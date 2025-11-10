ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mercury Retrograde Lasts Till November 29, Here's What It Means For Each Zodiac Sign According To Astro-Vastu Expert

Mercury, the planet which rules how we speak, move, and think about the world has gone into retrograde from November 9 to November 29, 2025. Mercury in retrograde is a period where the planet Mercury appears to move backward in the sky due to an optical illusion caused by Earth's and Mercury's relative speeds in orbit. In astrology, this is believed to affect areas ruled by Mercury. This time is a gentle reminder from universe to pause, reflect, and align ourselves.

“There may be a few hiccups, travel delays, tech snags, or crossed wires in conversations. But beneath the surface, this phase invites you to slow your pace, clear mental clutter, and reconnect with what truly feels aligned,” says Shradha Salla, Life Coach, Wellness & Astro-Vastu Expert, and Founder of I Love Me.

Shradha Salla (ETV Bharat)

We asked Shradha Salla what is in store for each zodiac sign during this mercury retrograde, and what to keep in mind. Here's what she advises:

Aries

Work conversations may feel murky, especially with seniors. Misunderstandings might occur, so pause before sending that email or sealing any deal. Instead of pushing for results, revisit your long-term goals ask yourself does it still excites you.

Taurus

Old lessons or half-finished studies might call you back. You might again connect with a teacher, belief, or philosophy that once shaped you immensely. Travel or legal proceedings may need more patience and may slow down, just trust that clarity will come through stillness rather than speed.

Gemini

As Mercury is your ruling planet, this retrograde hits much close to home. Themes around trust, money, or emotional vulnerability may resurface. Keep shared finances transparent and do not indulge in impulsive commitments. Use this time to rediscover what holds value for you.

Cancer

Relationships are in focus for Cancerians this retrograde. You might again have to face misunderstandings created in past, but don't let it bring chaos. Rather, listen more than you react. Heartfelt honesty can build connections again, especially if you lead with compassion instead of control.

Leo

You might feel out-of-sorts over the next few days. You might watch silently as your to-do list piles up but you don't have the energy to complete it. Or someone else may change plans at the eleventh hour. Don't overexert yourself. Instead, cut down on your commitments, rest it out and recharge till the retrograde is past us.

Virgo