Practical Guide To Prepping Your Home For The Rainy Season
Here is a practical guide to preparing your home before the first heavy showers arrive.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Every year, monsoon arrives like that relative who says they are coming for two days and ends up staying for two weeks. At first, everyone is excited. The weather cools down. The trees look greener. Instagram fills up with photos of chai, pakoras, and dark clouds. Then reality arrives. The ceiling starts leaking. The balcony becomes a swimming pool. Mosquitoes form a housing society in your flower pots. Suddenly, the romance of rain feels a little overrated.
While we can't stop the monsoon, we can certainly stop it from turning our homes into damp, mouldy, mosquito-friendly disaster zones. Here is a practical guide to preparing your home before the first heavy showers arrive.
Start With The Roof, Your Home's Umbrella
Many homeowners only discover roof damage when water starts dripping onto the dining table. At that point, the roof has already won. Before the rains begin:
- Inspect the roof for cracks.
- Check for broken tiles.
- Look for signs of previous water seepage.
- Seal visible gaps and joints.
- Clean roof drains and water outlets.
Check Your Walls For Hidden Trouble
Walls are excellent actors. They can look perfectly fine while preparing a dampness surprise. Look for peeling paint, hairline cracks, bubbling surfaces, damp patches, salt-like white deposits. These are often early signs of water seepage. Repair cracks and apply waterproof coatings wherever needed. Remember, a tiny crack today can become a large repair bill after three months of rain.
Clean Your Drains
Because during a heavy downpour, it actually might. Blocked drains are one of the biggest causes of flooding around homes. Clear terrace drains, balcony outlets, gutters, external drainage channels, remove leaves, dust, plastic waste, and debris. Water should have somewhere to go. Otherwise, it will choose your living room.
Give Windows And Doors A Monsoon Audit
Rainwater has a special talent. It can find gaps so small that even ants would struggle to enter. Inspect window frames, sliding door tracks, balcony doors, rubber seals, replace damaged weather strips. Apply silicone sealant where necessary. Check whether windows close properly. A five-minute inspection today can save you from placing buckets all over the house later.
Protect Your Furniture
Wood and moisture have a complicated relationship. During monsoon:
- Keep furniture slightly away from walls.
- Allow air circulation.
- Use moisture absorbers inside cabinets.
- Avoid pushing sofas directly against damp walls.
- Polish wooden furniture if required.
- If possible, occasionally open cupboards and wardrobes on dry days.
Declare War On Mould Before It Appears
Mould is that unwanted guest who arrives uninvited and refuses to leave. It thrives in bathrooms, kitchens, wardrobes, storerooms, dark corners. To prevent mould:
- Improve ventilation.
- Use exhaust fans regularly.
- Keep surfaces dry.
- Fix plumbing leaks immediately.
- Use dehumidifiers or moisture absorbers.
- If you already notice black or green spots, address them quickly before they spread.
Prepare For Power Cuts
Indian monsoons and electricity supply have a long and dramatic history together. Be prepared with rechargeable emergency lights, fully charged power banks, backup batteries, flashlights, portable fans if required. Store these items in one easily accessible location. Nothing is harder than searching for a torch during a power cut.
Check Electrical Safety
Water and electricity should never become friends. Before monsoon:
- Inspect exposed wiring.
- Repair damaged switches.
- Ensure outdoor electrical points are protected.
- Fix loose electrical fittings.
- Check earthing systems if required.
- If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or frequent tripping, call an electrician immediately.
Mosquito-Proof The House
The monsoon is also mosquito recruitment season. Prevent stagnant water from collecting in plant trays, buckets, coolers, open containers, terrace corners.
- Install mosquito screens where possible.
- Keep drains clean.
- Change stored water frequently.
Take Care of Soft Furnishings
Curtains, rugs, cushions, and mattresses tend to absorb moisture. During the rainy season:
- Wash and sun-dry items whenever possible.
- Vacuum regularly.
- Use anti-fungal sprays if needed.
- Store extra bedding properly.
- If something smells musty, don't ignore it. That smell is usually moisture announcing its arrival.
Stock a Small Monsoon Emergency Kit
Every household should keep candles and matches, first-aid supplies, basic medicines, flashlights, drinking water, dry snacks, important phone numbers.
Balcony Gardens Need Attention Too
Plant lovers often celebrate the monsoon. Plants, however, can sometimes get too much of a good thing. Ensure:
- Proper drainage in pots
- No waterlogging
- Pruning of damaged branches
- Support for taller plants
- Overwatered roots can rot surprisingly quickly.
Protect Important Documents
This is perhaps the most overlooked task. Store important documents such as property papers, insurance documents, passports, educational certificates. Use waterproof folders or sealed containers. Consider keeping digital backups as well. Rainwater has no respect for paperwork.
Spend a weekend preparing now, and when the first storm arrives, you can do what every Indian secretly wants to do during the monsoon: sit by the window with a hot cup of tea and fritters, watch the rain fall, and feel smug that your ceiling isn't leaking.
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