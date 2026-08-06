ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Monsoon Beauty Guide: Beat Sweat, Oil And Pimples The Smart Way

Monsoon weather is wonderful for plants, frogs and poets. Your skin, however, is busy dealing with sweat, excess oil, clogged pores and mysterious breakouts that appear overnight as though they were invited to a party you didn't know you were hosting. However, you don't need a magical “skin detox” tea made from leaves harvested under a full moon.

According to Dr. Mehak Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, Greater Noida, healthy skin during the rainy season is all about sticking to a sensible skincare routine and protecting your skin barrier. She shared practical things for glowing skin with ETV Bharat.

But here's the reality. Your liver and kidneys already do the hard work of detoxifying your body. Your skin doesn't need an elaborate cleansing ritual worthy of a reality television makeover. Instead, Dr. Gupta recommends focusing on keeping the skin barrier healthy. Dirt, sweat and excess oil build up more easily in humid weather, so the goal isn't to “detox” your skin but to keep it clean and balanced.

Washing your face twice a day is sufficient this season (Getty Images)

Gentle Cleansing

When it's humid outside, washing your face feels satisfying. Unfortunately, washing it every hour is not the answer. A gentle cleanse twice a day is enough for most people. If your skin is oily or prone to acne, a gel-based cleanser containing ingredients such as salicylic acid can help keep excess oil and clogged pores under control. Those with dry or sensitive skin should choose a mild, hydrating cleanser that removes impurities without stripping away the skin's natural moisture.