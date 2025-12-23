Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) Are Returning To India in 2026, And Bringing Three Decades Of Memories With Them
The band from Denmark will return to perform in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR in 2026. Learn the cities, dates and ticketing details.
Denmark’s beloved band Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) continue to keep their date with India fans, announcing a three-city tour in February 2026. The trio comprising Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz and Kåre Wanscher will perform in Bengaluru on February 19, 2026, followed by shows in Mumbai on February 21, 2026 and close in Delhi NCR on February 22, 2026 as part of their Take Us To Your Heart: MLTR India tour curated and produced by entertainment company Fever Live, part of the Fever Network.
MLTR have been coming to India often since 1996, most recently touring in December 2022, where they reportedly played to over 150,000 in Tura, Meghalaya. The band says in a statement, “The energy and heartfulness of our Indian audience is beyond words and makes India an absolute favourite place for us to tour. Coming back to India for the 2026 shows and meeting our Indian fans again will be a highlight of the year for us.“
The band’s globe-spanning tour takes its name from their hit Paint My Love but the setlist will likely include MLTR’s greatest hits, including Someday, That’s Why You Go Away and Sleeping Child, among others. Speaking about the upcoming tour, Fever Network CEO Ramesh Menon said in a statement, “MLTR’s music has been a part of India’s growing-up years. Their songs have travelled with people through love, friendships and some of life’s biggest moments. Bringing them back with Take Us To Your Heart (a tour built around revisiting their most loved songs) felt natural. It’s our way of giving fans a chance to relive those memories on a grand stage.”
When And Where To Get Tickets
Kotak credit card customers will get access to a pre-sale of tickets December 26, 2025, 2 pm onwards, while Kotak Solitaire credit cardholders will get an extended booking window from December 28, 2025, 2 pm to December 29, 2025, 1.30 pm, plus perks such as Studio Spotlight visits, meet-and-greet sessions, among other amenities. General ticket sales will follow soon after.
Watch this space for more announcements regarding venues and city-specific details for Take Us To Your Heart: MLTR India Tour 2026.
MLTR India Tour 2026 Dates
- February 19, 2026 – Bengaluru
- February 21, 2026 – Mumbai
- February 22, 2026 – Delhi NCR
