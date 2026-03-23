What Is MIND, The Diet That Researchers Found Slows Down Your Brain's Ageing By 2.5 Years
People who followed the MIND diet more closely showed slower loss of grey matter.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
There comes a moment in life (usually sometime after 35 or after you forget why you walked into a room) when you start thinking about your brain in a way you never did before. Not in a philosophical sense nor in a “what is consciousness?” way. More in a practical, alarming way: Is this thing still working properly? Can I do anything about it before it starts misplacing entire conversations? Enter the MIND diet. It is actually a carefully constructed combination of the Mediterranean diet and a blood-pressure-friendly eating plan. In other words, it’s the dietary equivalent of someone sensible saying, “Eat some vegetables.”
According to a new study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, the MIND diet might be doing something impressive: slowing down how quickly your brain ages.
What Exactly Is The MIND Diet?
The MIND diet (short for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) is essentially a list of foods your mother has been recommending for years, but now with scientific backing.It encourages you to eat green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, berries, nuts, whole grains, fish, beans, olive oil, poultry and (in a move that has significantly improved its popularity) a moderate amount of wine.
It suggests you reduce butter and margarine, cheese, red meat, sweets, fried fast food. So far, nothing shocking. No kale smoothies at midnight. Just food that looks like food.
What Did The Study Find?
To see what this diet actually does to the brain, researchers followed 1,647 middle-aged and older adults (average age around 60) for over a decade. These were not people trying out a new health trend for Instagram. These were participants in the long-running 'Framingham Heart Study', who had regular health check-ups, detailed food questionnaires, multiple brain MRI scans over 20 years.
As we age, the brain naturally loses volume. Grey matter (which handles thinking, memory, decision-making) shrinks, fluid-filled spaces expand, tiny signs of damage begin to appear. But this is where the MIND diet comes in.
MIND Diet Might Slow The Shrinking
Participants who followed the MIND diet more closely showed slower loss of grey matter. And not just slightly slower. A modest improvement in diet (a 3-point increase in adherence score) was linked to:
- about 20% less age-related decline
- roughly 2.5 years of delayed brain ageing
In brain terms, it is a bit like turning 60 but your brain deciding it’s still 57 and not in a hurry to change that. There was also less expansion of the brain’s fluid spaces (another sign that the brain was holding onto its structure a little better).
Now, let’s talk about the food itself, because this is where things get interesting.
The Heroes: Berries slowed down structural changes in the brain. Poultry helped preserve grey matter. These foods are rich in antioxidants and good-quality protein, which, according to researchers, may protect brain cells from damage.
The Villains: Sweets were linked to faster brain shrinkage. Fried fast food was associated with more damage and decline.
Unexpected Twists
Whole grains, usually the heroes of every health article, were linked to less favourable changes in this study. Cheese, which is normally treated like a dietary criminal, was associated with slightly better outcomes. At this point, you begin to suspect that nutrition science is, at least occasionally, having a laugh. Another interesting detail: the benefits of the MIND diet were stronger in people who were physically active and weren't overweight. This suggests that the brain doesn’t respond well to shortcuts. It prefers a combination of habits, not just one heroic salad.
Before we all start aggressively buying blueberries, it’s worth noting that this was an observational study. Which means it shows associations, not direct cause-and-effect. Also, the participants were mostly from similar backgrounds, so the results may not apply universally.
The MIND diet doesn’t demand extreme changes. It doesn’t ask you to give up everything you love or adopt a completely new identity as “someone who eats quinoa voluntarily.” It suggests something far less exciting, but far more sustainable:
- eat more vegetables
- include berries when you can
- choose healthier proteins
- go easy on fried food and sugar
- move your body occasionally
Source:
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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