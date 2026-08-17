ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The End Of Matching Furniture? Mix-and-Match Design Is Changing Indian Homes

There was a time when buying furniture was a little like buying a school uniform. You picked a style, a colour, bought the sofa, the coffee table, the side tables and perhaps a couple of chairs from the same collection. Everything matched. It all looked as if it had been interviewed and approved by the same furniture committee. Then, you went home and wondered why your living room looked exactly like the showroom. That era may finally be ending.

Today's interiors are considerably less interested in matching and much more interested in belonging. A contemporary sofa can sit beside an antique cabinet. A modern lamp can share a room with a weathered wooden chest. A handmade ceramic bowl can sit happily on a designer coffee table. The result isn't supposed to look perfect but lived in.

Your Home Doesn't Have To Look Like A Catalogue

Kirti Madan, Creative and Art Director at Mahima Group, says homeowners are increasingly designing their spaces to appear as though they have been assembled over time rather than purchased in one enormous shopping expedition. “The trend of mixing styles, materials, and objects is one of the biggest trends in the world of interiors today,” she says.

This makes sense because most interesting homes, like most interesting people, are made up of contradictions. You might love clean contemporary furniture but also have your grandmother's wooden chest. You might want a modern kitchen and an antique mirror. There is no reason all these things cannot coexist.

Make colour or texture the common thread of the different objects (Getty Images)

Of course, there is a catch. “Mix-and-match” does not mean throwing everything you own into one room and hoping for the best. That is moving house without unpacking properly. Madan says the secret to making contrasting styles work is finding harmony through a common colour palette, proportions and repetition of textures. So, yes, you can combine an antique cabinet with a contemporary chair. But give them something to talk about. Perhaps they share a colour or the wood tone of one is echoed somewhere else, or the same fabric appears on two different pieces. The furniture doesn't need to match. It just needs to understand that it is attending the same party.

Your Sofa Can Finally Relax

The sofa has traditionally been the hero of the Indian living room. Now designers are increasingly breaking up that relationship. A modern sofa might be paired with a vintage armchair, a sculptural side table and an inherited wooden stool. The result is more relaxed and less predictable.