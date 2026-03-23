ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Is MIND, The Diet That Researchers Found Slows Down Your Brain's Ageing By 2.5 Years

There comes a moment in life (usually sometime after 35 or after you forget why you walked into a room) when you start thinking about your brain in a way you never did before. Not in a philosophical sense nor in a “what is consciousness?” way. More in a practical, alarming way: Is this thing still working properly? Can I do anything about it before it starts misplacing entire conversations? Enter the MIND diet. It is actually a carefully constructed combination of the Mediterranean diet and a blood-pressure-friendly eating plan. In other words, it’s the dietary equivalent of someone sensible saying, “Eat some vegetables.”

According to a new study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, the MIND diet might be doing something impressive: slowing down how quickly your brain ages.

What Exactly Is The MIND Diet?

The MIND diet (short for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) is essentially a list of foods your mother has been recommending for years, but now with scientific backing.It encourages you to eat green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, berries, nuts, whole grains, fish, beans, olive oil, poultry and (in a move that has significantly improved its popularity) a moderate amount of wine.

It suggests you reduce butter and margarine, cheese, red meat, sweets, fried fast food. So far, nothing shocking. No kale smoothies at midnight. Just food that looks like food.

What Did The Study Find?

To see what this diet actually does to the brain, researchers followed 1,647 middle-aged and older adults (average age around 60) for over a decade. These were not people trying out a new health trend for Instagram. These were participants in the long-running 'Framingham Heart Study', who had regular health check-ups, detailed food questionnaires, multiple brain MRI scans over 20 years.

As we age, the brain naturally loses volume. Grey matter (which handles thinking, memory, decision-making) shrinks, fluid-filled spaces expand, tiny signs of damage begin to appear. But this is where the MIND diet comes in.

MIND Diet Might Slow The Shrinking

Participants who followed the MIND diet more closely showed slower loss of grey matter. And not just slightly slower. A modest improvement in diet (a 3-point increase in adherence score) was linked to: