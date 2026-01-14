3 Wintry Millet Recipes For That Warm And Cozy Feel In The Cold Season
These millet-based recipes are high on nutrition and rich in flavour. Try them at home when hunger calls.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Winter calls for comfort food, and what better than a generous dose of nutritious millets to power up your dishes. Award-winning Celebrity Chef Varun Inamdar has curated these recipes for the Godrej Foods Millet Cookbook. He shared a few of them exclusively with ETV Bharat.
1. Kodo Chocolate Phirnee
Ingredients:
- 100 grams Kodo Millet
- 1 litre milk
- 200 grams sugar
- ¼ tbsp cardamom powder
- 1 tbsp chopped nuts
- ¼ cup dark chocolate, couverture, chopped
- ¼ cup milk to adjust consistency
Instructions:
Dry roast the Kodo millet and grind into a fine powder. Heat milk with sugar and the Kodo millet powder. Stir well. Cook on medium flame until the millet gets well cooked. Add the remaining milk and chocolate. Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder. Serve chilled topped with more nuts.
2. Bajra Chicken Curry
Ingredients:
- 1 kg Godrej Real Good chicken, curry cut
- ¼ cup bajra flour
- 1 inch ginger, crushed
- 2 cups water
- 1 tbsp red chilli powder
- ½ tbsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp garam masala powder
Instructions:
Wash and drain the chicken and add in all the ingredients excluding water. Transfer all to a pot. Heat water and add to the marinated chicken. Cook on medium to high flame. While the chicken gets cooked, keep it covered for the natural fat of the chicken to release. Serve with steamed rice.
3. Nine Millets Granola Bar
Ingredients:
- 50 gms roasted bajra puffs
- 50 grams roasted jowar puffs
- 50 grams roasted nachni puffs
- 50 grams assorted millets flour, use any six of your choice
- 20 gms pumpkin seeds
- 20 gms roasted sesame seed
- 20 gms flax seeds
- 50 gms dates, deseeded chopped
- 50 gms almonds, chopped
- 200 gms jaggery
- 1 tbsp fennel seeds, powdered
- ½ tbsp green cardamom, powdered
- 2 tbsp Godrej Jersey ghee
Instructions:
Heat a pan and add ghee. Add chopped dates and cook till they become soft and mushy. Add jaggery powder and 1/4 cup water. Make a thick syrup by boiling for 6 minutes. Turn the flame off. Add all the other ingredients one by one and mix thoroughly till everything is well coated with the jaggery syrup. Transfer this to a greased tray or box and press tight so that it sets well. Once cooled, cut into 3” 'x 1” long strips and wrap each bar with butter paper and then with aluminium foil. This can be stored and consumed whenever you need that extra boost of energy.
(Recipes and images courtesy Godrej Foods Millet Cookbook curated by celebrity chef and two-time national award winner, Varun Inamdar)
