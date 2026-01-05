Fashion Meets Feelings With Mirumi, The Cute Robot That Latches On To Your Bag And Looks At You Tenderly
Unveiled at CES 2025 trade show, Mirumi upgrades the bag-charm trend from plastic novelty to a soft toy that reacts to your touch.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Celebrities may still be dangling Labubu dolls from their Birkin bags but fashion and technology have already moved on. Enter Mirumi, the bag charm that doesn’t just sit there looking cute. It looks back sometimes shyly, sometimes curiously in a way that makes strangers on the street question whether your handbag is alive.
Mirumi is the latest creation from Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering, a Japanese robotics startup that has made it its mission to build robots that make you smile in public places. Unveiled at CES 2025 trade show, Mirumi upgrades the bag-charm trend from plastic novelty to something that is semi-sentient. It clings to your bag strap, turns its head toward sounds, reacts to touch, and occasionally gazes at you with the soft stare of a baby on public transport.
So… What Exactly Is Mirumi?
The name “Mirumi” is a mash-up of two Japanese words: miru (to look) and nuigurumi (stuffed animal). At first glance, Mirumi looks like a regular stuffed bag charm. The kind you’d clip onto a tote and forget about until it falls off. But Mirumi is not here to be ignored. Hidden beneath its soft fur is a tiny technological ecosystem of sensors, motors, and chips that allow it to notice the world around it and respond with tiny movements. Inspired by yokai (playful spirits from Japanese folklore), Mirumi exists in that grey area between adorable and faintly unsettling.
What Does Mirumi Do?
Mirumi’s entire purpose is to evoke joy through small, endearing gestures. And it commits to the bit fully.
- It glances around. Mirumi casually scans its surroundings, and sometimes its upward gaze meets yours before it shyly looks away. This moment lasts approximately two seconds but will emotionally imprint on you for the rest of the day.
- It reacts to head pats. There’s a touch sensor built into Mirumi’s head. Pat it, and it responds with one of several randomly selected “cute” reactions.
- It turns toward sounds. Voices, laughter, ambient noise... Mirumi hears it all and turns its head accordingly, like a tiny plush creature trying to understand human society from your shoulder.
- It moves on its own. Even when nothing is happening, Mirumi makes small spontaneous movements. This is charming until you forget it’s there and briefly believe your bag has developed sentience.
- It clings for dear life. Mirumi’s arms are designed to securely latch onto bag straps, poles, and handles including skinny ones because Mirumi understands modern fashion and knows straps are getting thinner every year.
The Tech Behind The Cute
Inside Mirumi is a surprisingly sophisticated setup: touch sensors, sound sensors, an onboard IC chip, and servo motors working together to produce reactions that feel natural rather than robotic. The secret sauce is Yukai Engineering’s proprietary algorithm, which randomizes Mirumi’s responses so it never feels repetitive or scripted.
Yukai Engineering has spent years designing robots that people emotionally connect with, and Mirumi is the culmination of that expertise: proof that humans will bond with almost anything if it looks at them tenderly enough. The battery is rechargeable via a Type-C cable, because Mirumi is adorable but still respects modern charging standards. When the battery runs low, it shakes its head tiredly. Once fully charged and unplugged, it lifts its head energetically, as if announcing, “I am ready to emotionally support you again.”
Design-wise, Mirumi is crafted from Japanese materials in original colourways, currently available in pink and grey fur options. It’s soft, plush, and very touchable (an intentional choice, since touching it activates half its personality). The arms are engineered to strike a delicate balance: flexible enough to open and close easily, yet firm enough to grip thin straps securely.
Mirumi is small enough to be bag-friendly but distinctive enough to draw attention, which means people will ask you about it. Be prepared to explain: “No, it’s not a toy, and yes, it does look at people on purpose.” It is expected to cost over ¥20,600 (approximately ₹11,849) and will be available via pre-order, with deliveries scheduled around April 2026. Which gives you plenty of time to emotionally prepare—and to explain to friends why your bag charm costs more than their shoes.
