a role in keeping your muscles, bones and even your mood in good shape.

The problem is that modern life has become allergic to sunlight. Many urban women now spend most of the day indoors, hopping from one video meeting to another. Add the rainy season, when sunshine becomes rarer than an empty WhatsApp family group, and your body's main source of vitamin D practically disappears. The numbers are worrying too. Studies suggest that up to 84% of urban Indian women may have low vitamin D levels, putting both maternal health and a baby's development at risk.

Why Are Pregnant Women More Vulnerable?