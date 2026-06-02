ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Practical Guide To Prepping Your Home For The Rainy Season

Repairs should be done ahead of the showers ( ETV Bharat )

Every year, monsoon arrives like that relative who says they are coming for two days and ends up staying for two weeks. At first, everyone is excited. The weather cools down. The trees look greener. Instagram fills up with photos of chai, pakoras, and dark clouds. Then reality arrives. The ceiling starts leaking. The balcony becomes a swimming pool. Mosquitoes form a housing society in your flower pots. Suddenly, the romance of rain feels a little overrated.

While we can't stop the monsoon, we can certainly stop it from turning our homes into damp, mouldy, mosquito-friendly disaster zones. Here is a practical guide to preparing your home before the first heavy showers arrive.

You won't have a leaky ceiling if you monsoon-proof your home (ETV Bharat)

Start With The Roof, Your Home's Umbrella

Many homeowners only discover roof damage when water starts dripping onto the dining table. At that point, the roof has already won. Before the rains begin:

Inspect the roof for cracks.

Check for broken tiles.

Look for signs of previous water seepage.

Seal visible gaps and joints.

Clean roof drains and water outlets.

Check Your Walls For Hidden Trouble

Walls are excellent actors. They can look perfectly fine while preparing a dampness surprise. Look for peeling paint, hairline cracks, bubbling surfaces, damp patches, salt-like white deposits. These are often early signs of water seepage. Repair cracks and apply waterproof coatings wherever needed. Remember, a tiny crack today can become a large repair bill after three months of rain.

Clean Your Drains

Because during a heavy downpour, it actually might. Blocked drains are one of the biggest causes of flooding around homes. Clear terrace drains, balcony outlets, gutters, external drainage channels, remove leaves, dust, plastic waste, and debris. Water should have somewhere to go. Otherwise, it will choose your living room.

Give Windows And Doors A Monsoon Audit

Rainwater has a special talent. It can find gaps so small that even ants would struggle to enter. Inspect window frames, sliding door tracks, balcony doors, rubber seals, replace damaged weather strips. Apply silicone sealant where necessary. Check whether windows close properly. A five-minute inspection today can save you from placing buckets all over the house later.

Protect Your Furniture

Wood and moisture have a complicated relationship. During monsoon: