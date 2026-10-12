Therapist Shares Reasons Why Mental Wellness Begins At The Dining Table
Deficiencies do not automatically cause a psychiatric disorder, but significant nutritional deficiencies can contribute to symptoms, according to psychologist and psychotherapist Dhara Ghuntla.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
When people think about nutrition, the conversation usually revolves around weight, diabetes, heart disease, immunity, or physical fitness. Mental health rarely enters the discussion. Yet the brain is one of the body's most metabolically active organs, and what the body receives as nourishment can influence how the brain functions.
This does not mean that eating a particular food can prevent depression, anxiety, or other psychiatric disorders.
“Mental health conditions are complex and are shaped by genetics, psychological factors, social circumstances, sleep, stress, medical conditions, and environment. However, nutrition is one of the biological factors that can influence the brain's capacity to regulate mood, attention, energy and stress,” says Dhara Ghuntla, Psychologist and Psychotherapist, who is affiliated to Sujay Hospital, 7 Hills Hospital, and Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. She talked to ETV Bharat about why mental wellness begins at the dining table.
The Brain Needs More Than Empty Calories
The brain requires a continuous supply of energy as well as a range of micronutrients and essential fatty acids to support neurotransmitter synthesis, neuronal signalling and normal cellular function.
Nutrients such as iron, vitamin B12, folate, vitamin D, zinc, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids have important physiological roles in the nervous system. Deficiencies do not automatically cause a psychiatric disorder, but significant nutritional deficiencies can contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, poor concentration, irritability, sleep disturbance and changes in mood and in some cases can mimic or worsen psychiatric symptoms.
This is particularly relevant when psychological symptoms appear alongside changes in appetite, weight, energy or physical health. A mental-health assessment should not always stop at the mind; sometimes the body needs to be evaluated as well.
Food, Mood And The Gut-brain Connection
The relationship between nutrition and mental health is also connected to the gut. The gut and brain communicate continuously through neural, hormonal, and immune pathways, often referred to as the gut-brain axis. The trillions of microorganisms living in the gastrointestinal tract interact with the body's metabolism and immune system and may influence this communication.
Research into the gut microbiome and mental health is still evolving, and it would be premature to describe particular foods or supplements as treatments for psychiatric illness. However, there is increasing scientific interest in how dietary patterns, gut health and inflammation may interact with mood and cognition.
“A varied diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds and other minimally processed foods supports overall physical health, and a healthy body provides an important biological foundation for a healthy brain,” says Dhara Ghuntla.
Sustained Pattern Is The Concern
Nutrition-related mental-health problems rarely arise because someone ate one unhealthy meal. More often, the concern is a sustained pattern: skipping meals, severely restricting food, relying heavily on ultra-processed foods, consuming excessive caffeine, eating irregularly because of work or stress, or using food primarily as a way to regulate difficult emotions.
Long gaps between meals can leave some people feeling weak, irritable, shaky or unable to concentrate. Too much caffeine may worsen anxiety, palpitations and disrupt sleep in susceptible individuals. Poor sleep can also alter appetite regulation and emotional functioning, creating a cycle in which stress, sleep and eating patterns tend to reinforce one another. This is why nutritional advice should focus less on perfection and more on consistency.
Mental Health Can Change The Way People Eat
The relationship also works in the opposite direction. Depression can reduce appetite or even lead to overeating. Anxiety can also lead to nausea, loss of appetite, or even compulsive eating. Severe stress can change hunger and satiety cues in people. People experiencing manic episodes are known to neglect regular meals or sleep. Some psychiatric medications can affect appetite, weight and metabolic health.
Eating disorders demonstrate this connection even more clearly. Food and body image can become closely intertwined with anxiety, self-esteem, control and emotional distress, which can lead to intense bingeing and/or restriction cycles. In such situations, telling someone to “eat healthy” can be inadequate and sometimes counterproductive. Nutrition therefore needs to be understood within the person's psychological and social context.
What Does Psychologically Healthy Nutrition Look Like?
There is no single diet that is appropriate for every person. Age, medical conditions, culture, finances, lifestyle and individual nutritional requirements all matter. But some broad principles are useful:
- Eat regular meals rather than routinely going for long periods without food.
- Include a variety of food groups rather than eliminating foods unnecessarily.
- Prioritise nutrient-dense foods while allowing flexibility and enjoyment.
- Add enough protein, fibre and healthy fats in the diet
- Ensure proper hydration
- Pay attention to caffeine and alcohol intake, particularly when anxiety or sleep problems are present.
- Avoid extreme dieting and rapid weight-loss practices without appropriate medical supervision.
- Seek professional advice when persistent appetite, weight or eating-pattern changes accompany psychological symptoms.
The objective is not to create another list of foods you feel guilty about eating. It is to establish a sustainable relationship with food that supports both physical and psychological functioning.
Nutrition Is Part Of Well-being, Not A Substitute For It
One of the most important distinctions is between supporting mental health through good nutrition and treating a mental illness through diet alone. A nutritious diet can contribute to general well-being and may support recovery. But depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, severe anxiety, eating disorders and other psychiatric conditions require evidence-based psychological treatment, medication, social support, nutritional care or, in most cases, a combination of these.
“Replacing appropriate psychiatric treatment with restrictive diets, supplements or online nutritional advice can delay effective care or make existing symptoms worse. Mental health also deserves a multidisciplinary approach. Psychiatrists and psychologists and therapists are trained to assess and manage psychological and psychiatric problems, while physicians and dieticians can identify and address nutritional, metabolic, and medical factors that may influence mental well-being,” says Ghuntla.
Good nutrition cannot guarantee good mental health. But caring for mental health while ignoring nutrition leaves out an important part of the picture. A healthier mind does not begin with a perfect diet. It begins with understanding that the mind and body were never separate systems to begin with.
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