Travel Northeast, India’s Rain-Soaked Rockstar Meghalaya Is Ready For The Spotlight

The government has just sanctioned ₹1,100 crores to develop tourism circuits in Meghalaya and Tripura. The Northeast is moving to the top of the travel list. About time! For years, the Northeast felt like India’s best-kept secret: Difficult connectivity, limited infrastructure but incredible potential. With this fresh investment in tourism circuits, Meghalaya and Tripura could finally get the roads, facilities, and eco-sensitive planning they deserve.

Abode of Clouds

If there is one Indian state that feels like it was designed by a fantasy novelist with a playlist, it’s Meghalaya. Meghalaya literally means “the abode of clouds.” Home to Mawsynram, officially the wettest place on Earth, this is where rain settles down. Nearby Cherrapunji has been breaking rainfall records since before climate change became dinner-table conversation. In Meghalaya, the clouds drift so low you feel like you’re walking inside a dream sequence.

Living Root Bridges And Tall Waterfalls

Somewhere in Nongriat, the Khasi community did something extraordinary centuries ago. They “grew” bridges, literally. Using the aerial roots of rubber trees, they trained them across rivers over decades, creating living, breathing bridges that can last hundreds of years. The famous Double-Decker Living Root Bridge is proof of their tradition of sustainability. Climbing down 3,000 steps to see one is humbling.

Stand before Nohkalikai Falls (one of India’s tallest waterfalls) and you’ll understand perspective. It drops dramatically into a turquoise pool, framed by cliffs that look photoshopped. Then there’s the Seven Sisters Falls, which comes alive during monsoon like nature decided to multitask. Everywhere you turn, water is either falling, flowing, or preparing to.