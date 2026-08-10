ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Don't Make These Mistakes When You Are On Your Period This Season

There is one part of the monsoon season that isn't pleasant for women: managing periods in hot, humid and sometimes wet weather. The menstrual cycle itself is completely natural. Having your period does not automatically mean you will develop an infection. The trouble usually begins when increased humidity, sweat and damp clothing combine with poor menstrual hygiene.

Here are some common mistakes women unknowingly make when they are on their period, and what to do instead.

1. Keeping The Same Pad On For Too Long

We have all done the mental calculation: “There isn't much bleeding, so why waste a pad?” But leaving the same sanitary pad on for an entire day isn't a great idea, even when the flow is light. In this season, humidity and body heat can create an environment where bacteria multiply more easily. This may lead to itching, irritation and unpleasant odour. So, even if the pad isn't completely full, change it regularly, ideally every four to six hours.

2. Wearing Damp Or Synthetic Underwear

Nylon and other synthetic fabrics can restrict airflow and trap sweat and moisture around the genital area. Monsoon humidity already gives moisture plenty of opportunities to hang around. Choose clean, breathable cotton underwear whenever possible. And if your underwear becomes damp, change it rather than hoping it will magically dry while you're wearing it.

Don't flush sanitary pads and tampons down the toilet (Getty Images)

3. Staying In Wet Clothes After Getting Caught In The Rain

Getting caught in a sudden downpour can be unavoidable. Sitting around for hours in those wet clothes, however, is avoidable. Wet clothing can lower body temperature and create a damp environment that encourages germs to spread. If you get drenched while travelling to college, school or work, change into clean, dry clothes as soon as you can.

4. Using Too Many Soaps And Intimate Washes