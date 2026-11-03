What Is Mogging? Collins Dictionary's Word of 2026 Is Gen Alpha Slang For Outshining, Upstaging Or Dominating Someone Else
The word has reportedly been used 210% more this year, moving from niche internet communities to everyday online discussions.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Mogging, the act of outshining or outperforming someone or something, has been named the Collins English Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2026. It’s popular with Gen Z and Gen Alpha — often in a tongue-in-cheek way.
What Is Mogging?
At its most basic, mogging is making someone else look less impressive by comparison. It's not about “winning” a competition against someone (you may not even be trying to compete). Maybe you’re just standing next to someone looking particularly fabulous and inadvertently making them rethink their attire.
Also read: Explained: How Gen Alpha's Digital-First Lifestyle Is Redefining Career, Commerce And Family Ties
The term is most often used in relation to physical appearance. But the word has grown beyond looks. Someone can “mog” another person through confidence, fashion, fitness, talent, performance, wealth or sheer presence. A singer can mog the rest of the line-up with a spectacular performance. A colleague can mog the entire office presentation with one brilliant idea. A restaurant's dessert can mog the main course! It can also be applied to things. A new smartphone might mog its predecessor. A beautifully renovated home might mog the rest of the apartment complex. The possibilities are endless, and potentially bad for self-esteem.
From Alpha Males To Internet Slang
Collins traces the word to AMOG, an acronym for 'Alpha Male of the Group'. It emerged in online bodybuilding culture around 2016, where it was used as a noun to describe the most physically dominant man in a gym or social group. It subsequently became associated with the “manosphere” and online communities concerned with male dominance and looksmaxxing (interestingly, maxxing is chosen as Dictionary.com's Word of the Year). Looksmaxxing refers to attempts to optimise one's physical appearance, through everything from grooming, exercise and skincare to more extreme interventions. Within these online spaces, mogging became shorthand for visibly outclassing someone else.
Also read: Gen Z Isn’t Just Laughing, It’s Using Humour to Talk About Serious Things: Global Survey
Then the internet removed some of its original baggage and turned it into a meme.
How To Use Mogging In 2026
1. Use it to refer to someone who stands out from the pack
Example: She rolled up to that wedding in that outfit and mogged the whole guest list.
2. Make a killer performance out of it.
Example: The opening act was good, but the headliner absolutely mogged the rest of the festival.
3. Use it when comparing two things
Example: That little neighbourhood café mogs every expensive coffee chain in the area.
4. Use it as a verb
Example: I thought I had dressed well for the party until my cousin arrived and mogged me.
5. Get creative with the suffix (Collins notes forms such as stylemogging, carmogging and lifemogging)
You could, for instance, accuse a friend's holiday photographs of travelmogging your annual trip to the supermarket. Or complain that someone's perfectly organised home is homemogging your collection of laundry chairs.
Also read: