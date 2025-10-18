ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Most Storied Antiquarian Bookshop 'Memoirs Of India' In Delhi Is A Living Museum For Bibliophiles

Rishabh Jain (left) with his family members who are the custodians of Memoirs of India ( ETV Bharat )

Tucked away in the heart of Delhi, Memoirs of India is a living museum of stories, a shrine for bibliophiles, and a testimony to how the written word can defy time. A bookshop boasting shelves lined with tomes that have outlived empires and revolutions. The Jain family has nurtured this rare world of antiquarian books since 1967, where every book carries not just knowledge, but also memory and emotion. “It started with a chance purchase,” recalls Rishabh Jain, the current manager and cataloguer who represents the third generation of the family-run establishment. “My grandfather bought a collection of scarce books from a Parsi physician. That one transaction ignited a lifelong interest in keeping the written word alive." It first began as curiosity and evolved into a hobby. The family’s journey started in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), where the founding member of the legacy found himself fascinated with antiquarian and rare books. In 1980, when Delhi was growing as a hub for cultural awareness and a thriving academic ecosystem, they relocated to the capital. With its history and cosmopolitan outlook, Delhi became a place where the family found footing for their love of collecting rare books and making it a sanctuary for collectors, scholars, and book lovers alike. Memoirs of India store in Delhi (ETV Bharat) A legacy in leather and love For over five decades, Memoirs of India has been more than a business; it’s been a family inheritance of passion with purpose. “Memoirs of India have always been about relationships, with books and with people,” Rishabh says. From the time of handwritten catalogues and in-person dealings to the online transactions and digital archives, the family has found ways to evolve without losing its essence. They have transitioned to an e-commerce platform. "Our online catalogue has that same personal touch to the digital space,” he adds. “Each listing has detailed descriptions, high-resolution images, and accurate grading. The intention is to connect people with history and keep alive the stories that shaped our civilisation.” In times of screens In a time when e-books and bite-sized content give instant gratification, Memoirs of India is something that no algorithm can replicate. It is the sensory joy of holding a book telling stories from the past. "Our strength is to offer something that digital media cannot. The weight of the paper, the scent of time, the thrill of holding a signed first edition. It’s an emotional and physical connection to the past," he muses. For many visitors, Rishabh says, stepping into the store is a ritual of slowing down. “Every book shows craftsmanship and patience. It is not just a shop but an experience, a sanctuary.”