Mental Health Awareness Month 2026: Learn How To Be Mindful With Our Simple Visual Guide
Being mindful is not only good for your peace of mind but also for your body.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
We rush through mornings while thinking about emails we have not answered. We eat meals while staring at screens. We lie awake at night replaying arguments from yesterday or rehearsing worries about tomorrow. Somewhere in this storm of movement and mental noise, the present moment — the only place where life is actually happening — slips through our fingers. This is why we need to consciously choose mindfulness. With May being observed as Mental Health Awareness Month, this concept becomes more relevant.
What Does It Really Mean To Be Mindful?
Mindfulness is often misunderstood as something mystical or complicated, requiring mountaintops, incense, or hours of meditation. But mindfulness is startlingly ordinary. Imagine eating a mango mindfully. Instead of swallowing it while scrolling through social media, you notice the sweetness, the fragrance, the texture. For a few moments, your attention rests completely with the experience itself. That is mindfulness. It is the difference between living your life and simply racing through it.
The mind has a habit of wandering into two familiar territories: regret and anxiety. One belongs to the past, the other to the future. Mindfulness reminds us that peace exists only here, in the now.
Gratitude And Mindfulness Go Hand In Hand
When you are truly mindful, appreciation naturally emerges. Gratitude shifts the mind away from scarcity. Mindfulness helps you notice abundance. Together, they soften stress. A grateful mind does not mean a problem-free life. It simply means learning to hold difficulties without forgetting what is still beautiful.
Gratitude Tip:
A small daily practice can begin this transformation. Before sleeping, ask yourself: What are three things today that made life feel meaningful?
Perhaps it was a hot cup of chai. A song you forgot you loved. A stranger holding the door open. The extraordinary often hides inside the ordinary.
Mindfulness Helps With Stress Relief
Stress thrives in mental overactivity. The mind imagines disasters before they happen. It replays mistakes. It creates stories about what might go wrong. Mindfulness does not erase problems. But it changes your relationship with them. Instead of becoming consumed by every anxious thought, you begin to observe it. You stop identifying completely with stress. You become less reactive. More present.
Small Practices To Become More Mindful
The beautiful thing about mindfulness is that it does not demand perfection. It asks only for presence. Here are simple ways to invite mindfulness into everyday life:
1. Begin the Morning Without Reaching for Your Phone
Before entering the digital noise, spend two quiet minutes simply breathing. Notice the morning light. Let your mind arrive before the world begins asking things of you.
2. Practice Mindful Eating
Eat one meal a day without distraction. Notice flavours, textures, smells. Allow nourishment to become an experience rather than a task.
3. Keep A Tiny Gratitude Ritual
Write down three things each evening that brought even a flicker of joy or peace.
4. Take “Pause Breaths”
Whenever stress rises, stop for five slow breaths. Think of it as resetting your nervous system.
5. Walk Without Distraction
Take a short walk without music or scrolling. Listen to sounds around you. Feel your feet touching the ground.
6. Notice One Beautiful Thing Daily
A sunset. Laughter. Wind through leaves. Mindfulness grows through noticing.
References:
- https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0272735817303847
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0272735813000731
- https://journal.einstein.br/article/the-effects-of-gratitude-interventions-a-systematic-review-and-meta-analysis/
Also read:
- The Art of Being Happy While Healing Others
- Exclusive Interview | Australian Naturopath Barbara O’Neill: The Most Important Thing Is To Regain Trust In The Body’s Ability To Heal Itself
- Mental Clutter Explained: What It Is, How It Affects Your Daily Life, And Steps You Can Take Towards Mental Clarity
- Mindful Eating: Ancient Tips To Build A Healthier Relationship With Food
- Indians Eat Late But Are Getting More Mindful And Experimental, Finds IKEA Cooking And Eating Report 2026