ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mental Health Awareness Month 2026: Learn How To Be Mindful With Our Simple Visual Guide

We rush through mornings while thinking about emails we have not answered. We eat meals while staring at screens. We lie awake at night replaying arguments from yesterday or rehearsing worries about tomorrow. Somewhere in this storm of movement and mental noise, the present moment — the only place where life is actually happening — slips through our fingers. This is why we need to consciously choose mindfulness. With May being observed as Mental Health Awareness Month, this concept becomes more relevant.

What Does It Really Mean To Be Mindful?

Mindfulness is often misunderstood as something mystical or complicated, requiring mountaintops, incense, or hours of meditation. But mindfulness is startlingly ordinary. Imagine eating a mango mindfully. Instead of swallowing it while scrolling through social media, you notice the sweetness, the fragrance, the texture. For a few moments, your attention rests completely with the experience itself. That is mindfulness. It is the difference between living your life and simply racing through it.

The mind has a habit of wandering into two familiar territories: regret and anxiety. One belongs to the past, the other to the future. Mindfulness reminds us that peace exists only here, in the now.

What is mindfulness (ETV Bharat)

Mindfulness defined (ETV Bharat)

Gratitude And Mindfulness Go Hand In Hand

When you are truly mindful, appreciation naturally emerges. Gratitude shifts the mind away from scarcity. Mindfulness helps you notice abundance. Together, they soften stress. A grateful mind does not mean a problem-free life. It simply means learning to hold difficulties without forgetting what is still beautiful.

Gratitude and mindfulness (ETV Bharat)

Gratitude in simple moments (ETV Bharat)

Gratitude Tip:

A small daily practice can begin this transformation. Before sleeping, ask yourself: What are three things today that made life feel meaningful?

Perhaps it was a hot cup of chai. A song you forgot you loved. A stranger holding the door open. The extraordinary often hides inside the ordinary.