WFH + Monsoon + No Sun = Vitamin D Crisis In Pregnant Indian Women
Long hours indoors and reduced sunlight exposure during monsoon are contributing to a vitamin D deficiency crisis among pregnant women, says Ob-Gyn Dr. Kaishreen Khan.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Remember when working from home sounded like the greatest invention since Wi-Fi? No commute. Pajamas all day. Meetings where only the top half of you had to look professional. Then, monsoon arrived. Now your daily commute is from the bed to the dining table, and the only sunlight you've seen this week is the brightness setting on your laptop. If you're pregnant, that combination deserves more attention than your overflowing inbox.
According to Dr. Kaishreen Khan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, “Long hours indoors, work-from-home lifestyles and reduced sunlight during the monsoon are creating the perfect storm for vitamin D deficiency among pregnant women. Unlike forgetting to charge your phone, this isn't something you can fix in 20 minutes.”
Vitamin D is one of those nutrients that does an enormous amount of work behind the scenes. It helps your body absorb calcium, supports your baby's growing bones, and plays a role in keeping your muscles, bones and even your mood in good shape.
The problem is that modern life has become allergic to sunlight. Many urban women now spend most of the day indoors, hopping from one video meeting to another. Add the rainy season, when sunshine becomes rarer than an empty WhatsApp family group, and your body's main source of vitamin D practically disappears. The numbers are worrying too. Studies suggest that up to 84% of urban Indian women may have low vitamin D levels, putting both maternal health and a baby's development at risk.
Why Are Pregnant Women More Vulnerable?
For starters, they're often indoors for long stretches. Working from home means fewer walks outside, while monsoon weather encourages us to stay inside even more. Add increased screen time, less physical activity and diets that don't include enough vitamin D-rich foods, and you have a recipe for deficiency.
For the baby, low vitamin D levels may affect bone mineralisation and healthy bone development and, in some cases, may be linked to low birth weight. For mothers, the signs can be surprisingly easy to dismiss: Feeling unusually tired, achy back, weak muscles, low energy, mood swings... it all sounds like pregnancy but a Vitamin D deficiency can worsen these symptoms and may also increase the risk of bone-related problems.
Dr. Khan recommends discussing vitamin D testing with your gynaecologist, especially if you spend most of your day indoors. If supplements are prescribed, take them regularly instead of treating them like those New Year's resolutions you forgot by February. Whenever the clouds cooperate, step outside for some morning sunshine. Your body is good at making vitamin D naturally when given the chance. Also include foods such as fortified milk, eggs, mushrooms and fatty fish in your diet, maintain a balanced intake of calcium and other nutrients, and stay active with pregnancy-safe exercises approved by your doctor.
Your laptop can run all day on battery power. You can't. So this monsoon, if you're working from home and expecting a baby, remember to schedule one important meeting every day with sunshine.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11993426/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589936824000306
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- Gynec's Tips That Can Protect Mother And Baby's Health And Life
- Miscarriages Usually Happen Due To Biological Reasons That Are Outside A Woman’s Control, Says Gynaecologist