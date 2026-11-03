ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Is Mogging? Collins Dictionary's Word of 2026 Is Gen Alpha Slang For Outshining, Upstaging Or Dominating Someone Else

Use mogging to refer to someone who stands out from the pack ( Getty Images )

Mogging, the act of outshining or outperforming someone or something, has been named the Collins English Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2026. It’s popular with Gen Z and Gen Alpha — often in a tongue-in-cheek way.

At its most basic, mogging is making someone else look less impressive by comparison. It's not about “winning” a competition against someone (you may not even be trying to compete). Maybe you’re just standing next to someone looking particularly fabulous and inadvertently making them rethink their attire.

The term is most often used in relation to physical appearance. But the word has grown beyond looks. Someone can “mog” another person through confidence, fashion, fitness, talent, performance, wealth or sheer presence. A singer can mog the rest of the line-up with a spectacular performance. A colleague can mog the entire office presentation with one brilliant idea. A restaurant's dessert can mog the main course! It can also be applied to things. A new smartphone might mog its predecessor. A beautifully renovated home might mog the rest of the apartment complex. The possibilities are endless, and potentially bad for self-esteem.

Someone can also “mog” others through confidence (Getty Images)

From Alpha Males To Internet Slang

Collins traces the word to AMOG, an acronym for 'Alpha Male of the Group'. It emerged in online bodybuilding culture around 2016, where it was used as a noun to describe the most physically dominant man in a gym or social group. It subsequently became associated with the “manosphere” and online communities concerned with male dominance and looksmaxxing (interestingly, maxxing is chosen as Dictionary.com's Word of the Year). Looksmaxxing refers to attempts to optimise one's physical appearance, through everything from grooming, exercise and skincare to more extreme interventions. Within these online spaces, mogging became shorthand for visibly outclassing someone else.

Then the internet removed some of its original baggage and turned it into a meme.

How To Use Mogging In 2026

1. Use it to refer to someone who stands out from the pack