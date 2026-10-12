ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Therapist Shares Reasons Why Mental Wellness Begins At The Dining Table

When people think about nutrition, the conversation usually revolves around weight, diabetes, heart disease, immunity, or physical fitness. Mental health rarely enters the discussion. Yet the brain is one of the body's most metabolically active organs, and what the body receives as nourishment can influence how the brain functions.

This does not mean that eating a particular food can prevent depression, anxiety, or other psychiatric disorders.

“Mental health conditions are complex and are shaped by genetics, psychological factors, social circumstances, sleep, stress, medical conditions, and environment. However, nutrition is one of the biological factors that can influence the brain's capacity to regulate mood, attention, energy and stress,” says Dhara Ghuntla, Psychologist and Psychotherapist, who is affiliated to Sujay Hospital, 7 Hills Hospital, and Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. She talked to ETV Bharat about why mental wellness begins at the dining table.

The Brain Needs More Than Empty Calories

The brain requires a continuous supply of energy as well as a range of micronutrients and essential fatty acids to support neurotransmitter synthesis, neuronal signalling and normal cellular function.

Nutrients such as iron, vitamin B12, folate, vitamin D, zinc, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids have important physiological roles in the nervous system. Deficiencies do not automatically cause a psychiatric disorder, but significant nutritional deficiencies can contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, poor concentration, irritability, sleep disturbance and changes in mood and in some cases can mimic or worsen psychiatric symptoms.

Add enough protein, fibre and healthy fats in the diet (Getty Images)

This is particularly relevant when psychological symptoms appear alongside changes in appetite, weight, energy or physical health. A mental-health assessment should not always stop at the mind; sometimes the body needs to be evaluated as well.

Food, Mood And The Gut-brain Connection

The relationship between nutrition and mental health is also connected to the gut. The gut and brain communicate continuously through neural, hormonal, and immune pathways, often referred to as the gut-brain axis. The trillions of microorganisms living in the gastrointestinal tract interact with the body's metabolism and immune system and may influence this communication.

Research into the gut microbiome and mental health is still evolving, and it would be premature to describe particular foods or supplements as treatments for psychiatric illness. However, there is increasing scientific interest in how dietary patterns, gut health and inflammation may interact with mood and cognition.

“A varied diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds and other minimally processed foods supports overall physical health, and a healthy body provides an important biological foundation for a healthy brain,” says Dhara Ghuntla.

Sustained Pattern Is The Concern

Nutrition-related mental-health problems rarely arise because someone ate one unhealthy meal. More often, the concern is a sustained pattern: skipping meals, severely restricting food, relying heavily on ultra-processed foods, consuming excessive caffeine, eating irregularly because of work or stress, or using food primarily as a way to regulate difficult emotions.