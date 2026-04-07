ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Stubborn Yellow Stains On Your Pillow? These Simple Kitchen Ingredients Can Brighten It Up Again

There are few household mysteries more disturbing than the yellow stain on a pillow. You begin with a perfectly white, fluffy pillow that looks as though it belongs in a hotel advertisement—one of those places where the bed linens appear to have been ironed by angels. And then, over time, small yellow patches begin appearing. They spread slowly and mysteriously, like an abstract painting you never asked for.

Most of us encounter this moment when changing a pillowcase. You peel it off with innocent optimism, only to discover the pillow underneath looking slightly… weathered. There is usually a brief pause, followed by a mildly uncomfortable thought: How did this happen?

Fortunately, before you assume the pillow has reached the end of its earthly existence and deserves a solemn farewell, it helps to know that this phenomenon is completely normal—and surprisingly easy to fix.

Why Do Pillows Get Stained?

At first glance, these stains can look alarming. But they are rarely the result of poor hygiene or neglect. In fact, they are largely the product of ordinary human behaviour. While you sleep, your body performs a variety of useful but slightly inconvenient activities. One of them is sweating and drooling. The result is the faint yellow discolouration that gradually develops on the fabric. Add to this the natural oils from hair and skin, and the pillow becomes something of a sponge for everyday life. In other words, your pillow hasn’t betrayed you. It has simply been doing its job.

Stain Removal Method 1

If the stains are particularly stubborn or accompanied by a slightly unpleasant smell, baking soda is an excellent ally. Start by taking half a cup of baking soda and adding a small amount of water to create a thick paste. Apply this paste generously to the yellow patches on the pillow. Leave it there for about 30 minutes. Afterward, wash the pillow in warm water.

If you decide to use vinegar as well, you might notice its rather enthusiastic smell. Some people find this aroma reminiscent of a science experiment. The good news is that a second rinse with clean water will remove it completely. This method not only removes stains but also helps eliminate bacteria that may be lurking in the pillow fibres.