Monsoon Beauty Guide: Beat Sweat, Oil And Pimples The Smart Way
The rainy season doesn't demand an entirely new skincare routine. It simply asks for a smarter one.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Monsoon weather is wonderful for plants, frogs and poets. Your skin, however, is busy dealing with sweat, excess oil, clogged pores and mysterious breakouts that appear overnight as though they were invited to a party you didn't know you were hosting. However, you don't need a magical “skin detox” tea made from leaves harvested under a full moon.
According to Dr. Mehak Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, Greater Noida, healthy skin during the rainy season is all about sticking to a sensible skincare routine and protecting your skin barrier. She shared practical things for glowing skin with ETV Bharat.
But here's the reality. Your liver and kidneys already do the hard work of detoxifying your body. Your skin doesn't need an elaborate cleansing ritual worthy of a reality television makeover. Instead, Dr. Gupta recommends focusing on keeping the skin barrier healthy. Dirt, sweat and excess oil build up more easily in humid weather, so the goal isn't to “detox” your skin but to keep it clean and balanced.
Gentle Cleansing
When it's humid outside, washing your face feels satisfying. Unfortunately, washing it every hour is not the answer. A gentle cleanse twice a day is enough for most people. If your skin is oily or prone to acne, a gel-based cleanser containing ingredients such as salicylic acid can help keep excess oil and clogged pores under control. Those with dry or sensitive skin should choose a mild, hydrating cleanser that removes impurities without stripping away the skin's natural moisture.
You Still Need Moisturiser
One of the biggest monsoon skincare myths is that oily weather means you can skip moisturiser. Sadly, your skin didn't get that memo. In fact, dehydrated skin often responds by producing even more oil, which is rather like trying to solve traffic by adding more cars. A lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser helps maintain hydration without making your face feel greasy. It supports the skin barrier and leaves your skin comfortable instead of confused.
Dead skin cells, pollution and excess oil can combine to clog pores during the rainy season. Light exfoliation once a week can help remove this buildup and leave skin looking brighter. Over-exfoliating may damage the skin barrier, leading to irritation, redness and even more breakouts. Your face is not a kitchen countertop. It doesn't need vigorous scrubbing to sparkle.
Don't Let Dampness Linger
Monsoon moisture doesn't just affect your hair. It also creates the perfect environment for fungal infections. If you've been caught in the rain or have been sweating heavily, take a shower as soon as you can. Dr. Gupta also advises against sharing towels, since they can spread bacteria and fungi. While we're talking hygiene, cleaning your brushes and skincare tools regularly helps prevent bacteria from making themselves at home on your face.
It's tempting to believe that one miracle serum can solve everything, but your skin pays attention to what happens in the kitchen too. In other words, your skincare routine begins long before you unscrew the cap on your cleanser. Maintain a healthy diet and include fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily meals. Your skin doesn't need an impossible 10-step routine or products that promise to change your life in seven days. It just needs a little consistency in the monsoon season.
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