ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Monsoon Shoe Shopping Guide: How To Buy Footwear That Won't Betray You At The First Puddle

Monsoon is one of nature's most impressive annual performances. It also has a remarkable talent for destroying unsuitable footwear. This is why buying rainy-season shoes deserves more thought than simply grabbing the first pair that claims to be “water-resistant”.

The first thing to understand about monsoon footwear is that your shoes are not participating in a beauty contest. They are participating in a rescue mission. A pair of suede loafers may look magnificent in an air-conditioned showroom. Introduce them to a Hyderabad city downpour, however, and they will resemble a wet sponge.

Material Gains

The ideal monsoon shoe should dry quickly, resist water, and maintain its dignity after repeated encounters with puddles. Materials such as rubber, EVA, PVC, and quick-drying synthetics generally perform far better than leather, suede, velvet, or anything described as "delicate."

Check the Sole

One of the great overlooked hazards of the monsoon is not getting wet but slipping. A smooth sole on a rain-soaked pavement transforms an ordinary walk into an Olympic event involving balance and panic. Look for shoes with deep grooves and textured outsoles. These provide better grip on wet surfaces and reduce the likelihood of performing involuntary dance moves outside your office. A good monsoon shoe should make you feel secure. A bad one turns every tiled floor into a suspense thriller.

Lightweight Is Your Friend

Water has an annoying habit of making everything heavier. A shoe that already weighs as much as a small appliance will feel even worse after absorbing rainwater. Choose lightweight footwear that won't become a burden after an afternoon shower. Sandals, sporty slip-ons, and lightweight trainers made from quick-drying materials are often excellent choices.

Beware of Water Traps

Some shoes are architectural marvels when it comes to trapping water. The water gets in easily enough but then settles inside. Look for designs that allow water to drain or evaporate quickly. Shoes with breathable synthetic uppers often outperform heavily padded designs that remain damp for days. Few things ruin a morning faster than putting on yesterday's still-wet shoes.