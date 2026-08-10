Don't Make These Mistakes When You Are On Your Period This Season
The trouble usually begins when increased monsoon humidity, sweat and damp clothing combine with poor menstrual hygiene.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
There is one part of the monsoon season that isn't pleasant for women: managing periods in hot, humid and sometimes wet weather. The menstrual cycle itself is completely natural. Having your period does not automatically mean you will develop an infection. The trouble usually begins when increased humidity, sweat and damp clothing combine with poor menstrual hygiene.
Here are some common mistakes women unknowingly make when they are on their period, and what to do instead.
1. Keeping The Same Pad On For Too Long
We have all done the mental calculation: “There isn't much bleeding, so why waste a pad?” But leaving the same sanitary pad on for an entire day isn't a great idea, even when the flow is light. In this season, humidity and body heat can create an environment where bacteria multiply more easily. This may lead to itching, irritation and unpleasant odour. So, even if the pad isn't completely full, change it regularly, ideally every four to six hours.
2. Wearing Damp Or Synthetic Underwear
Nylon and other synthetic fabrics can restrict airflow and trap sweat and moisture around the genital area. Monsoon humidity already gives moisture plenty of opportunities to hang around. Choose clean, breathable cotton underwear whenever possible. And if your underwear becomes damp, change it rather than hoping it will magically dry while you're wearing it.
3. Staying In Wet Clothes After Getting Caught In The Rain
Getting caught in a sudden downpour can be unavoidable. Sitting around for hours in those wet clothes, however, is avoidable. Wet clothing can lower body temperature and create a damp environment that encourages germs to spread. If you get drenched while travelling to college, school or work, change into clean, dry clothes as soon as you can.
4. Using Too Many Soaps And Intimate Washes
There is a common idea that the more aggressively you clean the genital area during your period, the healthier you will be. Not necessarily. Scented soaps, chemical washes and sprays can disturb the natural pH balance and remove beneficial bacteria. Wash the external genital area with clean water and avoid unnecessary chemical products.
5. Forgetting To Wash Your Hands Before Changing A Pad
Most people remember to wash their hands after changing a pad. But what about before? Hands can carry germs, which may be transferred to menstrual products while handling them. So wash your hands thoroughly with soap before handling a pad or menstrual cup, as well as afterwards. It takes a few seconds.
6. Disposing Used Pads Inappropriately
Used sanitary pads should not be thrown in open places or flushed down toilets. Flushing them can clog sewage and drainage systems and improper disposal can lead to sanitation issues. Instead, wrap the used product properly in paper and throw it away in a covered waste bin, following local waste disposal guidelines. Monsoon already has enough problems. We don't need blocked drains joining the party.
7. Ignoring Itching, Pain Or Unusual Discharge
Period-related discomfort is common. But that doesn’t mean every symptom should automatically be attributed to menstruation. Persistent or severe itching, unusual discharge, abdominal pain or other unusual discomfort can sometimes be a sign of an infection or other health problem. Don’t simply tell yourself, “It’s probably because I’m on my period.” If symptoms persist or seem unusual, see a doctor and get appropriate advice.
8. Choosing The Wrong Pad
A pad isn't automatically right for you just because it comes in a convincing package. Using a pad that doesn't match your flow, body shape or absorbency needs can result in leakage and increased friction against the skin. This can be irritating and uncomfortable. Choose soft, good-quality menstrual products that suit your flow and fit comfortably. The objective is not to buy the biggest pad available but to find one that actually works for your body.
The monsoon may bring rain, traffic jams, wet shoes and an unreasonable number of umbrellas that mysteriously disappear. Your period doesn't need to add to the chaos.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7899234/
- https://gipe.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Final-Report_Menstrual-Health-and-Hygiene_Maharashtra_2022_23-C.pdf
Also read:
- If Your Period Used To Last Five Days, And Now Ends In Two Days, Should You Panic? Gynaec Responds
- Painful Periods Are Not Normal, Find Out When Women Should Seek Medical Help
- Eco Friendly And Cost-Effective, But Are Reusable Period Products Safe? Research Finds Chemicals Which Damage Your Internal Health