Fashion Meets Feelings With Mirumi, The Cute Robot That Latches On To Your Bag And Looks At You Tenderly

Celebrities may still be dangling Labubu dolls from their Birkin bags but fashion and technology have already moved on. Enter Mirumi, the bag charm that doesn’t just sit there looking cute. It looks back sometimes shyly, sometimes curiously in a way that makes strangers on the street question whether your handbag is alive.

Mirumi is the latest creation from Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering, a Japanese robotics startup that has made it its mission to build robots that make you smile in public places. Unveiled at CES 2025 trade show, Mirumi upgrades the bag-charm trend from plastic novelty to something that is semi-sentient. It clings to your bag strap, turns its head toward sounds, reacts to touch, and occasionally gazes at you with the soft stare of a baby on public transport.

So… What Exactly Is Mirumi?

The name “Mirumi” is a mash-up of two Japanese words: miru (to look) and nuigurumi (stuffed animal). At first glance, Mirumi looks like a regular stuffed bag charm. The kind you’d clip onto a tote and forget about until it falls off. But Mirumi is not here to be ignored. Hidden beneath its soft fur is a tiny technological ecosystem of sensors, motors, and chips that allow it to notice the world around it and respond with tiny movements. Inspired by yokai (playful spirits from Japanese folklore), Mirumi exists in that grey area between adorable and faintly unsettling.

What Does Mirumi Do?