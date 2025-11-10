Mercury Retrograde Lasts Till November 29, Here's What It Means For Each Zodiac Sign According To Astro-Vastu Expert
Understand how the Mercury retrograde will uniquely affect you, and what to keep in mind so that you come out of it unscathed.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Mercury, the planet which rules how we speak, move, and think about the world has gone into retrograde from November 9 to November 29, 2025. Mercury in retrograde is a period where the planet Mercury appears to move backward in the sky due to an optical illusion caused by Earth's and Mercury's relative speeds in orbit. In astrology, this is believed to affect areas ruled by Mercury. This time is a gentle reminder from universe to pause, reflect, and align ourselves.
“There may be a few hiccups, travel delays, tech snags, or crossed wires in conversations. But beneath the surface, this phase invites you to slow your pace, clear mental clutter, and reconnect with what truly feels aligned,” says Shradha Salla, Life Coach, Wellness & Astro-Vastu Expert, and Founder of I Love Me.
We asked Shradha Salla what is in store for each zodiac sign during this mercury retrograde, and what to keep in mind. Here's what she advises:
Aries
Work conversations may feel murky, especially with seniors. Misunderstandings might occur, so pause before sending that email or sealing any deal. Instead of pushing for results, revisit your long-term goals ask yourself does it still excites you.
Taurus
Old lessons or half-finished studies might call you back. You might again connect with a teacher, belief, or philosophy that once shaped you immensely. Travel or legal proceedings may need more patience and may slow down, just trust that clarity will come through stillness rather than speed.
Gemini
As Mercury is your ruling planet, this retrograde hits much close to home. Themes around trust, money, or emotional vulnerability may resurface. Keep shared finances transparent and do not indulge in impulsive commitments. Use this time to rediscover what holds value for you.
Cancer
Relationships are in focus for Cancerians this retrograde. You might again have to face misunderstandings created in past, but don't let it bring chaos. Rather, listen more than you react. Heartfelt honesty can build connections again, especially if you lead with compassion instead of control.
Leo
You might feel out-of-sorts over the next few days. You might watch silently as your to-do list piles up but you don't have the energy to complete it. Or someone else may change plans at the eleventh hour. Don't overexert yourself. Instead, cut down on your commitments, rest it out and recharge till the retrograde is past us.
Virgo
With your ruler Mercury moving backwards, your creative and romantic worlds get a rewind. Old ideas or unfinished projects might resurface embrace them with curiosity and not with criticism. Let yourself play and express freely. Perfection is not your best muse right now.
Libra
Home and family matters might stir gently under this retrograde. If you’ve been juggling domestic changes or emotional transitions, give them breathing space. Avoid big moves or rushed property decisions. Reconnect with what feels like home comfort, warmth, and belonging.
Scorpio
Expect a few crossed signals in your messages or travel plans. Recheck all the details and keep backup plans ready. It is crucial for you to check how you communicate. Are you expressing yourself clearly, or hiding behind intensity? This phase helps you refine your voice and be heard in new ways.
Sagittarius
Money and self respect may become more important. You might find yourself analysing where you spend your energy or emotions on. It’s less about cutting back and more about realising your true value. Move away from thinking what you don’t have and anchor yourself in gratitude for what is already growing.
Capricorn
Mercury retrograde in your sign may make you feel deeply introspective. You may question your direction, your image, or even your sense of identity. Don’t rush to define anything yet. Let clarity unfold naturally, as it always does once the noise quiets. Check in with your goals do they still reflect who you are becoming?
Aquarius
You may feel the need to pull back a little and enjoy some quiet away from all the regular noise. Your intuition will be strong now , so pay attention to your dreams, sudden insights, and gut feelings. Take time to meditate, write, or simply rest.
Pisces
Pisceans will have a hard time in friendships and group dynamics. A friend or loved one might appear distant. They could misunderstand a harmless text, and make a mountain out of a molehill. This Mercury retrograde, step back and pay attention to the connections that nourish you. This is your time to realign with people who genuinely understand your unique rhythm.
Says Shradha, “Mercury retrograde isn’t here to disrupt, it is here to help you realign. Instead of resisting the slowdown, flow with it.” The insights that will emerge now will shape clearer, need to take more intentional steps forward once Mercury moves direct again.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)
