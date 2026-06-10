ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beetroot Cheese Treasure Bites To Coastal Kanthari Prawn Canapés, These Fusion Monsoon Recipes Will Brighten Up Your Rainy Days

Try these fusion recipes at home when it's pouring outside ( Image courtesy Ibis )

The rain gods are calling, and the first showers are here. Monsoon calls for rows and rows of hot chai with homemade snacks. Go gourmet this monsoon, with these fusion recipes by Chef Ravi Kiran, Head Chef at Ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road. Fusion dishes are hard to execute, since they walk a fine line between two cuisines but Chef Ravi Kiran guides you through them step by careful step.

1. BEETROOT CHEESE TREASURE BITES

A vibrant, jewel-toned beetroot tikki shaped into elegant coin-sized bites, with a molten, herb-infused mozzarella center. Crisp outside, creamy inside. Designed for modern Indian fusion menus, cocktail service, or plated starters. You get 20-24 small coin tikkis

Beetroot Cheese Treasure Bites (Image courtesy Ibis)

Ingredients

For Beetroot Tikki Mix:

2 cups grated beetroot (squeezed dry)

1 medium boiled potato (mashed)

1⁄4 cup breadcrumbs

1 tbsp ginger-green chili paste

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1⁄2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp lemon juice

For Flavoured Mozzarella Filling:

150 g mozzarella cheese (grated)

1 tbsp cream cheese (optional, for richness)

1 tsp mixed herbs (oregano, basil)

1⁄2 tsp chili flakes

1⁄2 tsp garlic powder or fresh minced garlic

Pinch of black pepper

For Coating & Frying:

1⁄2 cup breadcrumbs (fine)

2 tbsp cornflour slurry (cornflour + water)

Oil for shallow or deep frying

Preparation Method

In a bowl, mix grated mozzarella with cream cheese, herbs, chili flakes, garlic, and pepper. Shape into small marble-sized balls. Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes (helps prevent melting too fast while frying).

In a mixing bowl, combine grated beetroot, mashed potato, breadcrumbs, and spices. Mix well into a soft but firm dough. Adjust binding with breadcrumbs if needed. Take a small portion of beetroot mixture. Flatten slightly in your palm. Place a cheese ball in the centre. Seal and gently flatten into a coin shape (2–2.5 cm diameter, slightly thick). Dip each coin in cornflour slurry. Roll in breadcrumbs evenly. Rest for 5-10 minutes (helps coating stick better).

Shallow Fry (recommended for better texture): Heat oil on medium flame. Cook coins until crisp and golden on both sides. You can also Deep Fry at 170-175°C until crispy. To air fry, brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10-12 minutes.

Plating Suggestion

Arrange 3-5 coins in a straight or circular pattern. Serve with:

Mint yogurt dip

Tamarind glaze dots

Microgreens or edible flowers

Chef's Tips

Always squeeze beetroot moisture well; this is critical.

Chill stuffed coins before frying to avoid cheese leakage.

2. COASTAL KANTHARI PRAWN CANAPES

Juicy prawns cooked in a fresh coriander-coconut-kanthari chilli paste, served on crisp 2-inch layered paratha coins. You get 25-30 canapés