ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Money Worries May Be Ageing Your Brain Faster Than Time

If you've ever lain awake at three in the morning wondering how you're going to pay next month's rent, you probably assumed the worst consequence would be another groggy day at work. It turns out your brain may have been keeping score all along. A new study led by researchers at University College London suggests that persistent financial hardship doesn't just empty your wallet but may also accelerate the ageing of your brain. It's one of those discoveries that sounds both surprising and completely obvious. After all, anyone who has spent years juggling bills, worrying about debt or stretching every paycheck knows that financial stress doesn't stay in your bank account. It moves into your head.

The researchers followed 2,759 people born in Britain in 1946, tracking their lives over several decades. This wasn't one of those studies where someone asks a few questions on a Tuesday afternoon and declares they've solved human existence. Instead, participants were followed from early adulthood into old age, giving scientists a rare chance to observe how years (not weeks or months) of financial struggle affect the brain. Study participants were asked about their household income at three points, at the ages of 26, 43 and 53, and classed as having persistent low income if they were in the bottom 20% of the group at least twice

What Did They Find?

The findings were sobering. People who experienced persistent low income or repeated financial hardship throughout early and middle adulthood performed worse on cognitive tests by the age of 53. For a smaller group who later underwent MRI scans between the ages of 69 and 71, the news became even more concerning. Those who had lived with long-term low income showed poorer brain health, including greater brain shrinkage, a hallmark of cognitive ageing.

Importantly, the researchers ruled out several usual suspects. The results couldn't simply be explained away by differences in childhood intelligence, education or disadvantaged backgrounds. Financial hardship itself appeared to leave its own imprint.

Why Would Money Affect The Brain?