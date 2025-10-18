Most Storied Antiquarian Bookshop 'Memoirs Of India' In Delhi Is A Living Museum For Bibliophiles
The third-generation family run book emporium, Memoirs of India has preserved history through books and memoirs for over half a century
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Tucked away in the heart of Delhi, Memoirs of India is a living museum of stories, a shrine for bibliophiles, and a testimony to how the written word can defy time. A bookshop boasting shelves lined with tomes that have outlived empires and revolutions. The Jain family has nurtured this rare world of antiquarian books since 1967, where every book carries not just knowledge, but also memory and emotion.
“It started with a chance purchase,” recalls Rishabh Jain, the current manager and cataloguer who represents the third generation of the family-run establishment. “My grandfather bought a collection of scarce books from a Parsi physician. That one transaction ignited a lifelong interest in keeping the written word alive."
It first began as curiosity and evolved into a hobby. The family’s journey started in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), where the founding member of the legacy found himself fascinated with antiquarian and rare books. In 1980, when Delhi was growing as a hub for cultural awareness and a thriving academic ecosystem, they relocated to the capital. With its history and cosmopolitan outlook, Delhi became a place where the family found footing for their love of collecting rare books and making it a sanctuary for collectors, scholars, and book lovers alike.
A legacy in leather and love
For over five decades, Memoirs of India has been more than a business; it’s been a family inheritance of passion with purpose. “Memoirs of India have always been about relationships, with books and with people,” Rishabh says. From the time of handwritten catalogues and in-person dealings to the online transactions and digital archives, the family has found ways to evolve without losing its essence.
They have transitioned to an e-commerce platform. "Our online catalogue has that same personal touch to the digital space,” he adds. “Each listing has detailed descriptions, high-resolution images, and accurate grading. The intention is to connect people with history and keep alive the stories that shaped our civilisation.”
In times of screens
In a time when e-books and bite-sized content give instant gratification, Memoirs of India is something that no algorithm can replicate. It is the sensory joy of holding a book telling stories from the past. "Our strength is to offer something that digital media cannot. The weight of the paper, the scent of time, the thrill of holding a signed first edition. It’s an emotional and physical connection to the past," he muses.
For many visitors, Rishabh says, stepping into the store is a ritual of slowing down. “Every book shows craftsmanship and patience. It is not just a shop but an experience, a sanctuary.”
The art and science of rarity
When it comes to collecting, what defines a “rare” book? Rishabh answers thoughtfully. “Rarity is not just age. A 200-year-old book may not be as valuable as a first edition of Harry Potter signed by J.K. Rowling. True rarity lies in scarcity, desirability, and the story it carries.”
The place of origin and the ownership history of a book often add worth to a book, especially when linked to historic figures. Among their treasures are some extraordinary pieces, such as a signed first edition of Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali with a letter penned by the Nobel laureate himself, and Oriental Scenery by Thomas and William Daniell, a visual masterpiece of India’s rich landscape. Then there’s the Scenery, Costumes, and Architecture, Chiefly on the Western Side of India by Captain Robert Melville Grindlay, which makes the Memoir of India an exquisite place where art meets history.
The hunt for hidden treasures
These books and memoirs come from different sources, such as international auctions, private estates, collectors, and long-standing networks that have been built over decades. Sometimes, Rishabh says, it is also about instinct. “Being in the right place at the right moment, and having an eye for value, is important. We have earned trust over generations. At times, just one phone call leads to a lost treasure trove,” shares Rishabh.
He says that before acquiring any item, they study its origin, historical significance, and authenticity. "Once it joins our collection, we present it in a way that builds curiosity," he says. Memoir of India offers an experience where each visitor feels like they are exploring something personal. For new visitors, he says, "it's discovery. For collectors, it's appreciation. We want everyone to go home with history in their hands." ”
Balancing passion with purpose
There's no doubt that running a specialised antiquarian business in a modern economy demands a balance between aesthetics and commerce. “Beauty drives our curation, but sustainability ensures our survival,” Rishabh says. “Some books are invaluable for their artistry; others for their investment potential. We see ourselves as custodians, not mere traders. Every sale is a continuation of history.”
While the essence of their venture remains rooted in the old-world charm of printed pages, the younger generation has infused it with new energy. With their e-commerce platform, they have made rare books accessible to global readers. Rishabh says that the online and offline experiences complement each other as one provides convenience, and the other touches the soul. This makes the shop relevant even to the younger generation. "You can browse on your phone, but when you enter our store, you breathe history," says Rishabh.
A changing readership
With time, their readership has evolved as well. “We are seeing younger enthusiasts, designers, architects, cultural connoisseurs, who value the aesthetic and narrative power of rare books,” Rishabh reveals. “Many build their collections slowly, others buy to bring a vintage feel to their homes or studios."
For the Jain family, Memoirs of India is more than a livelihood; it is an inheritance of emotion. "It represents generations of passion and purpose. Every shelf and artefact tells a story of devotion. It's our way of giving back and making history come alive for those who want to hear its words," Rishabh says as we sign off.
