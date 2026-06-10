Beetroot Cheese Treasure Bites To Coastal Kanthari Prawn Canapés, These Fusion Monsoon Recipes Will Brighten Up Your Rainy Days
This rainy season, why not try the best of two cultures in one dish with these fusion recipes?
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
The rain gods are calling, and the first showers are here. Monsoon calls for rows and rows of hot chai with homemade snacks. Go gourmet this monsoon, with these fusion recipes by Chef Ravi Kiran, Head Chef at Ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road. Fusion dishes are hard to execute, since they walk a fine line between two cuisines but Chef Ravi Kiran guides you through them step by careful step.
1. BEETROOT CHEESE TREASURE BITES
A vibrant, jewel-toned beetroot tikki shaped into elegant coin-sized bites, with a molten, herb-infused mozzarella center. Crisp outside, creamy inside. Designed for modern Indian fusion menus, cocktail service, or plated starters. You get 20-24 small coin tikkis
Ingredients
For Beetroot Tikki Mix:
- 2 cups grated beetroot (squeezed dry)
- 1 medium boiled potato (mashed)
- 1⁄4 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp ginger-green chili paste
- 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
- 1⁄2 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 1 tsp lemon juice
For Flavoured Mozzarella Filling:
- 150 g mozzarella cheese (grated)
- 1 tbsp cream cheese (optional, for richness)
- 1 tsp mixed herbs (oregano, basil)
- 1⁄2 tsp chili flakes
- 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder or fresh minced garlic
- Pinch of black pepper
For Coating & Frying:
- 1⁄2 cup breadcrumbs (fine)
- 2 tbsp cornflour slurry (cornflour + water)
- Oil for shallow or deep frying
Preparation Method
In a bowl, mix grated mozzarella with cream cheese, herbs, chili flakes, garlic, and pepper. Shape into small marble-sized balls. Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes (helps prevent melting too fast while frying).
In a mixing bowl, combine grated beetroot, mashed potato, breadcrumbs, and spices. Mix well into a soft but firm dough. Adjust binding with breadcrumbs if needed. Take a small portion of beetroot mixture. Flatten slightly in your palm. Place a cheese ball in the centre. Seal and gently flatten into a coin shape (2–2.5 cm diameter, slightly thick). Dip each coin in cornflour slurry. Roll in breadcrumbs evenly. Rest for 5-10 minutes (helps coating stick better).
Shallow Fry (recommended for better texture): Heat oil on medium flame. Cook coins until crisp and golden on both sides. You can also Deep Fry at 170-175°C until crispy. To air fry, brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10-12 minutes.
Plating Suggestion
- Arrange 3-5 coins in a straight or circular pattern. Serve with:
- Mint yogurt dip
- Tamarind glaze dots
- Microgreens or edible flowers
Chef's Tips
Always squeeze beetroot moisture well; this is critical.
Chill stuffed coins before frying to avoid cheese leakage.
2. COASTAL KANTHARI PRAWN CANAPES
Juicy prawns cooked in a fresh coriander-coconut-kanthari chilli paste, served on crisp 2-inch layered paratha coins. You get 25-30 canapés
Ingredients
For Mini Coin Paratha Base:
- 1 cup refined flour
- 1⁄2 cup wheat flour
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp sugar
- 2 tbsp ghee or oil
- Water as required
For Green Kanthari Coconut-Coriander Paste:
- 1⁄2 cup fresh grated coconut
- 1 heaped cup fresh coriander leaves
- 6-10 Kanthari chillies (adjust heat)
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 inch ginger
- 1⁄2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Water minimal (for grinding)
- Salt to taste
For Green Prawn Masala:
- 300 gm medium prawns (cleaned, deveined)
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 sprigs of curry leaves
- 1⁄4 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- 1 cup prepared green coconut-coriander paste (method below)
- 2 tbsp thick coconut milk (optional)
- Salt to taste
Method
To make paratha base:
Mix flours, salt, sugar, and ghee. Add water and knead into a soft dough. Rest for 20 minutes. Roll thin, apply ghee, fold into layers. Roll again and cut into 2-inch discs. Cook on tawa with ghee until light golden & crisp. Keep warm and slightly crisp (important for canapé stability).
To make the green paste:
Grind all ingredients into a thick, smooth, bright green paste. Keep it thick (not watery) for coating consistency.
To make the prawn masala:
Heat coconut oil; add curry leaves. Add prawns + turmeric + salt; sauté quickly (2 mins). Add the green paste and cook on medium heat. Cook until raw smell disappears and oil lightly separates. Add pepper and a splash of coconut milk for richness. Cook until thick, dark green, semi-dry masala forms. Ensure prawns remain juicy and visible (do not overmix). Finish with a few drops of lemon juice.
Assembly
Place warm coin paratha on platter. Spoon a compact mound of green prawn masala. Ensure at least one visible prawn on top per canapé.
Garnish with:
- Micro coriander sprig
- Fried curry leaf
- Tiny dot of coconut cream
Plating Suggestion
Serve on black slate or wooden boards for colour contrast.
Arrange in neat rows or circular canapé layout.
Chef's Tips
- Keep paste thick → prevents soggy base.
- Cook paste well → raw coriander taste should disappear.
- Don’t overcrowd pan → prawns stay intact and visible.
- Slightly crisp paratha = better bite and structure.
- Target colour: deep, glossy green not pale.
3. AAM ANGARA CHAAP ROLLS
Tangy raw mango-marinated soya chaap tikka, char-grilled and wrapped in mini lachha paratha with fresh chutney. Perfect bite-sized cocktail rolls.
Ingredients
For Soya Chaap Tikka Marinade
- 250 g soya chaap sticks (cut into small chunks)
- 1⁄2 cup raw mango pulp (slightly coarse)
- 1⁄2 cup thick hung curd
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp green chilli paste
- 1⁄4 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
- 1⁄2 tsp garam masala
- 1⁄2 tsp chaat masala
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander (finely chopped)
- 1 tbsp mint paste
- 1 tbsp gram flour (besan, roasted)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
For Mini Kathi Roll Assembly
- Mini lachha parathas (2-3 inch size) as required
- 1⁄2 cup mint-coriander chutney
- Pickled onions (no raw onion, can use mild vinegar cucumber)
- Fresh coriander microgreens / leaves
- Butter or ghee for brushing
Preparation
In a bowl, combine raw mango pulp, hung curd, spices, mustard oil, mint paste, and roasted besan. Mix well to form a thick, tangy marinade. Add soya chaap pieces and coat thoroughly. Marinate for at least 2 hours (overnight preferred for deeper flavour).
Skewer the marinated chaap pieces onto small sticks. Grill in a tandoor, oven (200°C), or pan-sear until slightly charred and cooked through. Baste with butter/ghee while cooking for richness. Cook time: approx. 10-12 minutes.
Cook mini lachha parathas on a tawa with light ghee until soft but slightly crisp. Keep them warm and pliable (important for rolling small portions). Spread a thin layer of mint-coriander chutney on each mini paratha. Place 2-3 pieces of tikka in the centre. Add a touch of pickled element (onion or cucumber). Garnish with coriander or microgreens. Roll tightly into bite-sized kathi rolls. Secure with cocktail picks if needed.
Plating Suggestion
- Serve on a banana leaf-lined platter or slate plate.
- Garnish with mango juliennes, mint leaves, and a light chaat masala sprinkle.
- Add small pipettes of tangy mango reduction for a premium touch.
(All recipes courtesy Chef Ravi Kiran, Head Chef at Ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road)
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