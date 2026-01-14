ETV Bharat / lifestyle

3 Wintry Millet Recipes For That Warm And Cozy Feel In The Cold Season

Dry roast the Kodo millet and grind into a fine powder. Heat milk with sugar and the Kodo millet powder. Stir well. Cook on medium flame until the millet gets well cooked. Add the remaining milk and chocolate. Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder. Serve chilled topped with more nuts.

Winter calls for comfort food, and what better than a generous dose of nutritious millets to power up your dishes. Award-winning Celebrity Chef Varun Inamdar has curated these recipes for the Godrej Foods Millet Cookbook. He shared a few of them exclusively with ETV Bharat.

2. Bajra Chicken Curry

Bajra Chicken Curry (Image courtesy Godrej Foods Millet Cookbook)

Ingredients:

1 kg Godrej Real Good chicken, curry cut

¼ cup bajra flour

1 inch ginger, crushed

2 cups water

1 tbsp red chilli powder

½ tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp garam masala powder

Instructions:

Wash and drain the chicken and add in all the ingredients excluding water. Transfer all to a pot. Heat water and add to the marinated chicken. Cook on medium to high flame. While the chicken gets cooked, keep it covered for the natural fat of the chicken to release. Serve with steamed rice.

3. Nine Millets Granola Bar

Nine Millets Granola Bar (Image courtesy Godrej Foods Millet Cookbook)

Ingredients:

50 gms roasted bajra puffs

50 grams roasted jowar puffs

50 grams roasted nachni puffs

50 grams assorted millets flour, use any six of your choice

20 gms pumpkin seeds

20 gms roasted sesame seed

20 gms flax seeds

50 gms dates, deseeded chopped

50 gms almonds, chopped

200 gms jaggery

1 tbsp fennel seeds, powdered

½ tbsp green cardamom, powdered

2 tbsp Godrej Jersey ghee

Instructions:

Heat a pan and add ghee. Add chopped dates and cook till they become soft and mushy. Add jaggery powder and 1/4 cup water. Make a thick syrup by boiling for 6 minutes. Turn the flame off. Add all the other ingredients one by one and mix thoroughly till everything is well coated with the jaggery syrup. Transfer this to a greased tray or box and press tight so that it sets well. Once cooled, cut into 3” 'x 1” long strips and wrap each bar with butter paper and then with aluminium foil. This can be stored and consumed whenever you need that extra boost of energy.

(Recipes and images courtesy Godrej Foods Millet Cookbook curated by celebrity chef and two-time national award winner, Varun Inamdar)