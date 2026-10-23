ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mindfulness And Self-Compassion Can Alleviate PMS Pains And Discomfort: Research

It is estimated that PMS affects approximately 20-30% of women and teenage girls ( Getty Images )

A kind attitude toward oneself and practicing mindfulness can improve functioning in teenage girls and women who experience severe premenstrual symptoms, according to a study by psychologists from SWPS University and Jagiellonian University in Poland.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and its more severe form, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), cause distressing psychological and physical symptoms, including mood swings, fatigue, concentration difficulties, headaches, and muscle pain. These ailments occur during the second phase of the menstrual cycle and interfere with daily functioning, affecting education, work, relationships, and overall quality of life.

Up To 30% Of Women Affected With PMS

It is estimated that PMS affects approximately 20-30% of menstruating females, while PMDD impacts 3-8%. The scale of the problem is significant, yet the psychological factors that protect against the development of these symptoms have not been thoroughly investigated. The study, published in Psychology and Psychotherapy: Theory, Research and Practice, is part of a broader project analysing potential mechanisms and factors that may protect against the onset of PMS and PMDD.

In the study, Rachela Antosz-Rekucka, PhD, a psychologist at the Institute of Psychology at SWPS University, and Katarzyna Prochwicz, PhD, a professor at the Institute of Psychology of the Jagiellonian University, analysed factors that might protect against the onset of severe premenstrual symptoms. They examined variables such as the sense of coherence, mindfulness skills, and self-compassion, and investigated their relationship with past trauma, perceived stress levels, and symptoms of premenstrual disorders.

The study involved 228 participants aged 18 to 52. They were asked about their past experiences with premenstrual symptoms, and a part of the group subsequently tracked their symptoms over the course of two menstrual cycles.

What Were The Results?

The results suggest that higher levels of certain psychological resources can moderate the negative effect of stress and trauma on the severity of menstrual cycle-related symptoms.